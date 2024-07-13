Biden Unveils a Great New Unofficial Campaign Slogan in Michigan
The IDF Has Apparently Bombed Muhammad Deif, Architect of the October Hamas Terror Attacks, Into Oblivion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:15 AM on July 13, 2024
Meme

This is a big victory in Israel's war against Hamas. We're sure the American Left will be mourning, but apparently Muhammad Deif -- the Hamas chief of staff and second in command to Yahya Sinwar -- has been bombed back into the stone age:

The music made us chuckle, not gonna lie.

THIS made us laugh out loud.

Give 'em hell.

There is, according to the Mossad X account:

Good.

Not confirmed, but that's a huge crater.

They sure are.

Good riddance indeed.

Nope.

Dust to dust.

The world is a better place today.

Huge blow to Hamas.

Keep it up, IDF.

