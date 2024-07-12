A Nightmare for Democrats Is Music to Trump's Ears!
WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for...
BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who...
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back...
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY...
Biden Threw His Staff Under the Bus but KJP Rescued Him Anyway Last...
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...
Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at...
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein
Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are...
Salon Writing a Piece About the Prospects of a Special Counsel Investigating Clarence...

LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:15 PM on July 12, 2024
meme

Sigh.

Is there no historical figure the Left won't try to retcon into being LGBTQ? They did it with Joan of Arc, making her trans/non-binary.

And now they've decided Abraham Lincoln had a 'secret gay sex life', according to a new documentary.

Advertisement

More from Page Six:

Was Abraham Lincoln the original log cabin Republican?

We hear tell that a new documentary on Honest Abe posits that the 16th president was gay.

Promo copy for the new project, “Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln,” reads: “As told by preeminent Lincoln scholars and never before seen photographs and letters, the film details Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men.”

The movie delves “into the history of human sexual fluidity and focuses on the profound differences between sexual mores of the 19th century and those we hold today. The film fills in an important missing piece of American history and challenges the audience to consider why we hold such a limited view of human sexuality.”

Never mind facts or history. It was very common in Lincoln's time for travelers to share hotel beds. And given that Lincoln was a circuit riding lawyer, he spent a lot of time in hotels.

But don't let facts get in the way of a good narrative.

Recommended

WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Doug P.
Advertisement

OOOOF.

Hahahaha.

And the claim remains bogus.

Nope.

We guess we are.

LMAO

And we're dead.

Can never go wrong with a South Park reference.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Hahahahahaha.

Oh, but wait, dear readers, until you see this:

Advertisement

And yes, it's real:

The trailer is also getting some heat on X, too:

It's not really startling.

Sums it up.

Yes it is.

Tags: ABRAHAM LINCOLN DOCUMENTARY GAY LGBT LGBTQ

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics)
Doug P.
Lefty Insisting THIS Joe Biden Isn't the SAME Joe Biden They Voted for in 2020 BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
WH Transcript Cleans Up Biden's Press Conference Remark about 'Vice President Trump'
Doug P.
Get Him a Tissue! Chaya Raichik Makes Harry Sisson CRY in Heated Back and Forth About REALITY of Biden
Sam J.
Girl, WHAT?! Jen Rubin Calls Biden's Creepy Presser Performance IMPRESSIVE and HOO BOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHCA President Says Press Doesn't Coordinate With WH (People Have Questions and Pics) Doug P.
Advertisement