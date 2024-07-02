You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As New Campaign Strategy

We're not quite sure what Bill Kristol is hoping this will accomplish, but we're pretty sure he's gonna need a welfare check soon.

This request to Joe Biden is so bizarre we're not quite sure what he's thinking.

Request to Joe Biden:



Please listen again to 'One Last Time,' from 'Hamilton:'



HAMILTON: Mr. President, they will say you’re weak.



WASHINGTON: No, they will see we’re strong.



HAMILTON: Your position is so unique.



WASHINGTON: So I’ll use it to move them along. pic.twitter.com/KUVcTEBpVH — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 2, 2024

O...kay?

Biden is seen as weak because it's clear he's got some form of dementia. How does using that 'position' move anyone along?

You’re not fit to untie your father’s shoes…which is unfortunate seeing how that you’ve fallen far enough to be eye-level with them. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) July 2, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

Flailing isn't a good look. But it's certainly well-worn. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 2, 2024

It isn't a good look. But it's all Bill's got left.

Joe Biden could be a hero if he gracefully departs the race on July 4.



Whitmer-Shapiro 2024.



Attorney General Kamala Harris. — Craig Silverman (@craigscolorado) July 2, 2024

Hahahahahahahahahahaha.

Oh. He's serious.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

That makes it even better.

Yeah, listen to an overrated Broadway musical, that'll help. 🙄🤦‍♂️🤣 — Anonymous Troll Demon (@TrollDemonAnon) July 2, 2024

The musical is pretty good.

We're not sure listening to it will help Biden, though.

Eh. I feel like the only line from Hamilton that fits Biden these days is ‘What’d I miss?’ — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 2, 2024

Ouch.

And they say you've lost your touch — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) July 2, 2024

Right? He's still got it.

"Request to Joe Biden:



Please read this passage from Harry Potter. I'm sure it will get you to do the thing I want you to do..." — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) July 2, 2024

Makes about as much sense.

Hahaha this is really inspiring — Mitch the Anarchist (@AnarchistMitch) July 2, 2024

Totally inspiring.

This is peak liberal cope. — S (@SammySo_So21) July 2, 2024

PEAK cope.

I’d suggest you’d make an immediate appointment with a neurologist — Pedro Blumenthal (@RefriedFall88) July 2, 2024

And a shrink.

Sure is something, isn't it?

Warmonger Billy has now gone full Nina Jankowicz theater kid.



The cope is simply breathtaking to behold. https://t.co/48QZEpoGW0 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 2, 2024

All Bill's post needed is jazz hands.

This just can’t be the real world we are living in. @skjultster @BillKristhole https://t.co/MtibxpH3Cj — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 2, 2024

Oh, but it is, alas.

If Biden was George Washington, we wouldn't be in this mess in the first place. https://t.co/9ts7B3isOI — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 2, 2024

Biden is not George Washington.

He's not even George Jetson.

Bill backed the wrong horse.



Again.



Hope the money was worth it. https://t.co/WThP6rg2sc — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) July 2, 2024

The grift will continue if Trump wins.

The liberal wine mom's ultimate fantasy: changing to course of American history and defeating Drumpf by reciting Hamilton lyrics slam-poetry style on Twitter. https://t.co/wax2zkz08F — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 2, 2024

And Kristol is here for it.

LOL what a ridiculous person https://t.co/DNlQkNL6f7 — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) July 2, 2024

Very ridiculous.