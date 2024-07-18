RIP: Political Commentator, Journalist, and Author Lou Dobbs Dead at 78

Political commentator, journalist, and author Lou Dobbs has passed away. He was 78 years old.

Very sad news. Lou Dobbs was an exceptionally kind, generous, gracious, wonderful man in an industry that rewards none of those qualities. Yet he remained as kind as ever to the end. What a patriot. pic.twitter.com/hVGAhUjyfx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 18, 2024

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement (pictured above) calling Dobbs an 'incredible' journalist.

.@LouDobbs has passed. 78 years old. Smart guy, always enjoyed speaking with him. Much sympathy extended to his family. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) July 18, 2024

We’re all praying for Lou Dobbs, his family, and staff.



Lou was a great American and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/M3bs6oHwfG — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 18, 2024

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend, Lou Dobbs. Lou was a great American who loved his country fiercely and never passed up a chance to be gracious with his time. He will be truly missed. Praying for peace and comfort to his family. pic.twitter.com/BSstA8tqWU — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) July 18, 2024

I used to watch Lou on CNN after school. He taught me communism is bad, which is a valuable lesson to learn as a young boy. pic.twitter.com/f8Omk1JNYF — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) July 18, 2024

Lou was one of the good ones. Godspeed Lou! — SpikeFL🇺🇸 (@LFrundie) July 18, 2024

Oh, how sad. I am thankful I was able to chat with Lou just a month or so ago. A warm and kind man indeed. https://t.co/VsmdvdkqVg — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2024

Lou's show was one of the best shows I have the pleasure of working for on the Fox Business Network. He had some of the most insightful commentary on that network. He will be missed. https://t.co/7KUBAPTdNi — Maxwell von Larisch (@maxwe11vania) July 18, 2024

He was let go from Fox News in February 2021 following a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit by the voting machine company Smartmatic.

Oh my goodness, Lou Dobbs was the greatest.



And I was just on his show.



I am so sorry for the Dobbs family!



Will pray for the repose of his soul. https://t.co/df3Pri1AHJ — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 18, 2024

