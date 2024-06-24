Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a 'Tool'

The Left -- who has never hesitated to use the courts to jam their agenda down our throats -- suddenly has a problem with the fact they don't have a stranglehold on the Supreme Court anymore, and it's made them absolutely unhinged.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the latest to whine about 'extreme MAGA Republicans' using SCOTUS to push their ideology.

Extreme MAGA Republicans are determined to jam their far-right ideology down the throats of the American people.



The Supreme Court is a tool in their arsenal.



We will not rest until a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions is restored across America. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 24, 2024

And it's always just about abortion.

Woke liberals are determined to jam their evil woke ideology down the throats of the American people...



Fixed it for you Hakeem. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 24, 2024

Hakeem is engaged in major projection here.

The left is hunting down and attacking Jews. Maybe call your side out just once you hypocritical clown — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 24, 2024

He's got his priorities, and protecting Jews from his fellow leftists isn't one of them.

Dobbs allowed Americans to vote on abortion. Why are you opposed to democracy? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 24, 2024

Excellent question.

The answer is: the Left really doesn't like democracy, because people may vote in ways they disagree with.

You have a senile dictator running the country. He defies Supreme Court rulings and breaks federal law everyday. As far as your concerned you do nothing for your constituency you're absolutely useless except when Nancy wants you to pick up her dry cleaning — Gary (@ggman1851) June 24, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The Left only calls it "far right ideology" because they are so far left. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 24, 2024

Yes.

Gee Hakeem, the Supreme Court just follows the Constitution as written. Why do you have a problem with that? — ideaman@inventitnow (@Ideaman21) June 24, 2024

Because the Constitution limits their dictatorial dreams.

It's dangerous to undermine confidence in the judicial system, and that is precisely what the left has been doing with the SCOTUS. The recent accusations against Thomas are despicable, and let us not forget @SenSchumer calling for violence against two justices. pic.twitter.com/sPSTgKXQRk — MadHaddter (@MDHadter) June 24, 2024

It's very dangerous, and Jeffries knows this.

Extreme Hakeem undermining a co-equal branch of government is completely on brand a pretty insurrectionisty. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 24, 2024

It really is.

Your reminder that several cases which outraged! the left were decided unanimously.



When they say "The Supreme Court is a tool in their arsenal" they mean the left-wing justices too.



The Court ruling on law rather left-wing devotion is what outrages them. https://t.co/mTiyITscQc — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 24, 2024

Exactly all of this.

The Supreme Court is a court, doing law, frequently disappointing Republicans--especially Extreme MAGA Republicans.



The Court and its members make mistakes and have flaws, but are fundamentally legitimate and acting far more in their proper lane than Congress or the President. https://t.co/FatAiWs4do — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) June 24, 2024

Nailed it.

As is pretty much everything that comes out of the Democratic Party these day.

This is what projection looks like. They accuse those of which that which they themselves are guilty of. Don’t fall for these fascists’ lies. https://t.co/3iTjFZzmNF — Dirk This (@Dirkalot) June 24, 2024

It's all projection.

He sounds broken. Congress had 50 years to codify it and you failed. Cry harder. https://t.co/IseXPdVwKV — John Corbett (@scooterrat) June 24, 2024

We've got tissues.

I didn't realize that wanting babies to live was such a controversial concept. https://t.co/MGRdUE0tbd — Miss W. (@MissW75) June 24, 2024

It is. To the Left.

This is such an old debunked and worn out argument. Sit down Hakeem. https://t.co/olnX3CbGN4 — Sara Fealk 1776🇺🇸 (Truth Matters) (@TruthMa18865708) June 24, 2024

It keeps coming up, and will keep coming up between now and November.

But it's definitely old, debunked, and worn out.