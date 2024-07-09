UH OH: Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report Says Six States Now Trending REPUBLICAN

WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up...
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on July 09, 2024

July is shaping up to be a terrible month for the Biden campaign.

And we are TOTALLY here for it.

Here's a bit from the full analysis:

As of July 9, the Democratic Party is living in a state of suspended animation. Despite growing calls from many in his party to leave the contest, President Joe Biden has made clear he has no intention of dropping out. In a letter the president sent to congressional Democrats Monday morning, the president wrote that he was “firmly committed to staying in the race.” Later that morning, in a phone-in interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden took on an even more defiant tone, telling those who don’t want to see him as the party’s standard bearer to “challenge me at the convention.”

Insiders we spoke with over the weekend said they expected a “deluge” of Democratic congressional defections by Monday. As of Tuesday morning, those desertions have amounted to no more than a trickle. Even so, plenty of nervous down-ballot Democrats and donors are hoping that team Biden, confronted with worsening poll numbers and an aggressively antagonistic press corps, will see the writing on the wall and gracefully announce his exit from the contest.

Things aren't looking good for the incumbent.

Yes it is.

In what world is this going to happen?

Oh, that's right, the delusional one in the Left's collective hivemind.

But not in reality.

Definitely do not get complacent. A LOT can happen between now and November.

This meme made us laugh.

It might be.

Right?

Things aren't trending in the incumbent's direction. That can't be good.

Hoo boy.

And assuming the economy gets better.

Spoiler alert: it won't. And there are many more 'senior moments' to come.

There is none.

The plan is to ride with Biden, and that's it.

Good luck to us all.

