'Maidservant of Hillary': Tulsi Gabbard Pulls No Punches, WRECKS Kamala Harris' POTUS Dreams (WATCH)

There's no love lost between Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard. Just the other day, Gabbard came to the defense of JD Vance and made Kamala look like a fool in the process. She's hammered Biden and Kamala on the border crisis, and we cannot forget how she DESTROYED Kamala in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Watch her take on Kamala being the presumptive Democratic Party nominee now that Biden has dropped out of the race:

Biden’s out, Kamala is in. Don’t be fooled: policies won’t change. Just like Biden wasn’t the one calling the shots, Kamala Harris won’t be either. She is the new figurehead for the deep state and the maidservant of Hillary Clinton, queen of the cabal of warmongers. They will… pic.twitter.com/pdwLQwJzR8 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 21, 2024

Ouch.

And here's video of Gabbard obliterating Kamala:

A thing of beauty.

MAIDSERVANT, holy s**t — Hugh MFB 🚮 (@hughknowit) July 21, 2024

The fact the Clintons gave Kamala their endorsement won't dispell this notion.

Baffles the mind @TheDemocrats chose Kamala after her debate with you.



She was at 1% in the polls! 1 percent!



The fix was in, and still is.pic.twitter.com/4z1aelc79m — T. Boone 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@tbooneus) July 21, 2024

Kamala was the box-checker, and nothing more.

And we can't get enough of Gabbard smacking her down.

Harris needs to add Hilary to the ticket and it will be the "Cackles and Cankles" ticket!!! — Heaven7734 (@heaven7734) July 21, 2024

This made us giggle. And cringe a little bit.

You are so much better than Kamala — FRACTAL FUZION 👁️ (@FractalFuzion) July 21, 2024

And yet the Democratic Party has no use for Tusli.

Can't imagine why.

Tulsi is right. Kamala will no more be in charge than is Biden. A cabal has run the show since January 2021. @TulsiGabbard https://t.co/AFqPkVMCgY — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) July 21, 2024

This could explain why they're endorsing her.

Every time these two go head-to-head, Tulsi wins.

The Democrats should nominate Tulsi. https://t.co/bz0ii9hrSr — John Carney (@carney) July 21, 2024

Not a chance.

Hahahahahahahaha!

She's good.

She’s right…doesn’t matter who they pick. Policies won’t change https://t.co/LbHyNCJtZF — Mark (@MarkGM1967) July 21, 2024

And that's the problem Kamala faces as the nominee. It's the policies.