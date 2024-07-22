AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women...
A Harris-Buttigieg Ticket? Donald Trump Would Be the LUCKIEST Politician in the World
BIG Red Flags Spotted After Secret Service Director Cheatle Refused to Answer These...
Let Us All Be UNBURDENED As We Experience the Passage of Time With...
Hello, 911? Need to Report a Murder! Nancy Mace Makes SAVAGE Offer to...
LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twit...
AP Headline About Biden Dropping Out Sounds Like It Was Written by an...
"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things...
*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Step...
Dem Rep Adam Schiff Gives the Game Away Explaining Why Biden's Fit to...
Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be...
'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED...
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - ENDS TODAY!
'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've...

Flip-Flop Alert: AOC Endorses Kamala TWO DAYS After Saying the Dem Establishment Wanted Harris Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on July 22, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

With things changing so quickly in the presidential election -- we don't know what tomorrow (or even the next hour) will bring. But Kamala Harris is picking up endorsements, including one from the Bartender from the Bronx, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself:

Advertisement

This is just a reminder that, a couple of days ago, though, AOC wasn't as gung-ho about Harris being at the top of the ticket:

This is a party in disarray, one that is trying -- apparently -- to coalesce behind a wildly unpopular candidate after the sitting president dropped out of the race.

Yeah, it kinda is.

She sure does.

This is a common theme, because it's absolutely correct.

A lot, probably.

Like gas station sushi in a hot car.

Recommended

A Harris-Buttigieg Ticket? Donald Trump Would Be the LUCKIEST Politician in the World
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Nailed it.

She's all of those things.

Probably wise.

They aren't defenders of 'democracy' at all.

They're a hot mess, for sure.

She got precisely ZERO delegates in the 2020 primary.

Remember this and never let the Democrats tell you Trump is a threat to democracy.

Trump has been the luckiest politician in the history of forever. He should buy a lottery ticket this week.

Advertisement

There's no proof it's a coup, but there are plenty of questions to be asked.

That being said, no, they do not.

They really are.

Sure seems that way.

Very hilarious.

How quickly she forgot.

Sums it up nicely.

Heh.

They have no policies or plans.

Just ORANGE MAN BAD.

She really does.

Tags: 2024 JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENT BIDEN VICE PRESIDENT VP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Harris-Buttigieg Ticket? Donald Trump Would Be the LUCKIEST Politician in the World
Amy Curtis
"This Is a Crazy Clip': Secret Service Director's House Testimony Is Making Things Look Even WORSE
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BIG Red Flags Spotted After Secret Service Director Cheatle Refused to Answer These 2 Questions
Doug P.
Let Us All Be UNBURDENED As We Experience the Passage of Time With Hilarious Kamala Harris Meme Thread
Sam J.
Hello, 911? Need to Report a Murder! Nancy Mace Makes SAVAGE Offer to Secret Service Director (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Harris-Buttigieg Ticket? Donald Trump Would Be the LUCKIEST Politician in the World Amy Curtis
Advertisement