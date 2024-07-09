Defenders of Democracy Push Bill to Undermine Co-Equal Branch of Government, Strip Trump of Immunity

The Democrats were really hoping to use lawfare to get Trump out of the 2024 election, weren't they?

When SCOTUS ruled on Trump and immunity (read a deep dive about it here) it dealt a blow to them and they haven't really recovered from it.

So now Senator Chuck Schumer is going to try to push a bill to strip Trump of immunity by reclassifying what 'official acts' are.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushing bill to strip former President Trump of court-granted immunity. https://t.co/wwxOljcSbs — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2024

More from The Hill:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that he and other Senate Democrats will work to advance legislation to strip former President Trump of the immunity he was granted under a recent Supreme Court ruling protecting a president’s official acts from criminal prosecution. Schumer, invoking Congress’s powers to regulate the courts, said Democrats are working on legislation to classify Trump’s efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election as “unofficial acts” so they do not merit immunity from criminal prosecution under the high court’s recent 6-3 decision.

It seems a retroactive application of the rules, which seems wildly unfair and probably unconstitutional.

I thought the Russian Election Interference was a hoax? https://t.co/x10u8ql18c — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) July 9, 2024

It was. But that's (D)ifferent.

Let’s see what the final text is, but the bill as described here is almost assuredly unconstitutional. https://t.co/HPjZwiWexs — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 9, 2024

Of course it is.

Won't pass and as usual, he shows his contempt for the Supreme Court and the law. https://t.co/z5JC1fB8f4 — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) July 9, 2024

It really does.

Democrats are pushing legislation to reverse the presidential immunity decision. https://t.co/7nFWtFUqon The move is more politically than legally compelling. The decision is based on constitutional law and simply declaring whole areas "unofficial" will not negate the ruling. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 8, 2024

So it's pointless.

Everything the Democrats do with respect to SCOTUS is pure pandering. They know their base hates the Conservative justices so they are indulging their base's hatred with these purely symbolic moves. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 8, 2024

All style, no substance.

Should a police officer, prosecutor, or judge have MORE immunity than the President of the United States? — @amuse (@amuse) July 8, 2024

Depends on whether or not they're a Democrat or a Republican.

But Trump is supposed to be the real threat to Democracy. https://t.co/98SGIFSL8T — Krease's Krack (@BIGpaulie913) July 8, 2024

That's what they keep telling us.

I wrote a deep dive about this case the other day https://t.co/nF0pfeTeHd



Turley is right. Short of a change in the personnel of the Supreme Court, there’s nothing Congress can do by legislation. The opinion was based on the principle of the separation of powers. Congress can’t… https://t.co/PC2wpOmQkO — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 9, 2024

Give Aaron's piece a read.

It'll be interesting to see what comes of this legislation.