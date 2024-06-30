HAHAHAHAHA NO: Jacobin Mag Makes HILARIOUS Suggestion for Biden Replacement

JOURNALISMING: Politico Says the Debate Did Not Help Donald Trump ... Except With...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on June 30, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

There's been a lot of talk since Thursday about Biden stepping aside, and who could replace him on the ballot in November. 

Gavin Newsom?

Gretchen Whitmer?

Michelle Obama?

Hillary Clinton?

But the funniest suggestion comes from Jacobin Magazine:

Hahahahahaha.

No.

But thanks for the laugh.

Jacobin knew they'd get absolutely wrecked for this, so they locked replies, but the quotes were worth it.

Exactly.

Let the Left fight amongst themselves.

Excellent question.

Nobody.

That's precisely what we need. Sanders is 82, older than Biden.

We remember that.

Never forget what they did to Dianne Feinstein. This isn't outside the realm of possibility.

We'd forgotten he'd had a heart attack last time.

Biden's already doing a bang-up job of that.

They really are awful.

Nailed it.

