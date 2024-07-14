You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump...
Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6 Video Every Day Until the Election

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on July 14, 2024
Twitter

We're not exactly sure what Morgan here is trying to accomplish, but it's backfiring. Big time.

Because, you know, the attempted assassination of a former and campaigning president is the same thing as January 6 (it's not).

An innocent man was killed and others were injured because the Left has decided Trump is the biggest threat to democracy since the last Republican president (and the next Republican president will be even worse).

That's the game they play.

Don't let them get away with it.

Luckily, X users wasted no time laying into this troll.

Fight fire with fire.

The image of 2024.

They'll never acknowledge the violence and destruction of BLM/Antifa.

Cause that's (D)ifferent.

Yep.

That's the campaign ad going forward.

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination
Amy Curtis
Shooting at a presidential candidate and killing an innocent bystander.

Their rules.

And Morgan will get dragged every single time.

The 2024 election was fundamentally changed yesterday, and the Left has to realize it.

Cope and seethe indeed.

