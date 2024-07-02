You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As New Campaign Strategy

We're not quite sure what Bill Kristol is hoping this will accomplish, but we're pretty sure he's gonna need a welfare check soon.
This request to Joe Biden is so bizarre we're not quite sure what he's thinking.
Request to Joe Biden:— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 2, 2024
Please listen again to 'One Last Time,' from 'Hamilton:'
HAMILTON: Mr. President, they will say you’re weak.
WASHINGTON: No, they will see we’re strong.
HAMILTON: Your position is so unique.
WASHINGTON: So I’ll use it to move them along. pic.twitter.com/KUVcTEBpVH
O...kay?
Biden is seen as weak because it's clear he's got some form of dementia. How does using that 'position' move anyone along?
You’re not fit to untie your father’s shoes…which is unfortunate seeing how that you’ve fallen far enough to be eye-level with them.— Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) July 2, 2024
Harsh, but fair.
Flailing isn't a good look. But it's certainly well-worn.— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 2, 2024
It isn't a good look. But it's all Bill's got left.
Joe Biden could be a hero if he gracefully departs the race on July 4.— Craig Silverman (@craigscolorado) July 2, 2024
Whitmer-Shapiro 2024.
Attorney General Kamala Harris.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha.
Oh. He's serious.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
That makes it even better.
Yeah, listen to an overrated Broadway musical, that'll help. 🙄🤦♂️🤣— Anonymous Troll Demon (@TrollDemonAnon) July 2, 2024
Recommended
The musical is pretty good.
We're not sure listening to it will help Biden, though.
Eh. I feel like the only line from Hamilton that fits Biden these days is ‘What’d I miss?’— Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 2, 2024
Ouch.
And they say you've lost your touch— Jon Munce (@jonmunce) July 2, 2024
Right? He's still got it.
"Request to Joe Biden:— Orb (@InfiniteOrb) July 2, 2024
Please read this passage from Harry Potter. I'm sure it will get you to do the thing I want you to do..."
Makes about as much sense.
Hahaha this is really inspiring— Mitch the Anarchist (@AnarchistMitch) July 2, 2024
Totally inspiring.
This is peak liberal cope.— S (@SammySo_So21) July 2, 2024
PEAK cope.
I’d suggest you’d make an immediate appointment with a neurologist— Pedro Blumenthal (@RefriedFall88) July 2, 2024
And a shrink.
my god https://t.co/g2B8zX180j— Foster (@foster_type) July 2, 2024
Sure is something, isn't it?
Warmonger Billy has now gone full Nina Jankowicz theater kid.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 2, 2024
The cope is simply breathtaking to behold. https://t.co/48QZEpoGW0
All Bill's post needed is jazz hands.
This just can’t be the real world we are living in. @skjultster @BillKristhole https://t.co/MtibxpH3Cj— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 2, 2024
Oh, but it is, alas.
If Biden was George Washington, we wouldn't be in this mess in the first place. https://t.co/9ts7B3isOI— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 2, 2024
Biden is not George Washington.
He's not even George Jetson.
Bill backed the wrong horse.— Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) July 2, 2024
Again.
Hope the money was worth it. https://t.co/WThP6rg2sc
The grift will continue if Trump wins.
The liberal wine mom's ultimate fantasy: changing to course of American history and defeating Drumpf by reciting Hamilton lyrics slam-poetry style on Twitter. https://t.co/wax2zkz08F— Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 2, 2024
And Kristol is here for it.
LOL what a ridiculous person https://t.co/DNlQkNL6f7— Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) July 2, 2024
Very ridiculous.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member