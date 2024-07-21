Gavin Newsom Bends the Knee and Joins in the Coronation of Queen Kamala
Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development

'Maidservant of Hillary': Tulsi Gabbard Pulls No Punches, WRECKS Kamala Harris' POTUS Dreams (WATCH)

July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Marco Garcia

There's no love lost between Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard. Just the other day, Gabbard came to the defense of JD Vance and made Kamala look like a fool in the process. She's hammered Biden and Kamala on the border crisis, and we cannot forget how she DESTROYED Kamala in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Watch her take on Kamala being the presumptive Democratic Party nominee now that Biden has dropped out of the race:

Ouch.

And here's video of Gabbard obliterating Kamala:

A thing of beauty.

The fact the Clintons gave Kamala their endorsement won't dispell this notion.

Kamala was the box-checker, and nothing more.

And we can't get enough of Gabbard smacking her down.

This made us giggle. And cringe a little bit.

And yet the Democratic Party has no use for Tusli.

Can't imagine why.

This could explain why they're endorsing her.

Every time these two go head-to-head, Tulsi wins.

Not a chance.

Hahahahahahahaha!

She's good.

And that's the problem Kamala faces as the nominee. It's the policies.

