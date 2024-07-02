You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As New Campaign Strategy

The First Biden Post Debate Interview Exclusive Will Basically Be Propaganda
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on July 02, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

We're not quite sure what Bill Kristol is hoping this will accomplish, but we're pretty sure he's gonna need a welfare check soon.

This request to Joe Biden is so bizarre we're not quite sure what he's thinking.

O...kay?

Biden is seen as weak because it's clear he's got some form of dementia. How does using that 'position' move anyone along?

Harsh, but fair.

It isn't a good look. But it's all Bill's got left.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha.

Oh. He's serious.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

That makes it even better.

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'
Grateful Calvin
The musical is pretty good.

We're not sure listening to it will help Biden, though.

Ouch.

Right? He's still got it.

Makes about as much sense.

Totally inspiring.

PEAK cope.

And a shrink.

Sure is something, isn't it?

All Bill's post needed is jazz hands.

Oh, but it is, alas.

Biden is not George Washington.

He's not even George Jetson.

The grift will continue if Trump wins.

And Kristol is here for it.

Very ridiculous.

