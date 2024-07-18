The Button-Down Mind: Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dead at 94

Comedy legend Bob Newhart has died. He was 94 years old.

Bob Newhart, the genteel but sharply satirical comic whose TV series “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart” were huge hits throughout the 1970s and ’80s, died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 94. Newhart’s publicist Jerry Digney said he died after a series of short illnesses. Before his TV success, Newhart’s comedy albums were wildly popular for their at-the-time new approach of observational humor. He ruled TV for the better part of two decades, first with “The Bob Newhart Show” as a befuddled Chicago psychologist and then on “Newhart” as an equally at-a-loss New England innkeeper. He drew Emmy nominations for actor in a comedy three years running from 1985-87.

This has been an awful week for celebrity deaths -- Shelley Duvall, Richard Simmons, Shannen Doherty, and Dr. Ruth have all passed. Bob Newhart hurts, too.

Truly one of the greats.

Not Papa Elf — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) July 18, 2024

Papa Elf and Professor Proton on the CBS series 'The Big Bang Theory.'

Throw the whole week away! We’ve suffered enough! pic.twitter.com/OTp2Wsuorh — Finessa_Trilliams💋🇬🇭 🐝 (@C_Jill_Run) July 18, 2024

It's been a week, for sure.

Oh no. My all time favorite comic. An innovative genius of biting standup and a maestro of gentle sitcom humor. And one of the most normal guys in a field full of very abnormal personalities. RIP. https://t.co/FPgLZawlJn — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 18, 2024

All of this.

There is no comedian in history who had better timing than Bob Newhart. He was totally unique. The Button-Down Mind will be missed. https://t.co/E0RkCBZ3Tz — RunwayDan (@RunwayDan) July 18, 2024

He was one of a kind and will be missed.

Super Sky Point to the great Bob Newhart. Lots of people are funny but nobody has ever been funny in the particular weary, put-upon way Bob Newhart was funny. That’s called genius. Made two sitcoms among the best ever and was a pretty damn fine elf too. An American treasure. #RIP pic.twitter.com/rP6y4ZvAZg — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 18, 2024

Absolutely an American treasure.

A day I was dreading. Bob Newhart was so much more than a comedian.



His quick wit, deadpan and stammering style made him unique to any of his contemporaries.



Let's celebrate his life with the time while filming Newhart, forgot what show he was on.pic.twitter.com/EcfYx8Fl8z — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 18, 2024

An classic blooper.

Farewell, Bob Newhart. The series finale of NEWHART is easily one of the greatest TV moments ever, the kind of hat trick it’d be near impossible to pull off today. pic.twitter.com/h17p2HsL29 — Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) July 18, 2024

It is one of the greatest TV moments ever, and one that can only be duplicated but never topped.

Bob Newhart has passed away at age 94. His wit and deadpan delivery and stammering style made him a must-watch for generations. The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart won a Grammy and topped the charts while The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart are still classics.

He will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/HQmBdPCir9 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 18, 2024

His shows -- 'The Bob Newhart Show' and 'Newhart' -- were major hits for CBS, and ran for a total of 16 years between 1972 and 1990. Newhart was nominated for an Emmy three times between 1985 and 1987, but did not win until 2013 for his turn as the aforementioned Professor Proton on 'The Big Bang Theory.'

He also guest starred on 'The Simpsons':

Bob Newhart was among the kindest guest stars we ever had on the Simpsons and he was possibly the most revered. More writers came to his voice record for his spot on "Bart the Fink" than I had ever seen.



RIP to one of the founders of modern comedy. https://t.co/VPpaK7opH0 — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) July 18, 2024

Newhart's wife Ginny passed away last year, but he is survived by his children Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer as well as ten grandchildren.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, family, and friends.