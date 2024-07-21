Gavin Newsom Bends the Knee and Joins in the Coronation of Queen Kamala
Joe Biden Endorses Kamala Harris for President in a Stunning Development

Unburdened by What Has Been: Kamala Harris Thanks Biden for His Endorsement, Vows to 'Earn' Nomination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:45 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Well, today ended up being a banner day for Kamala Harris. No only has President Biden dropped out of the presidential race, he's endorsed her to replace him at the top of the ticket (as have the Clintons).

A grateful Kamala took to X to express her gratitude.

This election cycle just got a whole lot more interesting.

They plan to keep hammering Trump on Project 2025 -- something not affiliated with his campaign.

We noticed that, too.

And we all know how that's going.

Along with her support of BLM and bail funds.

Excellent question. 

Harris received ZERO delegates in 2020; even the Democrat base didn't want her.

Not a thing.


As of right now, it appears she is and will be.

No, it's not.

The only one.

Someone had to say it.

Heh.

All of this is correct.

No, we can't.

