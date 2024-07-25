Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on Debates

This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We all know Kamala Harris is the new Democratic Party nominee, even without the input of voters.

But when Donald Trump agreed to debate President Biden -- first on June 27 and again on September 10 -- Biden was the candidate. Trump agreed to a debate with Biden.

Now that Biden has dropped out of the race, any debate negotiations are null and void.

Trump is well within his rights to ask for different terms of the debate.

Which didn't stop Kamala Harris from lying about Trump's intentions here:

She's just the worst.

No, they did not.

Oh, the irony.

And that's not Kamala Harris.

Absolutely comical.

Ouch.

Brutal.

With the way the media are circling the wagons around her, she is.

She's terrible in debates.

Remember how Tulsi Gabbard absolutely wrecked her in 2020?

Good times.

Ouch.

So very cringe.

Trump -- if he prepares -- would mop the floor with her.

But he didn't agree to debates with her, he agreed to debate Biden.

They did, and they don't get to pretend it didn't happen.

This is reasonable.

Yes, Kamala, who?

Given how things keep going Trump's way this year, yes.

Careful what you wish for.

And it's dishonest to pretend otherwise.

