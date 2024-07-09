Google THIS, Joe: Biden's Intern Asks Twitter to 'Google Project 2025' and It...
Buckle Up, Cause the Election (and After) Could Get EVEN MORE Interesting If Biden Is Dem Nominee

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 09, 2024
Sarah D.

'May you live in interesting times' is a curse, and we're starting to understand why. November is a very, very long way away -- especially in terms of politics. A lot can happen between then and now (and even after).

ABC News contributor Sarah Isgur has a thread on just how interesting things could get if Biden is the Democratic Party nominee:

Keep reading.

So far, so good.

Here's where it gets messy.

Hooo boy.

Imagine the meltdowns on X if this happens.

Yikes.

Hahahahahahaha.

What a timeline we live in.

People are not happy at this prospect.

That seems not legal.

The argument the media want Trump is hysterical.

Wheeee, indeed.

Given Biden's health, nothing should be off the table.

They should, but will they?

