Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are Hardest Hit

Honest to goodness, this almost reads like a Babylon Bee headline, but it's real.

Drag queens feel the pinch of rising costs https://t.co/i97XYMHE9b — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 19, 2024

Families have been struggling with inflation for years, but now that drag queens feel the pinch, it's a big news story.

More from the BBC:

"There are so many people who can sew and make their own outfits but for people who can’t, the prices have inflated above the odds," she says. One person seeing more and more commissions is Dannie Aston, who runs Dannie Does Drag in Brighton. While she tries to cater to all her clients' budgets, she agrees with Tia that what people see on the runway across the Atlantic is influencing the kind of outfits she's being asked to make. "Of course, their looks are going to be insane," she says. "The money they have to spend on these costumes is incredible. "And then over here I feel I've got to do as well as them."

This is the second time today we've had to pull out our tiny violins.

Oh no! Not the priest class! — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 20, 2024

It's so not fair! Or something.

Hey @TheBabylonBee, get over here. The BBC is stealing your schtick. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 20, 2024

That's what we said! Great minds think alike.

Why are you obsessed with drag queens? — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) July 19, 2024

Because reasons.

They're suffering under inflation, don'tcha know?

We don't celebrate blackface so why are we celebrating womanface? — Black Supremacy Watch (@Blacknatwatch) July 20, 2024

Drag queens > real women.

Isn't intersectionality grand?

If ever you need an example of how detached the media class are from the public, this is it… — Culture war solutions (@Postwoke_Pete) July 20, 2024

It really is.

The media are SO out of touch with people it's laughable.

You may not be able to afford food, but we must feel sorry drag queens can't get elaborate costumes.

As if this is a headline. What a joke the BBC is. — Florence (@FlorenceinL) July 19, 2024

A very unfunny joke.

So what so is every one else…cost of living crisis and all that. — just a random joe (@Joesocial001) July 19, 2024

Except for a lot of people, inflation is forcing hard choices like paying rent or buying food.

Drag queens may have to forgo sequins on their gowns.

The horror.

Men dressed as women = victims again — Saskia (@Saskiaaa_____) July 20, 2024

Perpetual victims.

When there are folk out there who cannot afford to put food on the table for their kids and working people are using food banks to get by, is this story seriously an issue worthy of reporting? Are people who are struggling to pay their energy bills supposed to have sympathy? https://t.co/1J8uMhuVzQ — Debs (@debsgath) July 20, 2024

They're telling you exactly what their priorities are.

Such a tragedy. Like the Hindenburg and the Titanic had a baby.

Or something.

I mean, come the f**k on. Children are going to bed hungry, but not being able to afford lippy is a crisis? https://t.co/MJOVmnCWYU — Rainy (@rainy101) July 20, 2024

Hungry children aren't a favored political class.

The BBC needs to push the narrative that men in womanface are oppressed and this is the only angle they can find that doesn't touch any of the hot topics. https://t.co/yCBXTVMJmL — Red 🍎 (@ncaipics) July 20, 2024

And yet they're still getting dragged for this idiotic take.

The bbc dealing with the big issues as usual https://t.co/TmPz9oXdLp — hereforabubble (@hereforabubble) July 20, 2024

As usual.