'We Should Have That Conversation': Kamala Harris Open to Letting Criminals Like the Boston Bomber Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Ut

Kamala Harris' policies are even more radical than Joe Biden's, which is saying something.

Back during her failed 2020 presidential bid, Kamala Harris was asked if she -- like Bernie Sanders -- thought criminals like the Boston Bomber should be allowed to vote.

Her answer was, in so many words, yes.

WATCH:

The argument can be made that people who are convicted, but serve their prison sentences, should be able to vote.

But people who are in prison? Like the Boston Bomber, who killed three people (including an eight-year-old boy) and injured hundreds more (including 17 who lost limbs)? Kamala wants them to have a vote.

Ridiculous.

The receipts are devastating. But the media will gloss over this.

She sure will.

Yes, she did.

There are so many of them.

Pro-violent criminal. She'll throw you in prison for some weed, though.

Yes, they have.

As we said -- a good faith argument can be made to restore voting rights once a sentence has been served. But while in prison? Including terrorists like the Boston Bomber?

Ridiculous.

We're glad to remind you, and we'll keep reminding you of all the bad things Kamala Harris says and supports.

Good.

And in the midwest.

We won't let people forget.

Her candidacy in 2022 was bad; 2024 is no better (and possibly worse).

They all need to be turned into campaign ads and played daily from now until November.

