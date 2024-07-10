WATCH: Defenders of Democracy Reveal Their True Colors, Argue Against Laws Protecting YOUR Right to Vote

This is really a sight to behold. Democrats are arguing, with sincerity, that it's wrong to limit voting to American citizens only.

Realize where we are. Realize the Democratic Party despises you and our laws and will undermine them at any turn.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) says requiring that only American citizens to vote in elections "is the 2024 version of the Jim Crow poll tax." pic.twitter.com/fzC2ot7opf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2024

This is not a 'Jim Crow poll tax' by any stretch of the imagination.

McClellan was not alone.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) says that requiring only American citizens vote is a "xenophobic attack." pic.twitter.com/kHw6rQMlEQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2024

No other nation in the world would argue or allow non-citizens to vote in elections. Those nations, somehow, are not xenophobic. Just America.

Rep.Delia Ramirez (D-IL): Requiring only American citizens vote is "a discriminatory rule rooted in fear and division." pic.twitter.com/uLByBX1wRp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2024

This is not discriminatory.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) says the bill requiring only citizens vote is "a dangerous, anti-democratic bill that has no place on this floor." pic.twitter.com/GvVskyELDA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2024

No, what's anti-democratic is letting illegal immigrants vote.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): Requiring that only American citizens vote "is designed to jam people up and prevent Americans from voting." pic.twitter.com/Sx6wTU5Ayg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2024

Sure, Jeffries. Whatever you say.

Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY) says that requiring only American citizens vote is "for them to lay the groundwork to undermine the outcome of [elections] until the republic crumbles." pic.twitter.com/aPBIYj4B92 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 10, 2024

This is pure projection.

But at least they're open and honest about it, and if the GOP is smart, these will be campaign ads played nonstop between now and November.

They really want illegals voting. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 10, 2024

They sure do.

They really think that they are owed the ability to cheat. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) July 10, 2024

They really do.

Democrats raised hell about foreign election interference in 2016. Now, here are same Democrats actually supporting direct foreign interference in our elections — JamesTiberius (@TheBigJamesG) July 10, 2024

They sure are.

GorT: This thread is amazing. Democrat representatives in Congress openly advocating for allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections. https://t.co/xnxNmRiCvr — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 10, 2024

It really is amazing, and everyone should see what Democrat reps in Congress support.

Thread on how the Dems call anyone racist or xenophobic when there's a call for proof of citizenship when voting...🙄 https://t.co/Enit21eo1G — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) July 10, 2024

It's all they've got.

"Emotional lie!"



"Something something, racism!"



"Republicans evil something something!"



Desperation to prevent illegal immigrants from voting - a thread. https://t.co/YIGiqZ2FCj — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 10, 2024

That sums it up nicely.

Democrats are worried that following the law would mean they never win another election again https://t.co/EKbxg1iHYr — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) July 10, 2024

We long for the days when Democrats were telling us no one was above the law.

Whatever happened to that?

Follow this important thread this afternoon. ⬇️



The proposition is—fundamentally and simply—requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. Something many other countries do across the world. A vital requirement.



Those speaking out against it show their true colors. https://t.co/bnoKHOKxOm — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 10, 2024

The Left doesn't want free and fair elections, and they certainly don't want democracy.

They might lose.