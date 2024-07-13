'MERICA! Judge Says We Have a Right to Distill Moonshine in Our Bathtubs

Here Are Other Angles of the 'PACKED HOUSE' at Biden's MASSIVE Rally in...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on July 13, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Well, this writer has found a new career path: moonshine distiller.

More from The Daily Caller:

A federal judge rejected a more than century-old ban on home distilling as unconstitutional Wednesday.

Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, found that a federal law making it a felony to distill spirits at home exceeded Congress’ power, holding that neither Congress’ tax power nor its ability to regulate interstate commerce justify the ban. Pittman permanently blocked the government from enforcing the ban, which threatens violators with up to $10,000 in fines or 5 years in prison, against the plaintiffs it found to have standing.

“Indeed, the Constitution is written to prevent societal amnesia of the defined limits it places on this government of and by the people,” Pittman wrote. “That is where the judiciary must declare when its coequal branches overstep their Constitutional authority. Congress has done so here.”

Thank you Judge Pittman!

The alcohol content alone would kill any germs.

Legal and profitable.

Hell. Yes

You really do.

The ATF should be a store, not a federal agency.

We're game.

SO BACK,  BABY.

We're shocked. Shocked, we tell you.

(Not really; Americans rock).

Hahahahahahahaha.

Your secret is safe with us.

It's truly happening!

Straightforward from here:

1) Get bathtub. 

2) Make moonshine

3) ???

4) Profit

That'll knock the virus out of you in one dose.

*whispers*

What the feds don't know won't hurt them.

