Oh, Honey NO! Rachel Bitecofer's Fantasy About MAGA Getting Crushed by Kamala Gets MAJOR Dose of Reality

Since it seems like Kamala Harris is taking over the campaign as the presidential candidate, we've seen a lot of people on the Left throw their support behind her, including the Clintons.

But we haven't seen a take quite as...optimistic as this one:

Live look at MAGA who are going to get CRUSHED now pic.twitter.com/9SBWsNIfon — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) July 21, 2024

Sure, Rachel. Whatever you say.

This weird little fantasy of hers got a major reality check, though:

We think so, too.

It's hilarious she thinks this.

I bet Biden doesn’t even know that he dropped out. — Sonia Martin (@SoniaMart331) July 21, 2024

Would not surprise us.

Now that you mention it -- does he know he endorsed Kamala?

You think she’s better? — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) July 21, 2024

Apparently. She's in for a surprise, though.

Kamala lost her own primary against Biden with less than 1% of the vote. — Jonas Goldsmith 🐭🚜 (@JonasRG) July 21, 2024

And ZERO delegates.

You might want to stock up on Xanax and boxed wine. November is going to be rough. — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) July 21, 2024

November and the next four years.

By the woman who lost every primary? — Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴‍☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) July 21, 2024

But this time will be different.

Right? It's all you can do.

Much more accurate.

Kamala has a lower approval rating than Biden, and Biden’s has been CATASTROPHIC.



Girl, giving us Kamala is a blessing lol https://t.co/1E6ogfktJ3 — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) July 21, 2024

Of all the candidates, Kamala is the best break for the GOP.

Mmmm. Donuts.

Lol she said crushed https://t.co/gox5sPOoRn — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) July 21, 2024

She sure did.

If it’s Cackles she polls lower than Joe so … eh. :) https://t.co/OCMYaWWAcB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2024

Once again...ZERO DELEGATES.

This woman was destroyed in a debate by Tulsi Gabbard, and dropped out before the first primary in 2020. https://t.co/ECrdiiGUQO pic.twitter.com/6jxyc96DHv — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 21, 2024

She sure did.

We can let her dream, though.

I thought racism and owning slaves was bad? Now you're all lining up to kiss the ass of a woman who, according to her own father, descended from slave owners in Jamaica. https://t.co/SZU8qbwIc3 — Extremist Elmer F Gantry (@f_gantry) July 21, 2024

Oof.

But this is (D)ifferent.

The GOP should take Kamala seriously, but there's nothing to be afraid of, per se.