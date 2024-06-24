Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is...
Biden Admin STRAIGHT UP Lies About Title IX Changes Allowing Biological Men in...
Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White...
CNN Host Ends Interview With Trump Spokesperson, Goes Red in the Face When...
'Unprincipled Fraud': On Dobbs Anniversary, SHAMELESS Tool Bill Kristol Flip Flops on Abor...
Trump vs CNN, Media's Hoax Exposed, Maher & Cuomo vs Biden!
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
'They Don't Realize There Are Tapes?' Politico Puts Out 'Laughable Propaganda on Behalf...
Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes...
Hamas Supporters Attack Jews Outside LA Synagogue, Prompting TERRIBLE Response From LAPD a...
The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark...
You DON'T Hate the Media Enough --> DBag Reporter Uses FAKE KKK Pic...
Kelley Paul Has a Flashback Reminder for CNN Host Troubled by Trump Spox's...
And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting...

Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a 'Tool'

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Left -- who has never hesitated to use the courts to jam their agenda down our throats -- suddenly has a problem with the fact they don't have a stranglehold on the Supreme Court anymore, and it's made them absolutely unhinged.

Advertisement

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the latest to whine about 'extreme MAGA Republicans' using SCOTUS to push their ideology.

And it's always just about abortion.

Hakeem is engaged in major projection here.

He's got his priorities, and protecting Jews from his fellow leftists isn't one of them.

Excellent question.

The answer is: the Left really doesn't like democracy, because people may vote in ways they disagree with.

Recommended

Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yes.

Because the Constitution limits their dictatorial dreams.

It's very dangerous, and Jeffries knows this.

It really is.

Exactly all of this.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

As is pretty much everything that comes out of the Democratic Party these day.

It's all projection.

We've got tissues.

It is. To the Left.

It keeps coming up, and will keep coming up between now and November.

But it's definitely old, debunked, and worn out.

Tags: HAKEEM JEFFRIES SCOTUS SUPREME COURT MAGA MAGA REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Biden Admin STRAIGHT UP Lies About Title IX Changes Allowing Biological Men in Women's Sports
Amy Curtis
Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is Losing Latino Votes
Amy Curtis
Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's 'Crowd Size' BLOWS UP in Her Smug Face
Sam J.
'They Don't Realize There Are Tapes?' Politico Puts Out 'Laughable Propaganda on Behalf of CNN'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement