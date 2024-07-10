Definition of Insanity: Hoping to Save Campaign, Biden to Sit for ANOTHER Interview (With Lester Holt)

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, hoping for a different outcome.

Yet here we are, where Biden is going to sit down with NBC's Lester Holt for an interview. It has to be the hope to get his campaign back on track, because things have gone completely off the rails since the June 27th debate.

MONDAY: President Joe Biden to sit down with @LesterHoltNBC in an exclusive one-on-one interview.



Watch the interview in its entirety on NBC and NBC News NOW on Monday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/T0HIi7RDxS — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 10, 2024

Oh boy.

Solid choice, Lester Holt has a track record of not talking to random passerby’s and telling them “get a load of the major dementia patient I just interviewed” — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) July 10, 2024

This is in reference to George Stephanopoulos' major mess up earlier today.

LMAO That's after his bedtime. 😂😂😂😂😂

He needs to do a live interview, multiple cameras from multiple news sources,for transparency.



Hahahahahahaha

Like that would ever happen.



Everyone at NBC should resign in shame. Everyone down to the last janitor. — Rae A (@xrae) July 10, 2024

That's not gonna happen.

"In its entirety" means unedited, right? Show us the raw feed. — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) July 10, 2024

If it's at 9 pm, it'll be pre-recorded and likely edited.

Which won't help things.

Though it will be highly scripted, that no longer seems to matter for President Biden. This should be entertaining to say the least. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) July 10, 2024

Yeah, entertaining is putting it mildly.

I guess they figure if they space these interviews out 10 days apart, it won't be so bad? Except it just gets worse and worse, because every time he's just that much older. https://t.co/lDhdxM76Hu — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 10, 2024

And it's only going to keep getting worse.

It appears NBC News agreed to the White House demand that the Biden interview be pre-taped instead of going live at 9pm.



Why do you think that is? (We know why). https://t.co/2qq2lP9bCQ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 10, 2024

So it'll be taped between 10 am and 4 pm, outside of Biden's nap time.

Media + Democrats: The President needs to come out and give live unscripted, unedited events and town-halls, and deliver more transparency around his health records and cognitive test.



Joe Biden: https://t.co/YO8VL6xNdA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

He has no intention of stepping down, either.

Another pre-taped interview.



That will surely do it. https://t.co/AiA47SnHSN — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 10, 2024

Surely this time it'll change things.

NBC News says it will release an unedited transcript of the the Biden interview with Lester Holt after the interview airs Monday night (unclear to me if "full interview" that's going to air means "unedited interview", but it seems like it) pic.twitter.com/prM7g9Z60s — Steve Lookner (@lookner) July 10, 2024

We'll be curious to see what is released.

Total ambush.

Not being a live interview is a major 🚩 https://t.co/Tm8Dex077t — Perpetual Anxiety (@Mobius22_) July 10, 2024

A major red flag.

And the media know it.

So do the Democrats.