Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is absolutely insane, but not surprising.

Noel Wise is a judge in the Superior Court of California in Alameda County. In June, President Biden nominated her for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Today, Josh Hawley absolutely made her squirm under questioning about her views on gender-based laws and the First Amendment:

And she'll be making rulings in the court.

This does not bode well for anyone who believes in science.

Or the First Amendment.

It truly is.

This is all by design.

The Democratic Party can't (won't) legislate, so they'll have the courts do it instead.

When confronted with their own words, they always run into trouble.

Ask yourselves why.

And -- more important -- to be able to pass legislation that recognizes biological reality.

No, they don't.

And they'll use the courts to enforce it.

They've lowered their standards, by design.

They are.

They sure do.

Between this, and their demolishing of Title IX, the Left despises women. But expects us to vote for them without question.

