LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life

Sigh.

Is there no historical figure the Left won't try to retcon into being LGBTQ? They did it with Joan of Arc, making her trans/non-binary.

And now they've decided Abraham Lincoln had a 'secret gay sex life', according to a new documentary.

Advertisement

New Abraham Lincoln documentary suggests ex-president had secret, gay sex life: ‘Important missing piece of American history’ https://t.co/hqxWTHerBz pic.twitter.com/yZYrcuHtZB — Page Six (@PageSix) July 12, 2024

More from Page Six:

Was Abraham Lincoln the original log cabin Republican? We hear tell that a new documentary on Honest Abe posits that the 16th president was gay. Promo copy for the new project, “Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln,” reads: “As told by preeminent Lincoln scholars and never before seen photographs and letters, the film details Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men.” The movie delves “into the history of human sexual fluidity and focuses on the profound differences between sexual mores of the 19th century and those we hold today. The film fills in an important missing piece of American history and challenges the audience to consider why we hold such a limited view of human sexuality.”

Never mind facts or history. It was very common in Lincoln's time for travelers to share hotel beds. And given that Lincoln was a circuit riding lawyer, he spent a lot of time in hotels.

But don't let facts get in the way of a good narrative.

There are rumors he liked to get blown by guys in theaters. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 12, 2024

OOOOF.

No he didn’t, he was a heterosexual vampire slayer — Eldris (@EldrisArt) July 12, 2024

Hahahaha.

Literally not new. This bogus claim has been around for decades. American Dad even did a parody of it. — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 12, 2024

And the claim remains bogus.

fellas, is having male friends gay — Carlos (@txiokatu) July 12, 2024

Nope.

I guess we’re just doing Tumblr ships as documentaries now https://t.co/YrYI32fBkw — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 12, 2024

We guess we are.

I get why they called it the Lincoln Project now. https://t.co/Is2ZIWlaav — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 12, 2024

LMAO

And we're dead.

Can never go wrong with a South Park reference.

Why are we pretending Lincoln was a gay president (he wasn't) when Barack Obama is still available to comment on his letters detailing sexual fantasies about other men? https://t.co/zQ9eK8JWcb — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 12, 2024

Because that's (D)ifferent.

The North actually went to war with the South because Robert E. Lee misgendered Lincoln. https://t.co/2gGmI008Uc — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 12, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

Oh, but wait, dear readers, until you see this:

A new documentary interviews serious scholars who claim that Lincoln was gay.



Serious scholar #3: pic.twitter.com/ALzs1tPrQo — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 12, 2024

Advertisement

And yes, it's real:

The trailer is also getting some heat on X, too:

Lover of Men. Official Trailer. Learn the untold history of Abraham Lincoln's intimate relationships with men.



Movie coming soon nationwide. Follow for updates.



"When you put together all of the evidence, it's really startling"#LoverOfMen #LGBTQ #Equality #AmericanHistory pic.twitter.com/Zv4dlgLlnA — Lover of Men Movie (@loverofmenfilm) July 10, 2024

It's not really startling.

“If you can accept a queer Lincoln, you can accept queer people overall.”



Yep, as long as they all have heterosexual marriages and children and stay in the closet, just like Lincoln, we can accept them! — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 12, 2024

Sums it up.

The film “Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” was more historically accurate than this. — Legendary Takes (@LegendaryTakes) July 12, 2024

Yes it is.