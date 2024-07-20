POLITICO: Trump to Emerge Unscathed From Lawfare Because of Judges He Appointed
Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are Hardest Hit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

Honest to goodness, this almost reads like a Babylon Bee headline, but it's real.

Advertisement

Families have been struggling with inflation for years, but now that drag queens feel the pinch, it's a big news story.

More from the BBC:

"There are so many people who can sew and make their own outfits but for people who can’t, the prices have inflated above the odds," she says.

One person seeing more and more commissions is Dannie Aston, who runs Dannie Does Drag in Brighton.

While she tries to cater to all her clients' budgets, she agrees with Tia that what people see on the runway across the Atlantic is influencing the kind of outfits she's being asked to make.

"Of course, their looks are going to be insane," she says. "The money they have to spend on these costumes is incredible.

"And then over here I feel I've got to do as well as them."

This is the second time today we've had to pull out our tiny violins.

It's so not fair! Or something.

That's what we said! Great minds think alike.

Because reasons.

They're suffering under inflation, don'tcha know?

Drag queens > real women.

Isn't intersectionality grand?

It really is.

The media are SO out of touch with people it's laughable.

You may not be able to afford food, but we must feel sorry drag queens can't get elaborate costumes.

A very unfunny joke.

Except for a lot of people, inflation is forcing hard choices like paying rent or buying food.

Drag queens may have to forgo sequins on their gowns.

The horror.

Perpetual victims.

They're telling you exactly what their priorities are.

Such a tragedy. Like the Hindenburg and the Titanic had a baby.

Or something.

Hungry children aren't a favored political class.

And yet they're still getting dragged for this idiotic take.

As usual.

Tags: ECONOMICS ECONOMY INFLATION DRAG QUEEN DRAG QUEENS

