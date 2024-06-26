This Is Fine: Average Salary Required to Own a Home Increased 80.5% Under Biden

We're sure this is fine. Let's keep doing Bidenomics and not trying anything else.
The typical salary required nationwide for homeownership is now $106,500 — a 61% increase from the $59,000 required just four years ago, according to Zillow.— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 25, 2024
A Community Note points out that's not a 61%, but 80.5%. Even better.
We're literally screwed pic.twitter.com/BecnnCa8jE— Pumponomics (@ClownPeasant) June 25, 2024
Very screwed.
High home prices are due to rampant inflation on literally everything, combined with lockdown-induced supply chain disruptions, massive insurance and utility spikes and, of course, historically high property taxes. All over just the last 3 years.— Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 25, 2024
All 100% government-induced.
All on the shoulders of the government.
Have salaries increased 61% over 4 years to keep up? No— Ovation NFT Social Platform (@Ovation_Network) June 25, 2024
Nope.
I don’t understand how the Biden administration could say the economy is good when we have statistics like this.— Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) June 25, 2024
This is in insane jump in price!
Gaslighting. That's why.
This feels like a more realistic measure of inflation— Yegor Tkachenko (@yegortk) June 25, 2024
It is. Which is why a lot of metrics are ignoring it.
Transitory— Cory (@CoryNewspaper) June 25, 2024
Sure. 'Transitory' indeed.
I've been told the economy is fine and I just need to budget better because I apparently waste money https://t.co/MHMpYXG0aW— Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 26, 2024
Right? This is a winning electoral strategy, for sure.
See?! That proves Bidenomics is working! - Will Stancil https://t.co/ds8GybnlBb— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 25, 2024
Totally working.
When people say things like, they were better off 4 years ago- they are talking about stuff like this: https://t.co/O8QExJlNs5— Brittany (@bccover) June 25, 2024
Exactly stuff like this.
The median US income is only $48,000.— Nathan Carson (@ndcarson) June 25, 2024
“You will own nothing and be happy.” https://t.co/q4sVtFuYqY
Depressing, isn't it?
That means the economy is better than ever, try to keep up https://t.co/KXwQ7DHgkW— Evan (@EvanMcM) June 25, 2024
It's the best economy ever, Jack!
https://t.co/2t542AFicj pic.twitter.com/RNLec0jPn7— Luke Adomanis (@LukeAdomanis) June 25, 2024
Pretty much sums it up.
