The Button-Down Mind: Comedy Legend Bob Newhart Dead at 94

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:45 PM on July 18, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedy legend Bob Newhart has died. He was 94 years old.

More from Variety:

Bob Newhart, the genteel but sharply satirical comic whose TV series “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart” were huge hits throughout the 1970s and ’80s, died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 94. 

Newhart’s publicist Jerry Digney said he died after a series of short illnesses. 

Before his TV success, Newhart’s comedy albums were wildly popular for their at-the-time new approach of observational humor. He ruled TV for the better part of two decades, first with “The Bob Newhart Show” as a befuddled Chicago psychologist and then on “Newhart” as an equally at-a-loss New England innkeeper. He drew Emmy nominations for actor in a comedy three years running from 1985-87.

This has been an awful week for celebrity deaths -- Shelley Duvall, Richard Simmons, Shannen Doherty, and Dr. Ruth have all passed. Bob Newhart hurts, too.

Truly one of the greats.

Papa Elf and Professor Proton on the CBS series 'The Big Bang Theory.'

It's been a week, for sure.

All of this.

He was one of a kind and will be missed.

Absolutely an American treasure.

An classic blooper.

It is one of the greatest TV moments ever, and one that can only be duplicated but never topped.

His shows -- 'The Bob Newhart Show' and 'Newhart' -- were major hits for CBS, and ran for a total of 16 years between 1972 and 1990. Newhart was nominated for an Emmy three times between 1985 and 1987, but did not win until 2013 for his turn as the aforementioned Professor Proton on 'The Big Bang Theory.'

He also guest starred on 'The Simpsons':

Newhart's wife Ginny passed away last year, but he is survived by his children Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer as well as ten grandchildren.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, family, and friends.

Tags: CELEBRITIES COMEDY DEATH HOLLYWOOD TELEVISION

