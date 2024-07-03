WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes...
'Pathetic and Lame': Here's CNN's Defense of Media Taking So Long to Report...
CNN Panel Flabbergasted When Conservative Drops Trump Truth Bomb on Live Television
Dr. Fauci Says Cold Medicine KJP Claimed Biden Did NOT Take Could Be...
Sure, Jen! Rubin Gets WRECKED for Saying Media Never Covered Trump’s ‘Mental and...
Karine Jean-Pierre Op-Ed From 2020 Explains Why She's the Spox Biden Needs at...
UH OH! Number of Dems Who Want Biden to Step Aside Is Growing...
JUST FOR FUN: Proof of Extraterrestrials Confirmed as Highway Trooper Pulls Over UFO...
NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth...
The Democrats' Only Hope May Be a Last-Minute Hillary Campaign, and the GOP...
Gays and Lesbians Fought to Keep Fetishists Out of the Movement and Lost
New Yorker Writer Wonders Where Everyone Was When There Was a Chance to...
New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each...
The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of...

After Months of Gaslighting on the Economy, Biden FINALLY Has a Plan to Tackle Grocery Prices

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on July 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

'The economy is fine!' 

'Wages are up!'

'Inflation is down!'

If all of those things sound familiar, it's because that's what the Biden administration has been telling us for years. They bragged about saving you a whopping 16 cents on your Fourth of July dinner a couple of years ago and bragged about cheaper Thanksgiving dinners, too.

Advertisement

Now -- four months from the election -- Biden finally admits grocery prices are still too high. This is something 99.9% of Americans could've told you, and something that pops up as a major concern in polling.

And here's Biden's plan to 'fix' this problem:

Got that?

Sue businesses for price gouging.

Bully grocery stores into lowering prices.

Spend more money on food stamps (which will make prices go up as demand goes up).

Brilliant!

The problem is not price gouging or greedy corporations. It's the government policies that have spent excessive amounts of money after throwing a wrench in the supply chain thanks to COVID lockdowns.

Nah. He won't do that.

Recommended

WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes to Reply Before Running Biden Story
Doug P.
Advertisement

To a Democrat, the answer is always more government. More spending.

And when he starts cracking down on 'price gouging', supplies will be constricted.

This is fine!

Best economy ever, Jack!

Correct on both points.

As if he had a hand in that.

But he'll take credit for it.

All of this.

Advertisement

But making things worse is a better option.

Excellent question. If it's per year, that's $166.67 a month. Barely a drop in the bucket for a family of four. 

The involvement of state AGs tells us he's not asking nicely.

That's a threat.

Right?

They did it on purpose to undermine his presidency. Or something.

This is all correct.

Nailed it.

Advertisement

So hard to tell.

At this point, it almost feels like they're setting the house on fire as they walk out the door to make things harder for the next administration.

Trying so hard to find who did this.

Weird, huh?

Tags: ECONOMY FOOD FOOD STAMPS INFLATION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes to Reply Before Running Biden Story
Doug P.
'Pathetic and Lame': Here's CNN's Defense of Media Taking So Long to Report Biden's Feebleness
Doug P.
CNN Panel Flabbergasted When Conservative Drops Trump Truth Bomb on Live Television
Twitchy Video
Sure, Jen! Rubin Gets WRECKED for Saying Media Never Covered Trump’s ‘Mental and Personal Defects’
Amy Curtis
NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant
Grateful Calvin
Dr. Fauci Says Cold Medicine KJP Claimed Biden Did NOT Take Could Be to Blame for Debate Disaster
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes to Reply Before Running Biden Story Doug P.
Advertisement