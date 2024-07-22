'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the Boston Bomber Vote

Kamala Harris' policies are even more radical than Joe Biden's, which is saying something.

Back during her failed 2020 presidential bid, Kamala Harris was asked if she -- like Bernie Sanders -- thought criminals like the Boston Bomber should be allowed to vote.

Advertisement

Her answer was, in so many words, yes.

WATCH:

FLASHBACK:



"People who are convicted, in prison, like the Boston marathon bomber, on death row, people who are convicted of sexual assault — they should be able to vote?"



KAMALA: "I think we should have that conversation." pic.twitter.com/Mvkg5GRGlB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2024

The argument can be made that people who are convicted, but serve their prison sentences, should be able to vote.

But people who are in prison? Like the Boston Bomber, who killed three people (including an eight-year-old boy) and injured hundreds more (including 17 who lost limbs)? Kamala wants them to have a vote.

Ridiculous.

The receipts will be devastating. But we know the press will ignore Harris' track record/comments and try to convince us that Kamala is the Second Coming. — Jack Bowers (@robpgole) July 21, 2024

The receipts are devastating. But the media will gloss over this.

She will carry Joe's agenda as she and the rest of the Democrats defended it.



🇺🇸🦅 — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) July 21, 2024

She sure will.

That was such an easy question to answer and she completely failed. — Beau Leyvand 🎗️ (@BeauLeyvand) July 22, 2024

Yes, she did.

Future Trump campaign video. — johntfood944 (@johntfood944) July 21, 2024

There are so many of them.

pro-criminal kamala. she's no good — #47rump🍔🍟 (@mrsgazit) July 21, 2024

Pro-violent criminal. She'll throw you in prison for some weed, though.

Of course not! They have forfeited certain rights by the severity of their crimes. — orion77 (@orion7710) July 22, 2024

Yes, they have.

As we said -- a good faith argument can be made to restore voting rights once a sentence has been served. But while in prison? Including terrorists like the Boston Bomber?

Ridiculous.

Man, I forgot about this one. https://t.co/VAQQK31v8T — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2024

We're glad to remind you, and we'll keep reminding you of all the bad things Kamala Harris says and supports.

Every crazy position that Kamala Harris had to suddenly embrace (because the Democratic Party voter base is now cultural gutter trash compared to 20 years ago) will come back to bite Kamala Harris in the behind. https://t.co/lt7SOaUela — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 22, 2024

Good.

Advertisement

Oh yes, Harris is definitely going to win back votes in western Pennsylvania. https://t.co/DGw2xGLql0 — Dominic Green (@DrDominicGreen) July 22, 2024

And in the midwest.

People forget what an absolutely insane campaign Kamala ran in the 2020 primary



It was an absolute fever dream of Brooklyn leftism https://t.co/MhKS2VNxfo — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 21, 2024

We won't let people forget.

Her candidacy in 2022 was bad; 2024 is no better (and possibly worse).

And now the Kamala clips will flow. https://t.co/KhNyONTR20 pic.twitter.com/FQaDHj4pEi — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) July 21, 2024

They all need to be turned into campaign ads and played daily from now until November.