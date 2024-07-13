The IDF Has Apparently Bombed Muhammad Deif, Architect of the October Hamas Terror Attacks, Into Oblivion

This is a big victory in Israel's war against Hamas. We're sure the American Left will be mourning, but apparently Muhammad Deif -- the Hamas chief of staff and second in command to Yahya Sinwar -- has been bombed back into the stone age:
🚨 Muhammad Deif eliminated— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 13, 2024
#2 pic.twitter.com/wsF40J0PK2
The music made us chuckle, not gonna lie.
Pieces be upon him and various rooftops https://t.co/Xuda9OG4LZ— Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) July 13, 2024
THIS made us laugh out loud.
Bravo @IDF— Onwume Okonkwor-Nwaubor (@nwaubor) July 13, 2024
Go Get "em https://t.co/TL1Sas1ssj
Give 'em hell.
They announced his death various times before. Is there a confirmation?— maitri (@clarissamehler) July 13, 2024
There is, according to the Mossad X account:
Yes— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 13, 2024
Good.
This is what remains of Muhammad Deif, H×mas' chief of staff, the second in command after Yahya Sinwar 👇— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/rHVOCSBcqj
Not confirmed, but that's a huge crater.
The poor Palestinians are going to miss him.— The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 13, 2024
They sure are.
Approximately 70 Hamas terrorists were also eliminated along with him. Good f**king riddance.— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 13, 2024
Good riddance indeed.
Not a big enough crater, if you're asking. https://t.co/GnpChKADUf— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2024
Nope.
Ashes to ashes..... https://t.co/aCefyJ3ujQ— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 13, 2024
Dust to dust.
The world is a better place today.
Basically the IDF sent Hamas' #2 in Gaza and 70 of his fellow Hamas to Paradise on the express elevator. Probably the biggest blow to Hamas possible militarily. This is the guy who essentially was their hands-on military commander. https://t.co/tz0uazEDUd— NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) July 13, 2024
Huge blow to Hamas.
The IDF has just targeted Muhammad Deif - commander of the Al Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military). If it turns out he’s been whacked, that would be a huge scalp. Biggest since the start of the war. https://t.co/4Se3zV0Wkd— Talmud Enjoyer 🧬🇮🇱 (@jew_AndAhalfMen) July 13, 2024
Keep it up, IDF.
