A Harris-Buttigieg Ticket? Donald Trump Would Be the LUCKIEST Politician in the World

If Kamala Harris is going to be the presidential nominee, she's going to need a vice presidential candidate on the ticket. The question becomes: WHO will be her VP?

Some people argue Harris will need someone from the Midwest or someone to help her lock up swings states like Michigan or Pennsylvania. But anyone who would run on the ticket -- Gretchen Whitmer, Andy Beshear, or Josh Shapiro -- is taking a big political risk. Harris is an unpopular candidate who may lose to Trump (making Trump 2-0 against women candidates). Anyone who wants a political career after 2024 would be wise to steer clear.

But Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg? Well, he's being floated as a possible VP nominee after endorsing Harris, and given his disastrous track record in the Biden administration, he has the least to lose:

Buttigieg endorses Harris as Dems privately float him for VP https://t.co/J6CiEQoYRC — POLITICO (@politico) July 22, 2024

More from Politico:

Pete Buttigieg, the only other 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden welcomed into his Cabinet, endorsed Kamala Harris on his personal X account Sunday, cementing himself as ally to the presumptive nominee. “Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as president,” he said in a statement on his personal letterhead, which he drafted from his home in Traverse City, Michigan, according to a person familiar. Buttigieg has been in touch with several of his closest political advisers in recent days. Buttigieg’s framing of GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher Friday sparked talk privately among high-ranking Democrats that Vance’s fellow millennial, Midwesterner and Ivy Leaguer who won Iowa in 2020 could be a formidable addition to the ticket — particularly as an asset for the Harris campaign in Michigan, on Fox News, and on the VP debate stage.

We're hard-pressed to think of a weaker Democratic Party ticket.

Oh yeah because he's done a bang up job ...... — BixbyBill (@BixbyBillx) July 22, 2024

If you ignore East Palestine, OH and the racist bridges, yeah. A bang-up job.

I couldn't think two more unqualified people. A border czar that did nothing at the border and a transportation secretary who botched the response in East Palestine and has don't any to remedy the flight delays because of that one system crashing — Daniel Thorpe (@Dan_Thorpe) July 22, 2024

And that seems to be the best the Democratic Party can do.

Republicans couldn't be that lucky. — James Meredith (@NDTwinsfan) July 22, 2024

Oh, but they might be.

A Harris-Buttigieg ticket: Failure on the border and on the supply-chain crisis. Not to mention Buttigieg being largely AWOL on the East Palestine derailment, along with everyone else in the Biden admin. Republicans can't possibly be that lucky. https://t.co/AgWAc4GvLH — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 22, 2024

Honestly -- Trump should go by a lottery ticket now.

Their campaign slogan would have to be, "We're failing up, as we're burning it down!" — Jeffrey Rader (@JeffreyRaderIII) July 22, 2024

The perfect campaign slogan.

Democrats self serving? I'm shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here. — whyme2016 (@Whyme2016Whyme) July 22, 2024

Shocked, we tell you.

They should totally go with the worst transportation secretary in history https://t.co/k7xJHrjMhp — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 22, 2024

Totally.

Things are going to move very quickly from here. They're not going to give anyone an opportunity to consider opposing Harris next month. https://t.co/fCeQpSnATe — Kells 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@KMBAussie) July 22, 2024

Very quickly.

The DNC is going to be wild.