Oh, Honey NO! Rachel Bitecofer's Fantasy About MAGA Getting Crushed by Kamala Gets MAJOR Dose of Reality

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:45 PM on July 21, 2024
Twitchy

Since it seems like Kamala Harris is taking over the campaign as the presidential candidate, we've seen a lot of people on the Left throw their support behind her, including the Clintons.

But we haven't seen a take quite as...optimistic as this one:

Sure, Rachel. Whatever you say.

This weird little fantasy of hers got a major reality check, though:

We think so, too.

It's hilarious she thinks this.

Would not surprise us.

Now that you mention it -- does he know he endorsed Kamala?

Apparently. She's in for a surprise, though.

And ZERO delegates.

November and the next four years.

But this time will be different.

Right? It's all you can do.

Much more accurate.

Of all the candidates, Kamala is the best break for the GOP.

Mmmm. Donuts.

She sure did.

Once again...ZERO DELEGATES.

She sure did.

We can let her dream, though.

Oof.

But this is (D)ifferent.

The GOP should take Kamala seriously, but there's nothing to be afraid of, per se.

