Cue the World's TINIEST VIOLIN: Law Schools Left 'Reeling' After Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Left has a very simple standard of operating: the things they like are compulsory, the things they don't like are (or should be) banned. When you realize that's the framework through which they see the world, a lot of what they say and do makes more sense.

This is applies to the law as well. Laws they like -- even if they are bad laws, or laws that overturn decades of legal precedent -- are good laws. Laws they don't like are inherently bad and they lose their minds if they overturn previous rulings.

We see the meltdowns after SCOTUS rules in a way the Left doesn't like.

And now the Hill is reporting that law schools are 'reeling' from recent rulings.

Law schools left reeling after latest the Supreme Court earthquakes https://t.co/lKzJwec8zb — The Hill (@thehill) July 6, 2024

The Hill writes:

The Supreme Court isn’t making it easy to be a law professor these days. After overturning the 40-year-old Chevron deference last week, the justices threw law curricula for another major loop on Monday with their earth-shaking ruling on presidential immunity — all this just two years after Roe v. Wade was struck down after 50 years on the books. Law school professors have been meeting to discuss the forthcoming changes to their courses, trying to get their heads around the new legal landscape the conservative-leaning court is creating. “Administrative law goes through some periods where change is glacial, if at all, and other periods when it’s extremely rapid. The period around the New Deal is a very rapid change, the Nixon administration and immediately afterwards was a period of rapid change and this is now a period of very rapid change,” said David Super, a professor at Georgetown Law. “So if you were to compare a syllabus from three years ago, four years ago, with one from next year, I think you’d see not just different cases, but different topics being discussed.”

'The Constitution is a living, breathing document.'

'We can't change the law.'

Pick one, Leftists.

I believe the word to describe this behavior is "reactionary." — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) July 8, 2024

It sure is.

“And so, it’s going to be hard to know how to teach this, to know how to teach this to students, because it really requires us to rethink and reframe what we’ve been teaching them all along,” she added.

And that rewrite-the-books ruling came just day after the court struck down… — Compelling Talks (@compellingtalks) July 6, 2024

Makes us wonder what exactly they're teaching.

So the hill admits that law schools don't teach the Constitution — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) July 8, 2024

Yep.

Won't anyone think of the law professors? — Thomas Paine (@billyjoebob42) July 6, 2024

Heh.

Keep the poor law school professors in your thoughts and prayers…won’t you? — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) July 7, 2024

They're so put out having to do their jobs.

Poor things.

Law School Professors everywhere are going "What the h*ll is this Constitution thing they are talking about?" — More lies from the Democrats and their media. (@pillstwit) July 6, 2024

Probably.

How could the Court do this to these poor law schools. https://t.co/h6aj3xsRUH — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 8, 2024

So cruel of them.

For some reason, my constitutional law course will not have to change very much this fall. It’s a mystery. https://t.co/Jbvx48N687 pic.twitter.com/OzMpCIWWUq — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) July 7, 2024

Total mystery.

BREAKING: Caselaw can change in real time. It is part of the reason for legal research. Get used to it. https://t.co/46aTqsoECY — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) July 8, 2024

Exactly this.

“But what about the law schools?” - James Madison https://t.co/dWNHGKQMPJ — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 8, 2024

As we said above, the Left loves to argue the Constitution is a living, breathing document. So that means it'll change based on court rulings (using their own logic).

This notion that they can't handle changing what they teach in law school based on big, bad SCOTUS rulings is laughable and gives away the game: the law is static, so long as the Left likes it.