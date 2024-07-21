Unburdened by What Has Been: Kamala Harris Thanks Biden for His Endorsement, Vows to 'Earn' Nomination

Well, today ended up being a banner day for Kamala Harris. No only has President Biden dropped out of the presidential race, he's endorsed her to replace him at the top of the ticket (as have the Clintons).

Advertisement

A grateful Kamala took to X to express her gratitude.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.



I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

This election cycle just got a whole lot more interesting.

I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now.https://t.co/xpPDkCRhoZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

They plan to keep hammering Trump on Project 2025 -- something not affiliated with his campaign.

Funny how he didn’t endorse you in his actual letter — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 21, 2024

We noticed that, too.

Border Czar — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 21, 2024

And we all know how that's going.

this will be a fun one to revisit: and this one: https://t.co/oKfNeSPIre — Nick (@Nickster0188) July 21, 2024

Along with her support of BLM and bail funds.

Why hasn't Obama endorsed you yet? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 21, 2024

Excellent question.

You are going to lose worse than Joe would have. — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) July 21, 2024

Harris received ZERO delegates in 2020; even the Democrat base didn't want her.

You literally did nothing other than fail your way to the top. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 21, 2024

Not a thing.

You are not gonna be the Nominee and you know it — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 21, 2024





As of right now, it appears she is and will be.

On behalf of the American people, I thank President Trump for surviving J13 and forcing Joe Biden to resign.



I will thank Trump again when he defeats Kamala Harris who let in over 10 million illegals in her role as border czar.



Kamala is as bad as Biden.



This isn’t an upgrade. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2024

No, it's not.

Let's be clear: this was the ONLY scenario in which she could have become the Dem nominee. https://t.co/DfuknodXc4 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 21, 2024

The only one.

Advertisement

Consider how she “earned” other positions in her life, this is cringe. https://t.co/5Z4HLdi2jP — RBe (@RBPundit) July 21, 2024

Someone had to say it.

Unburdened by what has been. https://t.co/jtvNmNHTgX — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) July 21, 2024

Heh.

If Democrats choose @KamalaHarris as their nominee, the pitch to voters will be a depressing one: Four more years of the untenable status quo? And the California progressive will keep Republicans united and ensure even Trump skeptics like me fully support the GOP ticket. https://t.co/UiIBBAtYqj — Andy Brehm (@andybrehm) July 21, 2024

All of this is correct.

Kamala ran cover for Joe’s decline for years and she wants an equity of outcomes Marxist hellscape unburdened by a meritocratic, free, and prosperous America.



Can’t let that happen. https://t.co/kT89Zx4PDd — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) July 21, 2024

No, we can't.