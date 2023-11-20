She Actually Did It! KJP Brags (With Charts) About How Much Biden Saved You on Thanksgiving Dinner

The tone-deafness and shamelessness from the Biden White House continues apace.

You probably remember the 2021 White House claim about how much they saved American families on their 4th of July barbecue. How did YOU spend your extra .16 cents that year?

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Today White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre had something even more laughable.

KJP served up a heaping helping of gaslighting that's sure to insult the intelligence of, well, almost everybody:

KJP opens today's briefing by whipping out a literal food menu and claiming that this Thanksgiving is actually one of the cheapest ever pic.twitter.com/j4vUYp2Fk7 — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) November 20, 2023

Seriously?

Earth 2 sounds nice. https://t.co/hRujfkaHNP — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 20, 2023

The economic weather sure seems nicer inside the White House's bubble of delusion.

Does the White House press office ask themselves how to address Biden's low approval on the economy (and everything else) and actually conclude the answer should be "lie about bringing costs down and hope nobody has been to the grocery store in over two years"?

Most Thanksgivings items are up 45% from 2019 except ham. That is up 90%. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 20, 2023

Bidenomics, baby!

I'm at a loss for words..... are there people out there who actually believe this?! — Eric Johnson (@MeJohnson13743) November 20, 2023

They really believe you don’t have eyes or a wallet https://t.co/dw2YM0pdXP — Carlos (@txiokatu) November 20, 2023

As the saying goes, you can lie to people about a lot of things, but not about how much money they have.

This is all straight up lies. Everything is more expensive. Who is in charge of coming up with this crap?! The gaslighting is insane. https://t.co/yPAOfstYKK — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) November 20, 2023

Since Biden believes he saved you all that money on your Thanksgiving dinner, he'll be having a nice long weekend himself:

KJP says Biden will celebrate his 81st birthday with coconut cake in Nantucket: pic.twitter.com/wsIy1jzxyW — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 20, 2023

At least things are going fine for the Big Guy and his cronies.

***

