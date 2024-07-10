Josh Hawley Makes Biden Judicial Nominee VERY UNCOMFORTABLE Defending Her Insane View on Gender Laws

This is absolutely insane, but not surprising.

Noel Wise is a judge in the Superior Court of California in Alameda County. In June, President Biden nominated her for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Today, Josh Hawley absolutely made her squirm under questioning about her views on gender-based laws and the First Amendment:

This crazy judicial nominee thinks saying women and men are different is a First Amendment violation! Insane pic.twitter.com/GycO579Yt7 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2024

And she'll be making rulings in the court.

This does not bode well for anyone who believes in science.

Or the First Amendment.

The Democrat mind is a frightening thing — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 10, 2024

It truly is.

Biden really can pick them, can’t he? — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) July 10, 2024

This is all by design.

The Democratic Party can't (won't) legislate, so they'll have the courts do it instead.

Just like a seasoned politician, she can’t just answer the question which is actually quoting her own damn words! She should be automatically removed from the bench! — tobeornottobeisay (@rkns041) July 10, 2024

When confronted with their own words, they always run into trouble.

Ask yourselves why.

Free Speech is being able to call someone with a womb a woman.... no matter what they think they are🤷‍♂️ — H. Huntsman (@HHuntsmanWrites) July 10, 2024

And -- more important -- to be able to pass legislation that recognizes biological reality.

They don't want you to say there's a difference between a man and a woman.



These people are insane and demonic. https://t.co/LXG1SPrWQc — 🇺🇲American🇺🇲Cowboy🇺🇲 (@USACowboy3) July 10, 2024

No, they don't.

And they'll use the courts to enforce it.

This judicial nominees argument is the type of thing that we laughed at by 15-year-olds in a debate class. How are these people graduating law school? https://t.co/1ILdgHZihI — Ron Lewenberg (@NYCRight) July 10, 2024

They've lowered their standards, by design.

The election cannot come fast enough because R's have a decent chance of winning the Senate even if what looks like a Trump victory does not come to pass. These lunatics that the Biden Regime keeps nominating to the federal judiciary are a clear and present danger to the public. https://t.co/wtO1I1QJA2 pic.twitter.com/jjIxzgQ2hp — Richard T (@Arcturus5324) July 10, 2024

They are.

Democrats have a war on women. https://t.co/Qqqbnu5JvZ — LisaR (@4Utruthbombs) July 10, 2024

They sure do.

Between this, and their demolishing of Title IX, the Left despises women. But expects us to vote for them without question.