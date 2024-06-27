Nightmarish 'Fleshy' Robot Made From Living Human Skin Cells Is Capable of Making Facial Expressions

Do you want Cylons? This feels like how you get Cylons.

New Scientist highlights a new robot, made from living human skin cells, that can show emotions.

This fleshy, pink smiling face is made from living human skin cells, and was created as part of an experiment to let robots show emotion.

Read more 👉 https://t.co/JiV1VDEA45 pic.twitter.com/KlLtYPvwS7 — New Scientist (@newscientist) June 25, 2024

They write:

A smiling face made from living human skin could one day be attached to a humanoid robot, allowing machines to emote and communicate in a more life-like way, say researchers. Its wrinkles could also prove useful for the cosmetics industry. The living tissue is a cultured mix of human skin cells grown in a collagen scaffold and placed on top of a 3D-printed resin base. Unlike previous similar experiments, the skin also contains the equivalent of the ligaments that, in humans and other animals, are buried in the layer of tissue beneath the skin, holding it in place and giving it incredible strength and flexibility.

Two words: NIGHTMARE. FUEL.

You will live to see man-made made horrors beyond your comprehension — Jared Vastine (@jared_vastine) June 25, 2024

Yep.

"It'd be great to use cell research to create new organs for transplantation."

*Puts a living face on a robot.* — Firecrakcer (@firecrakcer001) June 26, 2024

Sums it up nicely.

What is it with wanting to humanise robots ? — Mark ⚒ Sullivan (@sullers45) June 25, 2024

EVERYTHING.

There's an entire genre of movies dedicated to why this is a terrible, awful idea.

My mind immediately thought of this. pic.twitter.com/yWc7ayfr7J — Travis Bickerstaff (@Bickpixx) June 26, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

Once again I am begging people to make sci-fi required reading pic.twitter.com/t8hCR5sm4v — Katie Roome (@RedHedgedragon) June 26, 2024

We love to read. We love sci-fi. We just wish people wouldn't use it as an instruction manual sometimes.

pic.twitter.com/FH9qZunRt1 — Ramón Núñez #NAFO BLACK LIVES MATTER (@rrnunez) June 26, 2024

So much worse.

"Hey, honey, I'll be home a little late today. We just made a real breakthrough at the Nightmare Factory." https://t.co/FABOapx5Ax — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) June 26, 2024

This was definitely developed at the Nightmare Factory.

Me, a science fiction author known for writing about robots and skin: please, for the love of God, do not give the robots skin https://t.co/n6ZzszkyEi — Regular Frog (@FrogCroakley) June 26, 2024

Please don't do this.

Oh look, they're making politicians. https://t.co/Z6G1VF3tPM — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) June 27, 2024

Hahahahahahahah.

We've all seen 'Terminator 2' and how that goes.

My number one recurring nightmare (tornadoes) just got bumped to number two. https://t.co/Ni3gEcCjBo — Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) June 26, 2024

This is definitely our number one nightmare right now.

I guess I don't understand why they would make this out of living human skin cells? Were they hoping to avoid the uncanny valley by using human skin? Cause I gotta say a robot wearing human skin is way worse than a robot with an uncanny silicon face. https://t.co/0ez3n3qR16 — Matt, Wort Wizard (@mattwortwizard) June 26, 2024

Infinitely worse.