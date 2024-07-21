ET TU, HARRY? Gen Z 'Influencers' React to Biden Dropping Out With the...
Double Scoop of Chocolate Chip, STAT! In Ironic Twist, Biden Gets the Boot on National Ice Cream Day

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:45 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We all know how much Joe Biden loves his ice cream. Up until the June 27th debate, the toughest questions of the campaign were if he preferred chocolate chip or rocky road.

So the irony is not lost on us that Biden dropped out of the presidential race on...National Ice Cream Day.

It sure is.

Maybe they realized this was a very real possibility.

Heh.

Even better. Keep the puns coming.

It really is.

It was finally relevant, and an absolute *chef kiss* that Biden dropped out, today.

It's like raaaaaaaiiiiin on your wedding day, a free riiiiiide when you've already paid.

Sometimes the stars just align.

That explains soooo much.

This is fair. He probably didn't.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

Well, on the upside, Biden's off the campaign trail so he has plenty of time to make every day National Ice Cream Day.

