Double Scoop of Chocolate Chip, STAT! In Ironic Twist, Biden Gets the Boot on National Ice Cream Day

We all know how much Joe Biden loves his ice cream. Up until the June 27th debate, the toughest questions of the campaign were if he preferred chocolate chip or rocky road.
So the irony is not lost on us that Biden dropped out of the presidential race on...National Ice Cream Day.
They booted out Biden on National Ice Cream Day? Now that’s just cruel!— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 21, 2024
It sure is.
I’ve been saying someone needed to call APS on the Democrats.— 🦅Jess loves Jesus (And America, too) 🇺🇸 (@LadyJessMacBeth) July 21, 2024
Maybe they realized this was a very real possibility.
It's been a Rocky Road.— Waterman 🚰 🤷♂️ 🌽 (@WmTWaterman) July 21, 2024
Heh.
I suppose it was time for a Bidenana Split— AUGal1981 (@augrad1981) July 21, 2024
Even better. Keep the puns coming.
The final insult https://t.co/qUPl3YBQM7— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 21, 2024
It really is.
Damnit! I always ignore the daily holiday calendars, but today of all days, it was finally relevant https://t.co/HI9cLfj2lK— Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) July 21, 2024
It was finally relevant, and an absolute *chef kiss* that Biden dropped out, today.
Ironic. https://t.co/r5VGZ84uqb— Lexie🍄 (@harleylexx) July 21, 2024
It's like raaaaaaaiiiiin on your wedding day, a free riiiiiide when you've already paid.
Y’all. Biden dropped out on #NationalIceCreamDay 💀☠️💀☠️— Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 21, 2024
Sometimes the stars just align.
This is Joe Biden's simulation. We're all just living in it.— Jon D. Conqueroo (@jon_d_conqueroo) July 21, 2024
That explains soooo much.
To be fair he probably forgot that was today like he forgets pretty much everything else— I wish it were the 90s again (@RetroEscapism) July 21, 2024
This is fair. He probably didn't.
It’s also national young girl sniffing day. https://t.co/LP66cnj8qN— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 21, 2024
Hahahahahahahahaha!
Well, on the upside, Biden's off the campaign trail so he has plenty of time to make every day National Ice Cream Day.
