INSANE UNC Lefty Pens Paper Accusing Dolly Parton of 'White Saviorism' Over Free Book Program

The Left is insane. There are no other words for it. Meet Jennifer Stone, who decided her doctoral dissertation will focus on the beloved Dolly Parton, and Parton's Imagination Library, which gives out free books to poor children to encourage education and literacy.

Stone is mad about this. Why? Because she's a Leftist, and anything good is inherently bad.

But Stone's take is particularly awful.

Dolly Parton has given millions of dollars to get books to poor children.



Some (insert adjective here) person has written a paper accusing Dolly of “white saviourism” and that her program is “potentially dangerous”. 1/ pic.twitter.com/pmvEgcOW9Y — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 2, 2024

'White saviorism' and 'potentially dangerous'.

Why?

Through its focus on “reading to succeed” and “perfecting parenting”, Parton’s library scheme is “oppressive”, says the writer. Such themes “subjugate children” and “privilege a White, middle-class, cis-gendered, heteronormative, able-bodied norm.” 2/ — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 2, 2024

Ah. There it is -- it's not 'diverse' enough for Stone.

If I never hear any of those buzzwords again it will be too soon.



I’m getting very depressed.



This toothpaste is never going back inside the tube is it?



They went after Dolly Parton.



For creating a charity. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 2, 2024

They've gone after St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

University of North Carolina speech and language pathologist, Jennifer Stone can f**k off.



Dolly Parton scheme giving children free books attacked as "white saviourism" https://t.co/GmUx8GDKro pic.twitter.com/OT6fXGoZwa — CharlesNotes (@Charles_Notes) June 30, 2024

That's the spirit.

Here's more from MSN.com:

Dolly Parton has been accused of “white saviourism” for giving millions of free books to poor children. The reading scheme, called Imagination Library, was launched by the country and western star in the US more than three decades ago. It now operates in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia, and has been lauded for helping to drive up literacy rates. It gives disadvantaged pupils the same access to books as their middle-class peers by sending high-quality titles directly to the homes of under-fives. But according to a recently published academic paper, the award-winning scheme is racist by reinforcing notions of “white privilege and heteronormativity” and not representing enough cultural diversity, disability, trans and bisexual gender identities and non-traditional family structures.

How demented does your brain have to be to go after Dolly Parton and free books for poor children?

Written by a white middle-class w⚓. She obviously saw this will get her attention because she has zero talent whereas Dolly came from abject poverty, lost a sibling, became a global superstar and is using her millions to help impoverished children. — Hennie Inglis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇳🇱 💚🤍💜 (@HennieInglis) July 2, 2024

There's a component of jealousy here, surely.

My kid used to get books from Dolly. It was such a joy to receive them and sit and read them together, some of my fondest memories.



Love Dolly for that. — ThruppenyBit (Eric B. Johns) (@BoredTillSleep) July 2, 2024

Her work is incredible.

We know what sort of books these people want kids to read. "Grandpa Visits the BDSM Dungeon". — Purple Sneakers (@PurpleSneakers3) July 2, 2024

Pretty much.

No good deed goes unpunished - by the wokerati! — Mark Irvine (@Mark1957) July 2, 2024

Of course not. If it's not from the government and not sufficiently woke, they attack and destroy it.

They’re trying to cancel Dolly Parton. I’m with @RadioAnarchy17 We ride at dawn. https://t.co/WHCcCG6crJ — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) July 2, 2024

Saddle up.

Our sentiments exactly.

LOL! These people are idiots

My kids used to get these books. She sends FREE BOOKS to kids in rural counties up to the age they start kinder. Most rural areas either don't have a library close by or you have to pay to join the library bc you are outside of city limits.

Link… https://t.co/Q8qwZvjzEe — Virgi’s Views (@VirgisViews) July 2, 2024

Calling these people idiots is an insult to idiots.

Remember, actually just giving your money and resources to poor people is NOT OK.



You have to give it to politically aligned NGOs that will hire University educated activists to agitate the government to give the NGOs more money and maybe a few pennies for the poor. https://t.co/zJoMDWlrT5 — CatGirl Kulak 😻😿 (Anarchonomicon) (@FromKulak) July 2, 2024

A few pennies and a boatload of woke garbage ideology.

No surprise, given that the Left's new spin that young children who love to read and write indulge in 'white supremacy'.



The Democrats once sought to keep black slaves and segregated blacks illiterate and without equal access to resources that whites enjoyed for about 90 years. https://t.co/JFDoeWGkEA pic.twitter.com/1nMEL8y1kR — Jonathan P. Henderson (@ConsHistReview) July 2, 2024

The Left has been attacking reading to your kids for a while now as 'privilege' and 'unfair'.

Postmodern academia strikes again. Destruction is their only goal. https://t.co/BLDrNsGLNd — Jeff Sechelski (@JeffSechelski) July 2, 2024

Their only goal is destruction.

They're incapable of making anything.

Dolly grew up incredibly poor and saw her illiterate father struggle. Journos belong in Gitmo https://t.co/2YskCxPfJd — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) July 2, 2024

In this case, the academic belongs in Gitmo.

Imagine going after Dolly Parton’s charity. https://t.co/18FVeot0pd — Molly Smash (@deltaasherhill) July 2, 2024

It's not going to go well for Stone, we think.