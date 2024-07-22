Flip-Flop Alert: AOC Endorses Kamala TWO DAYS After Saying the Dem Establishment Wanted Harris Out

With things changing so quickly in the presidential election -- we don't know what tomorrow (or even the next hour) will bring. But Kamala Harris is picking up endorsements, including one from the Bartender from the Bronx, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself:

Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November.



Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy.



Let’s get to work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2024

This is just a reminder that, a couple of days ago, though, AOC wasn't as gung-ho about Harris being at the top of the ticket:

AOC literally told the world a couple days ago that the Democrat Establishment doesn’t want Kamala Harris running



Now she has come out and fully endorsed Kamala Harris for President declaring she WILL be the next President



You can’t make this up



pic.twitter.com/MTIgiDNzXb — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 22, 2024

This is a party in disarray, one that is trying -- apparently -- to coalesce behind a wildly unpopular candidate after the sitting president dropped out of the race.

This is embarrassing lmao — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) July 22, 2024

Yeah, it kinda is.

Not a single vote has been cast for Kamala and you think Republicans are the threat to democracy? — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 22, 2024

She sure does.

Kamala Harris received zero primary votes yet Trump is the threat to democracy? — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) July 22, 2024

This is a common theme, because it's absolutely correct.

How much did it hurt to type this out? — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 22, 2024

A lot, probably.

This post won't age well — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) July 22, 2024

Like gas station sushi in a hot car.

Nailed it.

Haha you flip flopping grifter — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 22, 2024

She's all of those things.

I just screen shotted this



HILARIOUS — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) July 22, 2024

Probably wise.

AOC recently said she supported Joe Biden.



Now he’s been forced out against what 15 million Democrats voted for in the primary, so AOC is getting behind a woman who slept her way into politics.



So much for “democracy.”



Kamala also let 10 million illegals in as border czar. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 22, 2024

They aren't defenders of 'democracy' at all.

You've already lost. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 22, 2024

They're a hot mess, for sure.

Zero chance America will ever elect Kamala Harris to anything — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) July 22, 2024

She got precisely ZERO delegates in the 2020 primary.

“The threat to American democracy” - brought to you by the party that just ignored millions of primary votes. — Frank J. McCormick (@CBHeresy) July 22, 2024

Remember this and never let the Democrats tell you Trump is a threat to democracy.

No she won't. She couldn't win a single delegate in 2020 from her home state amd dropped out before Iowa. She's absolute garbage and doesn't belong anywhere near the Oval Office. Enjoy Trump's second term. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 22, 2024

Trump has been the luckiest politician in the history of forever. He should buy a lottery ticket this week.

You do realize the coup that happened today is actually a “ThReAt To AmErIcAn DeMoCrAcY” — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) July 22, 2024

There's no proof it's a coup, but there are plenty of questions to be asked.

That being said, no, they do not.

You guys really are all awful people — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 22, 2024

They really are.

Oh I see, it IS a coronation. https://t.co/SiSosPG3T1 — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 22, 2024

Sure seems that way.

Watching her fall in line and become a consummate party underling has been hilarious. https://t.co/EE7oN2LsWr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 22, 2024

Very hilarious.

How quickly she forgot.

The Party Has Spoken. I Obey. https://t.co/HFzXYaH5YJ — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 22, 2024

Sums it up nicely.

Tfw you made a drunken spectacle of yourself at the Friday night work party and roll in Monday hoping everyone forgot https://t.co/973Oa3Ucoz — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 22, 2024

Heh.

No promises. No policies. No plans.



Just vibes and beat Trump. https://t.co/cWJzTMW7dm — BDMII (@_BarringtonII) July 22, 2024

They have no policies or plans.

Just ORANGE MAN BAD.

She really thinks we have goldfish memory https://t.co/CBUtNuqSvF — Storm 🇵🇸 (@commierider) July 22, 2024

She really does.