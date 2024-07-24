A Feature, Not a Bug: Republicans Warn Newsom His Oil Refining Phase-Out Hurts Military Preparedness

Just think, Gavin Newsom could run for POTUS in 2028, and could very well win.

Even though he's run California into the ground, he continues his Leftist reign of terror by cracking down on fossil fuels, because California totally has the infrastructure to support increased demand on the electrical grid.

Advertisement

Oh, wait.

California Republicans are sounding the alarm that limiting fossil fuels will hurt not only state taxpayers, but our military, too:

California Republicans warn Newsom his oil refining ‘phase-out’ endangers military readiness https://t.co/GExcfBgeII — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 24, 2024

More from Fox News:

Nearly half of California’s Republican congressional delegation sent a letter Tuesday warning Gov. Gavin Newsom's stringent fossil fuel policies endanger national security in part due to the Golden State’s military prominence. The letter, led by Rep. David Valadao of the San Joaquin Valley, expressed "grave concerns" that Newsom’s "deliberate… hamstring[ing]" of oil refining hurts not only California taxpayers but the U.S. military. Valadao said the state has more than two dozen active military installations that rely on fossil fuels like petroleum and oil, and that without California at a fuller refining capacity, those installations must rely on foreign sources.

There's a major problem outsourcing our military needs to foreign sources, like China.

If there's ever a military conflict or foreign policy tensions, our supply is cut off.

Which -- as we said in the headline of this piece -- is a feature and not a bug.

Newsom’s owners in China and Mexico are well aware of that feature. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) July 24, 2024

They sure are.

Pretty sure the military should leave California just like every other business. — Plato_or_playdoh (@platoORplaydoh) July 24, 2024

Except they can't. They're not a business.

Like that Marxist cares.

That's the point. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) July 24, 2024

He doesn't care.

Irresponsible policy — Director Spielbergo (@dirspielbergo) July 24, 2024

Incredibly irresponsible.

Not one iota.

It's dangerous policy that will harm American military men and women, and American taxpayers.

But that's what Democrats do best.