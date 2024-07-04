Odious Worm Fauci Says He's Confident Biden Can Remain President (When Has He Ever Steered Us Wrong?)

Does anyone trust Anthony Fauci on, well, anything these days?

We mean, if the guy said the sky was blue, we'd go outside to look for ourselves. He lied about social distancing. He liked about masks. He lied about gain of function research and the origins of the COVID pandemic.

So why should we believe him as he tries to suck up to the Biden campaign?

Especially since he said the cold medicine could've caused Biden's debate struggles (even after KJP said Biden didn't take cold medicine). You'd think if they were going to lie and gaslight, they'd at least get the stories straight. He also said we can't judge Biden on a 90 minute clip (ignoring the years of interviews, teleprompter gaffes, and video evidence that Biden's not okay).

Anyway, Fauci -- like the Democratic governors -- is all in on Biden.

Former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci says he has "no doubt" Biden is capable of continuing as president https://t.co/0AW5wviYQP — The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2024

More from The Hill:

Former White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a new interview he has “no doubt” President Biden is mentally capable of serving as president, amid growing concern among Democrats about the president’s standing as the party’s presumptive nominee. “In my interactions with him, I have no doubt,” Fauci said about Biden, when asked on the CBS News podcast “The Takeout” with Major Garrett if he has any concerns about the president’s “vigor and mental capability” to continue in office.

We don't believe Fauci. And neither should you.

Fauci's opinions on ANYTHING are irrelevant. — #ConservTXmom (@ConservTXmom) July 4, 2024

They should be.

🤣🤣🤣 sit all the way down Mr. Fauci. — 🇺🇸Land Of ILLUSION🇺🇸 (@Landofillusion1) July 4, 2024

ALL the way down.

Well that seals it then.

The countries doctor has pronounced him fit.

Now democrats can’t possibly remove him from the ticket. — Specialist MD (@rheumatics) July 4, 2024

Given Fauci's track record, this should be the kiss of death for a campaign.

"White House chief medical adviser"



What? — Winston (@Winston6322) July 4, 2024

Trump should've fired Fauci way back in 2020.

When has Anthony Fauci ever steered us wrong with his medical advice ever before? Are you not reassured? https://t.co/chYVjaOc5W — Sen. Eric Brakey 🌲🦔 (@SenatorBrakey) July 4, 2024

TOTALLY reassured.

Understand the source of this opinion. — Mark McLain (@MarkMcLain) July 4, 2024

Oh, we understand.

And I mean after Covid we should just totally blindly accept what this man says as truth. 🤪 — TheSkepticalPatriot (@TSPcorner) July 4, 2024

Trust the science. Or something.

Democrats must listen to Fauci. It's the rules. Biden stays in the race. https://t.co/SAGFiqz5RY — Drew Birling (@actdrewary) July 4, 2024

We're fine with that.

“15 days to stop the spread” https://t.co/2sXtSlpRRE — Tim Shoemaker (@tshoes) July 4, 2024

Remember that, too?

Ah yes, because Fauci has never lied to, misled, or concealed information from the public before https://t.co/VgWjHidqrs — Devin M. Bilski (@DevinMBilski) July 4, 2024

He's totally honest and forthright.

Totally.

Life is too short for Anthony Fauci having any say in it. https://t.co/3LLFgw4w26 — Guy With Some Guitars (@RPFostex) July 4, 2024

If Fauci had his way, we'd all still be wearing masks and locked down.

So we’re in full blown gaslighting mode now I see. Awesome. https://t.co/nDykdVH8a2 — AlwaysNJ (@AlwaysTTNJ) July 4, 2024

Totally awesome.