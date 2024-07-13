'MERICA! Judge Says We Have a Right to Distill Moonshine in Our Bathtubs

Well, this writer has found a new career path: moonshine distiller.
Federal Judge Finds Americans Have Constitutional Right To Distill Moonshine In Their Bathtub https://t.co/iQ9hVt7dN7— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2024
A federal judge rejected a more than century-old ban on home distilling as unconstitutional Wednesday.
Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, found that a federal law making it a felony to distill spirits at home exceeded Congress’ power, holding that neither Congress’ tax power nor its ability to regulate interstate commerce justify the ban. Pittman permanently blocked the government from enforcing the ban, which threatens violators with up to $10,000 in fines or 5 years in prison, against the plaintiffs it found to have standing.
“Indeed, the Constitution is written to prevent societal amnesia of the defined limits it places on this government of and by the people,” Pittman wrote. “That is where the judiciary must declare when its coequal branches overstep their Constitutional authority. Congress has done so here.”
Thank you Judge Pittman!
I'd never drink moonshine straight out of some dude's bathtub.— Conservative Forum (@CForumGA) July 12, 2024
The alcohol content alone would kill any germs.
Appalachia territory fixing to be….exactly the same, only legal.— mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) July 12, 2024
Legal and profitable.
July 13, 2024
Hell. Yes
Another L for the ATF.— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) July 13, 2024
Love to see it. https://t.co/gb0zmd7jbR pic.twitter.com/kRivYZJZWw
You really do.
The ATF should be a store, not a federal agency.
Let’s goooooo! https://t.co/BKMKskfMjp pic.twitter.com/PA39Vf8JPS— swêêt savagé (@lovemylife81) July 12, 2024
We're game.
We are so back. https://t.co/NCbqracjPh pic.twitter.com/cExOUh5RER— Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) July 12, 2024
SO BACK, BABY.
I think said federal judge might also find that *some* Americans never actually conceded this particular liberty. https://t.co/jsi7eOwpU3— Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@hoodsy) July 13, 2024
We're shocked. Shocked, we tell you.
(Not really; Americans rock).
One item now checked off the Project 2025 to do list! https://t.co/7fPpfjEldf— Ryan P. Williams (@RpwWilliams) July 12, 2024
Hahahahahahahaha.
I have actually had homemade moonshine. I had no idea this was even illegal 👀😬 Whoops 🤣 https://t.co/Ywn48yQNmh— Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) July 13, 2024
Your secret is safe with us.
https://t.co/iY8GaF3HRO pic.twitter.com/KLCr1Fh670— G (@stevensongs) July 12, 2024
It's truly happening!
My time has come! https://t.co/Nvb2sVSQ4p pic.twitter.com/7NaYh9qemj— Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) July 13, 2024
Straightforward from here:
1) Get bathtub.
2) Make moonshine
3) ???
4) Profit
MeeMaw’s Cold Remedy is about to go public. https://t.co/6nJKvTH4eE— Church Curmudgeon (@ChrchCurmudgeon) July 12, 2024
That'll knock the virus out of you in one dose.
I suspect that one may distill one's own spirits but can probably not sell it without meeting Federal and state requirements. https://t.co/JP0EhWI1Qg— (((Jabb3r0cky)))🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@jabb3r0cky) July 13, 2024
*whispers*
What the feds don't know won't hurt them.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member