After Months of Gaslighting on the Economy, Biden FINALLY Has a Plan to Tackle Grocery Prices

'The economy is fine!'

'Wages are up!'

'Inflation is down!'

If all of those things sound familiar, it's because that's what the Biden administration has been telling us for years. They bragged about saving you a whopping 16 cents on your Fourth of July dinner a couple of years ago and bragged about cheaper Thanksgiving dinners, too.

Now -- four months from the election -- Biden finally admits grocery prices are still too high. This is something 99.9% of Americans could've told you, and something that pops up as a major concern in polling.

And here's Biden's plan to 'fix' this problem:

Grocery costs are too high for families across the country.



We have a plan to tackle them. pic.twitter.com/hmEOfXdFMF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 3, 2024

Got that?

Sue businesses for price gouging.

Bully grocery stores into lowering prices.

Spend more money on food stamps (which will make prices go up as demand goes up).

Brilliant!

The problem is not price gouging or greedy corporations. It's the government policies that have spent excessive amounts of money after throwing a wrench in the supply chain thanks to COVID lockdowns.

Or… hear me out… you could remove the ridiculous biofuel mandates that jack up the price of gas and do everything in your power to end the war in Ukraine which is putting a massive squeeze on fertilizer and then remove the sanctions on Russian oil and allow their supply back… — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) July 3, 2024

Nah. He won't do that.

Your answer is more government?



Is this a joke?



Did Hunter put you up to this?

Is he high again? — Tandy (@dantypo) July 3, 2024

To a Democrat, the answer is always more government. More spending.

Oh, wonderful. Your plan is to print even more money in order to subsidize people's grocery bills? Imagine what that'll do to your already high inflation, Joseph. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 3, 2024

And when he starts cracking down on 'price gouging', supplies will be constricted.

This is fine!

Best economy ever, Jack!

1) Today’s inflation is not caused by “price gouging.”



2) You’re not going to fix inflation by printing more money and embiggening the welfare state. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 3, 2024

Correct on both points.

"Successfully calling on..." — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) July 3, 2024

As if he had a hand in that.

But he'll take credit for it.

HOLY CRAP!

No.

No.

No.

Stop spending and stop trying to hurt businesses to solve problems created by government policies! — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) July 3, 2024

All of this.

* There is no gouging. Only inflation.

* Bullying businesses is fascism. And they would love to lower prices. They can't. They only sell what they buy themselves.

* Giving more welfare will result in an *increase* in prices.



Doing nothing would be better. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 3, 2024

But making things worse is a better option.

$2,000 more per month? per week?



And does that include illegal alien families? — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) July 3, 2024

Excellent question. If it's per year, that's $166.67 a month. Barely a drop in the bucket for a family of four.

Ah yea, let’s stop inflation by printing some more money and asking nicely — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 3, 2024

The involvement of state AGs tells us he's not asking nicely.

That's a threat.

Grocery stores just randomly started price gouging as soon as you took office. Weird. https://t.co/KhCYzZuEAu — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 3, 2024

Right?

They did it on purpose to undermine his presidency. Or something.

Subsidizing more SNAP will actually raise costs. If you want to lower grocery costs, do things to reduce the costs of getting the stuff to the store. https://t.co/bYVZnch9uR — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) July 3, 2024

This is all correct.

Reminder: the goal of all socialist governments is to make sure a large portion of the population are dependent on government handouts to ensure their compliance and their vote. https://t.co/yspOHxcEJu — Napoleon X - The game is the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) July 3, 2024

Nailed it.

Impossible to tell if this is the dementia talking or if it's just his usual idiocy. https://t.co/K7ZrA7QYce — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 3, 2024

So hard to tell.

The fact you think this is how to fight the inflation you caused is exactly why we have the inflation you caused… https://t.co/0154njYReH — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 3, 2024

At this point, it almost feels like they're setting the house on fire as they walk out the door to make things harder for the next administration.

Trying so hard to find who did this.

So you're saying the giant climate bill that for some reason was called the "Inflation Reduction Act" didn't do it https://t.co/8tdsWCD8zk — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) July 3, 2024

Weird, huh?