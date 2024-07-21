Oh, Honey NO! Rachel Bitecofer's Fantasy About MAGA Getting Crushed by Kamala Gets MAJOR Dose of Reality

Since it seems like Kamala Harris is taking over the campaign as the presidential candidate, we've seen a lot of people on the Left throw their support behind her, including the Clintons.
But we haven't seen a take quite as...optimistic as this one:
Live look at MAGA who are going to get CRUSHED now pic.twitter.com/9SBWsNIfon— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) July 21, 2024
Sure, Rachel. Whatever you say.
This weird little fantasy of hers got a major reality check, though:
July 21, 2024
We think so, too.
July 21, 2024
It's hilarious she thinks this.
I bet Biden doesn’t even know that he dropped out.— Sonia Martin (@SoniaMart331) July 21, 2024
Would not surprise us.
Now that you mention it -- does he know he endorsed Kamala?
You think she’s better?— Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) July 21, 2024
Apparently. She's in for a surprise, though.
Kamala lost her own primary against Biden with less than 1% of the vote.— Jonas Goldsmith 🐭🚜 (@JonasRG) July 21, 2024
And ZERO delegates.
You might want to stock up on Xanax and boxed wine. November is going to be rough.— History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) July 21, 2024
Recommended
November and the next four years.
By the woman who lost every primary?— Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) July 21, 2024
But this time will be different.
July 21, 2024
Right? It's all you can do.
More like https://t.co/FhaSrHIboc pic.twitter.com/EKePzWZzrc— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 21, 2024
Much more accurate.
Kamala has a lower approval rating than Biden, and Biden’s has been CATASTROPHIC.— Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) July 21, 2024
Girl, giving us Kamala is a blessing lol https://t.co/1E6ogfktJ3
Of all the candidates, Kamala is the best break for the GOP.
LOL. Have another box of donuts, kiddo. https://t.co/D0jv1BjKGd pic.twitter.com/Q17Ogy3RPf— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 21, 2024
Mmmm. Donuts.
Lol she said crushed https://t.co/gox5sPOoRn— Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) July 21, 2024
She sure did.
If it’s Cackles she polls lower than Joe so … eh. :) https://t.co/OCMYaWWAcB— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 21, 2024
Once again...ZERO DELEGATES.
This woman was destroyed in a debate by Tulsi Gabbard, and dropped out before the first primary in 2020. https://t.co/ECrdiiGUQO pic.twitter.com/6jxyc96DHv— #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 21, 2024
She sure did.
LOL, sure buddy. https://t.co/MnnCA9g7EP— MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) July 21, 2024
We can let her dream, though.
I thought racism and owning slaves was bad? Now you're all lining up to kiss the ass of a woman who, according to her own father, descended from slave owners in Jamaica. https://t.co/SZU8qbwIc3— Extremist Elmer F Gantry (@f_gantry) July 21, 2024
Oof.
But this is (D)ifferent.
Afraid of what exactly? https://t.co/PlIZU3Ae3w pic.twitter.com/96svkoO5Gr— Clint (@pack_rulz1978) July 21, 2024
The GOP should take Kamala seriously, but there's nothing to be afraid of, per se.
