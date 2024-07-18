Trump Swears Divine Intervention Saved His Life, Thanks God!
In Tone Deaf Ad Campaign, Adidas Launches '1972' Olympics Shoe Fronted by Hamas...
Chris Hayes Thinks It's Vile When People Say 'They' Tried to Kill Trump
The Button-Down Mind: Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dead at 94
CNN Pundit Wonders Why Republicans Want a Strong America: 'Strong America for What?'
Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Sen. Chris Murphy's Prediction 'If Republicans Don't Win the Election' Is Weapons Grade...
Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened...
Thread of Lefties CANCELING Righties Reminder of Why You Shouldn't Feel TOO Bad...
Joy Behar Goes Full Hosebag Calling Trump Imperial Wizard in Rant About Biden...
KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats...
Biden Has Covid Again but I Guess Masks Aren't a Thing Anymore (Plus:...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out...

RIP: Political Commentator, Journalist, and Author Lou Dobbs Dead at 78

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

Political commentator, journalist, and author Lou Dobbs has passed away. He was 78 years old.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement (pictured above) calling Dobbs an 'incredible' journalist.

Others weighed in on his passing:

Prayers are absolutely with his loved ones at this time.

We are incredibly sorry for their loss.

Yes, it is.

He was one of the good ones.

Recommended

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

'Kind' and 'warm' seem to be the way a lot of people will remember Dobbs.

He was let go from Fox News in February 2021 following a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit by the voting machine company Smartmatic.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags: 2024 CNN DEATH DEATHS FOX NEWS FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald Trump
Grateful Calvin
Chris Hayes Thinks It's Vile When People Say 'They' Tried to Kill Trump
Brett T.
The Button-Down Mind: Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dead at 94
Amy Curtis
CNN Pundit Wonders Why Republicans Want a Strong America: 'Strong America for What?'
Brett T.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW Sam J.
Advertisement