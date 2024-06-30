HAHAHAHAHA NO: Jacobin Mag Makes HILARIOUS Suggestion for Biden Replacement

There's been a lot of talk since Thursday about Biden stepping aside, and who could replace him on the ballot in November.

Gavin Newsom?

Gretchen Whitmer?

Michelle Obama?

Hillary Clinton?

But the funniest suggestion comes from Jacobin Magazine:

Hahahahahaha.

No.

But thanks for the laugh.

Jacobin knew they'd get absolutely wrecked for this, so they locked replies, but the quotes were worth it.

Exactly.

This publication is so anti Black and hypocritical....yet in an embarrassingly comedic fashion. The only shame is that so many people believe and follow it. https://t.co/7LFuOWyNIn — Terry Lee Watkins Jr. 王瑞民💜💙 (@TerryWatkinsJr1) June 29, 2024

Let the Left fight amongst themselves.

Excellent question.

LMAO this is spectacular. Nobody is voting for that ancient commie hack. https://t.co/lpDODLYnJ6 — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) June 28, 2024

Nobody.

I’ve watched only five minutes of the debate but I also thought to myself: “You know what this race needs? Another octogenarian!” https://t.co/FpoYwtHkzG — Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) June 28, 2024

That's precisely what we need. Sanders is 82, older than Biden.

Bernie Sanders lost the 2020 Iowa caucuses to the mayor of the fifth-largest city in Indiana. https://t.co/hornS3KwQP — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) June 29, 2024

We remember that.

The future is 110 year old boomers debating in wheelchairs with oxygen tanks as the country dissolves https://t.co/tW9xJhDmrn — Edward Badgette (@acrimonyand) June 28, 2024

Never forget what they did to Dianne Feinstein. This isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Yes the solution is an even older man who had a heart attack while campaigning last time https://t.co/EeeIeNDwYA — IndianaBeachCrow (@crow_beach) June 28, 2024

We'd forgotten he'd had a heart attack last time.

Nope, we're good. Not to mention, this idiot would lose the black vote. https://t.co/skn3ac1Oor — Christian Peck: Author/Poet/Musician 🎩😈🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@capeck1993) June 29, 2024

Biden's already doing a bang-up job of that.

He’s dumber and older than Biden, you worst people in the world. https://t.co/ktGHLiVVKh — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 29, 2024

They really are awful.

You know this is a brave and thoughtful post that speaks truth to power because they turned the replies off https://t.co/wtGtSA8lCE — Professional Shitposter (@FlexasaurusWrex) June 28, 2024

Nailed it.