'Maidservant of Hillary': Tulsi Gabbard Pulls No Punches, WRECKS Kamala Harris' POTUS Dreams (WATCH)

There's no love lost between Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard. Just the other day, Gabbard came to the defense of JD Vance and made Kamala look like a fool in the process. She's hammered Biden and Kamala on the border crisis, and we cannot forget how she DESTROYED Kamala in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Watch her take on Kamala being the presumptive Democratic Party nominee now that Biden has dropped out of the race:
Biden’s out, Kamala is in. Don’t be fooled: policies won’t change. Just like Biden wasn’t the one calling the shots, Kamala Harris won’t be either. She is the new figurehead for the deep state and the maidservant of Hillary Clinton, queen of the cabal of warmongers. They will… pic.twitter.com/pdwLQwJzR8— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 21, 2024
And here's video of Gabbard obliterating Kamala:
July 21, 2024
MAIDSERVANT, holy s**t— Hugh MFB 🚮 (@hughknowit) July 21, 2024
The fact the Clintons gave Kamala their endorsement won't dispell this notion.
Baffles the mind @TheDemocrats chose Kamala after her debate with you.— T. Boone 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@tbooneus) July 21, 2024
She was at 1% in the polls! 1 percent!
The fix was in, and still is.pic.twitter.com/4z1aelc79m
Kamala was the box-checker, and nothing more.
And we can't get enough of Gabbard smacking her down.
Harris needs to add Hilary to the ticket and it will be the "Cackles and Cankles" ticket!!!— Heaven7734 (@heaven7734) July 21, 2024
You are so much better than Kamala— FRACTAL FUZION 👁️ (@FractalFuzion) July 21, 2024
Recommended
And yet the Democratic Party has no use for Tusli.
Tulsi is right. Kamala will no more be in charge than is Biden. A cabal has run the show since January 2021. @TulsiGabbard https://t.co/AFqPkVMCgY— J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) July 21, 2024
This could explain why they're endorsing her.
Tulsi for the win https://t.co/4NJaIdyel7 pic.twitter.com/g0730Ftqz5— Seth (@SethAYork) July 21, 2024
Every time these two go head-to-head, Tulsi wins.
The Democrats should nominate Tulsi. https://t.co/bz0ii9hrSr— John Carney (@carney) July 21, 2024
Call me. https://t.co/jVccY6AlL1— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 21, 2024
Bang on the money, as always, @TulsiGabbard https://t.co/b8CRfqgRbd— Tom Winnifrith (@TomWinnifrith) July 21, 2024
She’s right…doesn’t matter who they pick. Policies won’t change https://t.co/LbHyNCJtZF— Mark (@MarkGM1967) July 21, 2024
And that's the problem Kamala faces as the nominee. It's the policies.
