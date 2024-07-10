Sci-Fi Author Patrick Tomlinson Pens Biggest Piece of Fiction EVER, Blaming Media for Biden's Problems

If you've never heard of sci-fi author Patrick S. Tomlinson, don't feel bad. We hadn't really, either. He's popped up on Twitchy a few times over the years, usually with a steaming hot take that gets him absolutely destroyed.

This is no different. This thread is a work of fiction from start to bottom.

What the last week and a half has taught everyone with eyes to see and ears to hear is a press beholden to profit can never be free or objective.



Biden is bad for the business of the news. His administration has been hugely focused, successful, and free of scandal or leaks. 1/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 9, 2024

This administration has been 'focused, successful, and free of scandal'?

HAHAHAHAHAHA!

What planet is Patrick living on?

With only the mundane, boring work of actually governing the country to report on, the business of the News has suffered under Biden. Thier stocks are flat, their readership/viewership is down.



They're starving under the weight of Biden's quiet competence. So, he has to go. 2/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 9, 2024

'Quiet competence.'

Please, stop. Our ribs hurt from laughing.

Which is why, either deliberately or just going along with the crowd, they've turned on the hand that literally isn't feeding them. The Maggie Habermans of the world, unable to commit anything but "Access" journalism long for salvation in a return to Trump's death and chaos. 3/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 9, 2024

Yes, that's it. They long for Trump's 'death and chaos'.

Except we all lived through Trump's last term, and it wasn't 'death and chaos' (with the added bonus we could afford gas and groceries).

Either consciously or unconsciously, they believe they're Kingmakers, not dispassionate observers and reporters of the news. And they arrogantly believe that if they can take out Biden, they can constrain Trump once he wins. 4/ — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 9, 2024

Remember -- Patrick was fine with the media ignoring Biden's obvious cognitive decline for years.

He's mad they're actually being dispassionate observers and reporters of the news now.

Completely ignoring the history of fascism and the fact that critics of a regime and members of their profession are pretty much universally the first people up against the wall once the freedom they were supposed to be protecting disappears.



It's up to us, now. 5/5 — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 9, 2024

These rants -- just like Joy Reid's yesterday -- always end with the Left fantasizing about people being shot. Speaks volumes about their mindset, no?

The sad part is that, while Patrick locked down replies, a lot of the quotes seem to agree with him.

Great thread for your friends who still think the mainstream media are honest brokers of truth and not bottom line-driven mega corporations. https://t.co/JBTNseh6CG — David Badash (@davidbadash) July 10, 2024

Let us repeat this: they're mad the media are actually doing their jobs now and reporting on Biden's cognitive condition. They didn't whine about the media not being 'honest brokers of truth' for the last four years, or ever, really. Just when it hurts their guy.

It's the same mentality that made them go crazy when Elon Musk bought Twitter -- they think they can only have a stranglehold on media, and when someone defies them, they lose their minds.

This thread is funny. In bats**t crazy funny way. It ends with him saying the reporters daring to report about Biden will be among those facing a firing squad under Trump.



Totally normal stuff. https://t.co/DMO3zOZ0Sv — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 10, 2024

Totally normal and not at all deranged.