Guy Who Brags About Ignoring the Supreme Court Says We Must Stop Trump From Becoming a 'Dictator'

Amy Curtis  |  4:45 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It's amazing the level of projection the Left engages in, especially when it comes to Donald Trump, and particularly when it comes from the current president.

You know, the guy who brags about defying SCOTUS, who weaponized the DOJ and the FBI against his political and ideological opponents.

Yeah, that guy.

Sure, Joe.

Biden really thinks we've forgottent his.

Yep.

All they do is lie about Trump.

Yes it did.

Keep coming back to this point.

Excellent question.

Just like that.

An explanation would be nice.

It's all they have.

They really act like he's going to march into DC and install himself as president forever.

More good questions.

The language is very interesting.

Threw a big wrench into their plans.

The same guy.

He'll never do that.

Tags: 2024 DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN PRESIDENT TRUMP

