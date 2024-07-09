UH OH: Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report Says Six States Now Trending REPUBLICAN

July is shaping up to be a terrible month for the Biden campaign.

NEW: @CookPolitical is shifting six Electoral College ratings towards Republicans.



AZ: Toss Up to Lean R

GA: Toss Up to Lean R

MN: Likely D to Lean D#NE02: Likely D to Lean D

NH: Likely D to Lean D

NV: Toss Up to Lean R



Full analysis by @amyewalter: https://t.co/hxRQunsvoD — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 9, 2024

Here's a bit from the full analysis:

As of July 9, the Democratic Party is living in a state of suspended animation. Despite growing calls from many in his party to leave the contest, President Joe Biden has made clear he has no intention of dropping out. In a letter the president sent to congressional Democrats Monday morning, the president wrote that he was “firmly committed to staying in the race.” Later that morning, in a phone-in interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden took on an even more defiant tone, telling those who don’t want to see him as the party’s standard bearer to “challenge me at the convention.” Insiders we spoke with over the weekend said they expected a “deluge” of Democratic congressional defections by Monday. As of Tuesday morning, those desertions have amounted to no more than a trickle. Even so, plenty of nervous down-ballot Democrats and donors are hoping that team Biden, confronted with worsening poll numbers and an aggressively antagonistic press corps, will see the writing on the wall and gracefully announce his exit from the contest.

Biden’s path’s to 270 shrinking by the hour. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 9, 2024

Y'all just don't get WOMEN DO NOT WANT TO BECOME CATTLE TO BREED. Your polling is wrong. — #VoteJoeNotThePsycho (@cindycrum) July 9, 2024

This is great news but don't get complacent. Democrats want power more than anything else — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 9, 2024

Definitely do not get complacent. A LOT can happen between now and November.

This is interesting, and it's as meaningful as polling can be four months before an election: https://t.co/7cvLtteuQ5 — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) July 9, 2024

Things aren't trending in the incumbent's direction. That can't be good.

Per the Cook Report's estimate, Biden has to win all of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to get to 270 electoral college votes. Just one of these states going to Trump would cement a Trump victory. Here is where these states are right now. https://t.co/2NDUCjrSFc https://t.co/hdp3UcHqhl pic.twitter.com/gPEsfdkRMj — René #FreePalestine 🟥🚩🇵🇸 (@rcmoya84) July 9, 2024

And this is assuming there are no more "senior moments" to come https://t.co/tOSTbuqODb — Reed Watson (@reedtwatson) July 9, 2024

And assuming the economy gets better.

Spoiler alert: it won't. And there are many more 'senior moments' to come.

Cool so what’s the plan here other than “google project 2025” https://t.co/757bmZoppd — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) July 9, 2024

Good luck to us all.