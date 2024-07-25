Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on Debates

We all know Kamala Harris is the new Democratic Party nominee, even without the input of voters.

But when Donald Trump agreed to debate President Biden -- first on June 27 and again on September 10 -- Biden was the candidate. Trump agreed to a debate with Biden.

Now that Biden has dropped out of the race, any debate negotiations are null and void.

Trump is well within his rights to ask for different terms of the debate.

Which didn't stop Kamala Harris from lying about Trump's intentions here:

Trump agreed on a September 10th debate.



It now appears he's backpedaling.



Voters deserve to see the split screen that exists on a debate stage.



I'm ready. So let's go. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 25, 2024

She's just the worst.

Voters didn’t choose you! — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 25, 2024

No, they did not.

“Voters deserve…” said the person chosen not by primary ballots but backroom deals made by party leaders. — Razor (@hale_razor) July 25, 2024

Oh, the irony.

He agreed to a debate with the winner of the Democratic primary. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 25, 2024

And that's not Kamala Harris.

Comical that you're talking about what voters deserve — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) July 25, 2024

Absolutely comical.

So...does this mean that YOU got the Border Patrol endorsement? pic.twitter.com/IOcbywyGx3 — dbetzel_phd (@dbetzel) July 25, 2024

Ouch.

Last time Trump debated someone he ended his career. I hope you get the same treatment. — aka (@akafacehots) July 25, 2024

Brutal.

He’s not backpedaling, hoe.



Why haven’t you agreed to the September 17th debate?



Do a debate on FOX if he’s doing one on ABC.



Or are you too scared? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 25, 2024

With the way the media are circling the wagons around her, she is.

She's terrible in debates.

Remember how Tulsi Gabbard absolutely wrecked her in 2020?

Good times.

The American people didn’t even select you in 2020, they most certainly won’t select you now.



You didn’t even make it to the top five in the 2020 DNC debates. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 25, 2024

Ouch.

So very cringe.

Kamala Harris has the lowest approval in VP history, she’s unlikable, and can’t get anyone to show up for her rallies.



Why would anyone debate her? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2024

Trump -- if he prepares -- would mop the floor with her.

But he didn't agree to debates with her, he agreed to debate Biden.

Y'all literally just pulled a candidate swap. https://t.co/zFkeScSGDU — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 25, 2024

They did, and they don't get to pretend it didn't happen.

He agreed to two debates with Biden, with very specific terms. There should be more debates, but there should be a new discussion about rules, who hosts, etc. https://t.co/Z6aANKTY10 — Brittany (@bccover) July 25, 2024

This is reasonable.

Who did he make that agreement with? https://t.co/CBO0BLz51k — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) July 25, 2024

Yes, Kamala, who?

Given how things keep going Trump's way this year, yes.

Careful what you wish for.

Trump agreed to debate Biden, the guy who actually got the primary votes.



He didn’t agree to debate puppet-installed candidates like you. https://t.co/54NNYzGZY8 — Mario Balaban (@BrazilianMario) July 25, 2024

And it's dishonest to pretend otherwise.