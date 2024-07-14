Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6 Video Every Day Until the Election

We're not exactly sure what Morgan here is trying to accomplish, but it's backfiring. Big time.

Because, you know, the attempted assassination of a former and campaigning president is the same thing as January 6 (it's not).

I'm going to post this video every day until the election



pic.twitter.com/XMlr4yPleZ — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 14, 2024

An innocent man was killed and others were injured because the Left has decided Trump is the biggest threat to democracy since the last Republican president (and the next Republican president will be even worse).

That's the game they play.

Don't let them get away with it.

Luckily, X users wasted no time laying into this troll.

Every day you post that video I'm going to post this one, where MANY more lives were lost, MANY more police were assaulted and MANY more billions in damage was done. https://t.co/80SgNb1VQ1 — Robert White (@lagatorvii) July 14, 2024

Fight fire with fire.

The image of 2024.

now do the BLM riots — rØ (@r0gald) July 14, 2024

They'll never acknowledge the violence and destruction of BLM/Antifa.

Cause that's (D)ifferent.

“I’m going to post this video every day until the election”



pic.twitter.com/FzawJthIEP — ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@Bruh888888888) July 14, 2024

Yep.

That's the campaign ad going forward.

Wow, a bunch of people pushing is exactly the same as someone shooting at a presidential candidate. Be careful of the mental gymnastics you're doing. You're gonna tear a muscle. — ken (@steelerfanaticx) July 14, 2024

Shooting at a presidential candidate and killing an innocent bystander.

Please do, it was still not an insurrection. It was a mostly peaceful protest. — Doug Flach (@FlachDoug17) July 14, 2024

Their rules.

And Morgan will get dragged every single time.

I don’t think the apparatchiks realize how this isn’t going matter at all anymore. Even if it should, this is at worst a tie with attempting to assassinate your political enemy.



Closer blew the save and we’re all tied up going into extras. https://t.co/WFEU5DjE1p — Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) July 14, 2024

The 2024 election was fundamentally changed yesterday, and the Left has to realize it.

And I'll post this.



Cope and seethe https://t.co/pyoqoYDm2C pic.twitter.com/jlkw029KYX — blonde little Phoenix (@NotABotBlonde) July 14, 2024

Cope and seethe indeed.