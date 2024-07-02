Guy Who Brags About Ignoring the Supreme Court Says We Must Stop Trump From Becoming a 'Dictator'

It's amazing the level of projection the Left engages in, especially when it comes to Donald Trump, and particularly when it comes from the current president.
You know, the guy who brags about defying SCOTUS, who weaponized the DOJ and the FBI against his political and ideological opponents.
Yeah, that guy.
We must stop him. pic.twitter.com/Y4NbdfpCVq— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 2, 2024
Sure, Joe.
Says the guy jailing his political opponents…— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 2, 2024
Biden really thinks we've forgottent his.
No, we need to stop you. pic.twitter.com/UVP26Wujhb— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 2, 2024
Yep.
More fake news, Joe. Trump was clearly talking about taking swift action on key issues. Nice try twisting his words to distract from your own failures.— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 2, 2024
All they do is lie about Trump.
This is why the Supreme Court ruled against you— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 2, 2024
Yes it did.
Says the guy trying to lock up his political opponents— Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 2, 2024
Keep coming back to this point.
As opposed to you — and I mean the you who is controlling this messaging and Biden not Biden himself — have been doing for 3.5 years.— Rob Eno (@Robeno) July 2, 2024
How many unconstitutional unitary actions y'all gonna do?
Excellent question.
Oh, you mean like how you, like a dictator, circumvented the Supreme Court, and boasted about doing so, regarding paying off people's student loans? 🤡🤡🤡— Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) July 2, 2024
Just like that.
According to you and your flacks, the Supreme Court has given you carte blanche to assassinate Trump.— Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) July 2, 2024
Is that what you mean by “stop”?
You might want to explain.
An explanation would be nice.
I mean, without some other world event happening, this is it. This is their campaign until November.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 2, 2024
It's all they have. https://t.co/YNLLfqgWbr
It's all they have.
They act like he’s swooping in with an invading army to take over the country.— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 2, 2024
He’s a guy who has to win an election to regain power.
Nothing makes Democrats screech louder about “democracy” being under attack than losing democratic elections. https://t.co/FPDSLKNrO1
They really act like he's going to march into DC and install himself as president forever.
I can’t help but see yet another sign. The brief, cryptic four words, “we must stop him.”— Clarence Thomas Cholesterol Enjoyer 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MikeMcLean00) July 2, 2024
By what means? How? And perhaps most importantly, with whom? He leaves those questions unanswered on purpose in this tweet. https://t.co/iK8Y9Elaj2
More good questions.
The language is very interesting.
The SCOTUS immunity ruling really messed up their plans ... https://t.co/tKSGfXtfez— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 2, 2024
Threw a big wrench into their plans.
You mean the same dictator who left office on January 20, 2021? https://t.co/cZimPE7qUv— Joshua Mercer (@joshuamercer) July 2, 2024
The same guy.
Like how much must we stop him? Is it worth resigning your job if that would increase the chances of stopping him? https://t.co/DuVX8IAuON— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 2, 2024
He'll never do that.
