LOL WUT? Documentary Says Abraham Lincoln Had 'Secret' Gay Life

Sigh.
Is there no historical figure the Left won't try to retcon into being LGBTQ? They did it with Joan of Arc, making her trans/non-binary.
And now they've decided Abraham Lincoln had a 'secret gay sex life', according to a new documentary.
New Abraham Lincoln documentary suggests ex-president had secret, gay sex life: ‘Important missing piece of American history’ https://t.co/hqxWTHerBz pic.twitter.com/yZYrcuHtZB— Page Six (@PageSix) July 12, 2024
Was Abraham Lincoln the original log cabin Republican?
We hear tell that a new documentary on Honest Abe posits that the 16th president was gay.
Promo copy for the new project, “Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln,” reads: “As told by preeminent Lincoln scholars and never before seen photographs and letters, the film details Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men.”
The movie delves “into the history of human sexual fluidity and focuses on the profound differences between sexual mores of the 19th century and those we hold today. The film fills in an important missing piece of American history and challenges the audience to consider why we hold such a limited view of human sexuality.”
Never mind facts or history. It was very common in Lincoln's time for travelers to share hotel beds. And given that Lincoln was a circuit riding lawyer, he spent a lot of time in hotels.
But don't let facts get in the way of a good narrative.
There are rumors he liked to get blown by guys in theaters.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 12, 2024
OOOOF.
No he didn’t, he was a heterosexual vampire slayer— Eldris (@EldrisArt) July 12, 2024
Hahahaha.
Literally not new. This bogus claim has been around for decades. American Dad even did a parody of it.— #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 12, 2024
And the claim remains bogus.
fellas, is having male friends gay— Carlos (@txiokatu) July 12, 2024
Nope.
I guess we’re just doing Tumblr ships as documentaries now https://t.co/YrYI32fBkw— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 12, 2024
We guess we are.
I get why they called it the Lincoln Project now. https://t.co/Is2ZIWlaav— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 12, 2024
LMAO
And we're dead.
Gaybraham Lincoln freed the slaves https://t.co/8l309NAjUQ pic.twitter.com/fWZET8nPWr— Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 12, 2024
Can never go wrong with a South Park reference.
Why are we pretending Lincoln was a gay president (he wasn't) when Barack Obama is still available to comment on his letters detailing sexual fantasies about other men? https://t.co/zQ9eK8JWcb— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 12, 2024
Because that's (D)ifferent.
The North actually went to war with the South because Robert E. Lee misgendered Lincoln. https://t.co/2gGmI008Uc— Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 12, 2024
Hahahahahaha.
Oh, but wait, dear readers, until you see this:
A new documentary interviews serious scholars who claim that Lincoln was gay.— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 12, 2024
Serious scholar #3: pic.twitter.com/ALzs1tPrQo
And yes, it's real:
1:40 mark: https://t.co/BKsr2fUmjF— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 12, 2024
The trailer is also getting some heat on X, too:
Lover of Men. Official Trailer. Learn the untold history of Abraham Lincoln's intimate relationships with men.— Lover of Men Movie (@loverofmenfilm) July 10, 2024
Movie coming soon nationwide. Follow for updates.
"When you put together all of the evidence, it's really startling"#LoverOfMen #LGBTQ #Equality #AmericanHistory pic.twitter.com/Zv4dlgLlnA
It's not really startling.
“If you can accept a queer Lincoln, you can accept queer people overall.”— Pudge (@pudgenet) July 12, 2024
Yep, as long as they all have heterosexual marriages and children and stay in the closet, just like Lincoln, we can accept them!
Sums it up.
The film “Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter” was more historically accurate than this.— Legendary Takes (@LegendaryTakes) July 12, 2024
Yes it is.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member