HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny They Give Biden

Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on July 06, 2024
Twitter

The delusion is strong with this one.

We are honestly at a loss to understand how someone can say -- with a straight face -- that the press gives Biden tougher coverage than they do Trump.

They scrutinize every word Trump says and make up lies about him on a daily basis.

But Dem strategist Keith Edwards thinks the media just doesn't give Trump the same level of scrutiny they do Biden.

Hahahahahahaha.

He's. Serious.

They're so mad the media are finally acting like journalists and reporting on Biden's failing health.

Yes. Just like that.

All truth.

That would be a refreshing change of pace.

Exactly this.

They don't like taking a dose of their own medicine.

Very rare.

Right next to the Mona Lisa.

It's not just Trump voters with whom the media have lost credibility. Any decent thinking person finally sees them for what they are: partisan, lying hacks.

Totally biased.

It really is a mindset.

He means it, which is the funniest part.

Yes it is.


