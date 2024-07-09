Man of Principle Paul Krugman Admits Being HONEST About Biden Was Torture and...
Defenders of Democracy Push Bill to Undermine Co-Equal Branch of Government, Strip Trump of Immunity

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Democrats were really hoping to use lawfare to get Trump out of the 2024 election, weren't they?

When SCOTUS ruled on Trump and immunity (read a deep dive about it here) it dealt a blow to them and they haven't really recovered from it.

So now Senator Chuck Schumer is going to try to push a bill to strip Trump of immunity by reclassifying what 'official acts' are.

More from The Hill:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that he and other Senate Democrats will work to advance legislation to strip former President Trump of the immunity he was granted under a recent Supreme Court ruling protecting a president’s official acts from criminal prosecution.

Schumer, invoking Congress’s powers to regulate the courts, said Democrats are working on legislation to classify Trump’s efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election as “unofficial acts” so they do not merit immunity from criminal prosecution under the high court’s recent 6-3 decision.

It seems a retroactive application of the rules, which seems wildly unfair and probably unconstitutional.

It was. But that's (D)ifferent.

Of course it is.

It really does.

So it's pointless.

All style, no substance.

Depends on whether or not they're a Democrat or a Republican.

That's what they keep telling us.

Give Aaron's piece a read.

It'll be interesting to see what comes of this legislation.

