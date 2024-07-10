The Drum Beat Gets Louder: NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Issues Statement Calling...
Definition of Insanity: Hoping to Save Campaign, Biden to Sit for ANOTHER Interview (With Lester Holt)

Amy Curtis  |  4:45 PM on July 10, 2024
José Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, hoping for a different outcome.

Yet here we are, where Biden is going to sit down with NBC's Lester Holt for an interview. It has to be the hope to get his campaign back on track, because things have gone completely off the rails since the June 27th debate.

Oh boy.

This is in reference to George Stephanopoulos' major mess up earlier today.

That's not gonna happen.

If it's at 9 pm, it'll be pre-recorded and likely edited.

Which won't help things.

Yeah, entertaining is putting it mildly.

And it's only going to keep getting worse.

So it'll be taped between 10 am and 4 pm, outside of Biden's nap time.

He has no intention of stepping down, either.

Surely this time it'll change things.

We'll be curious to see what is released.

Total ambush.

A major red flag.

And the media know it.

So do the Democrats.

Tags: JOE BIDEN LESTER HOLT NBC NBC NEWS PRESIDENT BIDEN BIDEN CAMPAIGN

