New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each...
The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of...
NOT HELPING: Biden Tries to Explain His Abysmal Debate Performance and Makes Things...
Biden Attacks Trump, SCOTUS in Last-Minute Evening Address
Teen Arrested for Felony Mischief for Doing Burn-Out on Pride Mural
Biden Attacks Trump, SCOTUS in Last-Minute Evening Address
Biden Attacks Trump, SCOTUS in Last-Minute Evening Address
Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics
Hunter Biden Has Joined Meetings With His Father’s Top Aides at the White...
Recent Democratic Kingmaker Rep. Clyburn Indicates Harris is the Only Replacement for Bide...
She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronou...
Federal Court Halts Biden Administration's Operation of Title IX Rule
Biden Campaign’s Internal Polling Shows No Effect From the Debate
POLITICO: Biden Family Also Blames CNN for Bad Makeup

INSANE UNC Lefty Pens Paper Accusing Dolly Parton of 'White Saviorism' Over Free Book Program

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on July 02, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

The Left is insane. There are no other words for it. Meet Jennifer Stone, who decided her doctoral dissertation will focus on the beloved Dolly Parton, and Parton's Imagination Library, which gives out free books to poor children to encourage education and literacy.

Advertisement

Stone is mad about this. Why? Because she's a Leftist, and anything good is inherently bad.

But Stone's take is particularly awful.

'White saviorism' and 'potentially dangerous'. 

Why?

Ah. There it is -- it's not 'diverse' enough for Stone.

They've gone after St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Recommended

New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each Day of Debate Prep
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's the spirit.

Here's more from MSN.com:

Dolly Parton has been accused of “white saviourism” for giving millions of free books to poor children.

The reading scheme, called Imagination Library, was launched by the country and western star in the US more than three decades ago. It now operates in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia, and has been lauded for helping to drive up literacy rates.

It gives disadvantaged pupils the same access to books as their middle-class peers by sending high-quality titles directly to the homes of under-fives.

But according to a recently published academic paper, the award-winning scheme is racist by reinforcing notions of “white privilege and heteronormativity” and not representing enough cultural diversity, disability, trans and bisexual gender identities and non-traditional family structures.

How demented does your brain have to be to go after Dolly Parton and free books for poor children?

There's a component of jealousy here, surely.

Advertisement

Her work is incredible.

Pretty much.

Of course not. If it's not from the government and not sufficiently woke, they attack and destroy it.

Saddle up.

Our sentiments exactly.

Calling these people idiots is an insult to idiots.

A few pennies and a boatload of woke garbage ideology.

Advertisement

The Left has been attacking reading to your kids for a while now as 'privilege' and 'unfair'.

Their only goal is destruction.

They're incapable of making anything.

In this case, the academic belongs in Gitmo.

It's not going to go well for Stone, we think.

Tags: BOOK BOOKS CELEBRITIES CHARITY CHILDREN EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each Day of Debate Prep
Brett T.
The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of Doing What’s Right
Brett T.
NOT HELPING: Biden Tries to Explain His Abysmal Debate Performance and Makes Things WORSE
Amy Curtis
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronouns'
Grateful Calvin
Teen Arrested for Felony Mischief for Doing Burn-Out on Pride Mural
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each Day of Debate Prep Brett T.
Advertisement