This Is Fine: Average Salary Required to Own a Home Increased 80.5% Under Biden

We're sure this is fine. Let's keep doing Bidenomics and not trying anything else.

The typical salary required nationwide for homeownership is now $106,500 — a 61% increase from the $59,000 required just four years ago, according to Zillow. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 25, 2024

A Community Note points out that's not a 61%, but 80.5%. Even better.

Very screwed.

High home prices are due to rampant inflation on literally everything, combined with lockdown-induced supply chain disruptions, massive insurance and utility spikes and, of course, historically high property taxes. All over just the last 3 years.



All 100% government-induced. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 25, 2024

All on the shoulders of the government.

Have salaries increased 61% over 4 years to keep up? No — Ovation NFT Social Platform (@Ovation_Network) June 25, 2024

Nope.

I don’t understand how the Biden administration could say the economy is good when we have statistics like this.



This is in insane jump in price! — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) June 25, 2024

Gaslighting. That's why.

This feels like a more realistic measure of inflation — Yegor Tkachenko (@yegortk) June 25, 2024

It is. Which is why a lot of metrics are ignoring it.

Transitory — Cory (@CoryNewspaper) June 25, 2024

Sure. 'Transitory' indeed.

I've been told the economy is fine and I just need to budget better because I apparently waste money https://t.co/MHMpYXG0aW — Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 26, 2024

Right? This is a winning electoral strategy, for sure.

See?! That proves Bidenomics is working! - Will Stancil https://t.co/ds8GybnlBb — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 25, 2024

Totally working.

When people say things like, they were better off 4 years ago- they are talking about stuff like this: https://t.co/O8QExJlNs5 — Brittany (@bccover) June 25, 2024

Exactly stuff like this.

The median US income is only $48,000.



“You will own nothing and be happy.” https://t.co/q4sVtFuYqY — Nathan Carson (@ndcarson) June 25, 2024

Depressing, isn't it?

That means the economy is better than ever, try to keep up https://t.co/KXwQ7DHgkW — Evan (@EvanMcM) June 25, 2024

It's the best economy ever, Jack!

Pretty much sums it up.