Nightmarish 'Fleshy' Robot Made From Living Human Skin Cells Is Capable of Making Facial Expressions

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on June 27, 2024
Meme screenshot

Do you want Cylons? This feels like how you get Cylons.

New Scientist highlights a new robot, made from living human skin cells, that can show emotions.

They write:

A smiling face made from living human skin could one day be attached to a humanoid robot, allowing machines to emote and communicate in a more life-like way, say researchers. Its wrinkles could also prove useful for the cosmetics industry.

The living tissue is a cultured mix of human skin cells grown in a collagen scaffold and placed on top of a 3D-printed resin base. Unlike previous similar experiments, the skin also contains the equivalent of the ligaments that, in humans and other animals, are buried in the layer of tissue beneath the skin, holding it in place and giving it incredible strength and flexibility.

Two words: NIGHTMARE. FUEL.

Yep.

Sums it up nicely.

EVERYTHING.

There's an entire genre of movies dedicated to why this is a terrible, awful idea.

Hahahahahaha.

We love to read. We love sci-fi. We just wish people wouldn't use it as an instruction manual sometimes.

So much worse.

This was definitely developed at the Nightmare Factory.

Please don't do this.

Hahahahahahahah.

We've all seen 'Terminator 2' and how that goes.

This is definitely our number one nightmare right now.

Infinitely worse.

