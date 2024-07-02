Guy Who Brags About Ignoring the Supreme Court Says We Must Stop Trump From Becoming a 'Dictator'

It's amazing the level of projection the Left engages in, especially when it comes to Donald Trump, and particularly when it comes from the current president.

You know, the guy who brags about defying SCOTUS, who weaponized the DOJ and the FBI against his political and ideological opponents.

Yeah, that guy.

We must stop him. pic.twitter.com/Y4NbdfpCVq — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 2, 2024

Sure, Joe.

Says the guy jailing his political opponents… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 2, 2024

Biden really thinks we've forgottent his.

No, we need to stop you. pic.twitter.com/UVP26Wujhb — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 2, 2024

Yep.

More fake news, Joe. Trump was clearly talking about taking swift action on key issues. Nice try twisting his words to distract from your own failures. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 2, 2024

All they do is lie about Trump.

This is why the Supreme Court ruled against you — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 2, 2024

Yes it did.

Says the guy trying to lock up his political opponents — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 2, 2024

Keep coming back to this point.

As opposed to you — and I mean the you who is controlling this messaging and Biden not Biden himself — have been doing for 3.5 years.



How many unconstitutional unitary actions y'all gonna do? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) July 2, 2024

Excellent question.

Oh, you mean like how you, like a dictator, circumvented the Supreme Court, and boasted about doing so, regarding paying off people's student loans? 🤡🤡🤡 — Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) July 2, 2024

Just like that.

According to you and your flacks, the Supreme Court has given you carte blanche to assassinate Trump.



Is that what you mean by “stop”?



You might want to explain. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) July 2, 2024

An explanation would be nice.

I mean, without some other world event happening, this is it. This is their campaign until November.



It's all they have. https://t.co/YNLLfqgWbr — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 2, 2024

It's all they have.

They act like he’s swooping in with an invading army to take over the country.



He’s a guy who has to win an election to regain power.



Nothing makes Democrats screech louder about “democracy” being under attack than losing democratic elections. https://t.co/FPDSLKNrO1 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 2, 2024

They really act like he's going to march into DC and install himself as president forever.

I can’t help but see yet another sign. The brief, cryptic four words, “we must stop him.”



By what means? How? And perhaps most importantly, with whom? He leaves those questions unanswered on purpose in this tweet. https://t.co/iK8Y9Elaj2 — Clarence Thomas Cholesterol Enjoyer 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MikeMcLean00) July 2, 2024

More good questions.

The language is very interesting.

The SCOTUS immunity ruling really messed up their plans ... https://t.co/tKSGfXtfez — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 2, 2024

Threw a big wrench into their plans.

You mean the same dictator who left office on January 20, 2021? https://t.co/cZimPE7qUv — Joshua Mercer (@joshuamercer) July 2, 2024

The same guy.

Like how much must we stop him? Is it worth resigning your job if that would increase the chances of stopping him? https://t.co/DuVX8IAuON — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 2, 2024

He'll never do that.