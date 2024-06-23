Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom

Women deserve private spaces, separate from men -- including men who 'identify' as women. This isn't a controversial statement, or at least it wasn't until the last year or two, when trans activists decided men had a 'right' to women's spaces (and sports and residences) if they simply felt like a woman.

Remember when the same Left said all men were toxic and potential rapists? We remember. Wonder what happened to that?

Anyway, a lesbian couple in that bastion of progressive politics known as California, found a man in the bathroom of the Angel City Brewery and -- rightly so -- kicked him out.

A lesbian couple was kicked out of a restaurant in California last week after confronting a skirt-wearing male in the women's restroom.



After video of the incident went viral, the couple began receiving abuse from a notorious "for-hire" cyberstalker.https://t.co/XheLAzQhDP — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) June 22, 2024

This started a chain of events that not only saw a video of the incident go viral, but allegations a cyberstalker started abusing the couple.

More from ThePublica:

A lesbian couple in California is expressing concern for their safety after a viral TikTok video showed them being removed from a family-friendly brewery for questioning the presence of a male in the women’s restroom. Alexis, whose last name is being withheld, said she and her partner are now being pursued by internet stalkers attempting to bring harm to her family. Alexis says their ordeal began on Father’s Day after she and her family went to a brewery following a Dodger’s game in Los Angeles. After researching local options, they opted for Angel City Brewery, a popular spot in the arts district that offers craft beers and food. “Everything was fine as we ordered food,” Alexis says, noting she had her 4-year-old nephew with her. But when she and her partner went to the restroom, they were shocked to find a trans-identified male in the women’s facilities. “We went to the restroom … and the trans was in there just looking at us. Mind you, there was another family up the stairs with 3 little children so we weren’t the only ones there [with kids],” Alexis described the transgender individual as an obvious male who was wearing a skirt.

The Left was also very gung-ho about 'micro-aggressions' and 'safe spaces' for a long time. But apparently lesbians don't enjoy the benefits of safe spaces.

@ladielabrys2 as it turns out it was a lesbian couple that got kicked out of Angel City Brewery for confronting the man in the women’s toilet.



now they’re being targeted by a cyberstalker they think was hired by the brewery — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) June 22, 2024

Realize where we are.

A business will (allegedly) hire someone to stalk you if you stand up for your right to single-sex bathrooms.

So @AngelCityBeer hired a professional cyberstalker to harass and dox them? How progressive. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 23, 2024

Peak progressive.

@AngelCityBeer you're scum. Women deserve places free of men to pee, including men wearing skirts. As for hiring cyber stalkers that would be dumb if it was you because two can play that game. I strongly suggest if it was you, you call them off immediately. — Ultra Vexed (KPSS!) (@AbsolutelyVexed) June 23, 2024

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out.

Wow. That's pretty horrific. Lesbians are not safe around these people. They hate all women in general. — Monica P 🚀🛸🪐💜🤍💛✗ (@monipridragon12) June 23, 2024

Yes. They absolutely hate women and use the trans identity to gain access to women who wouldn't tolerate them otherwise.

Made sure I left a nice yelp review letting everyone know they hate women & prioritize mentally ill men over women’s safety @AngelCityBeer — Had Enough (@blain63088) June 22, 2024

Fight fire with fire.

This is seriously getting out of hand. The woman didn't DO anything; didn't yell, scream, throw anything, complain to mgmt. But @AngelCityBeer THREW HER OUT for simply saying that she didn't feel safe with a man in the bathroom. Made them leave with food and drinks on the table. https://t.co/XQk1iOe97J — Pam D (@soirchick) June 23, 2024

They committed an unforgivable sin in the cult of progressivism: calling a man a man.

The latest from @SarahisCensored for @ThePublicaNow. This shouldn’t be hard to understand that women don’t want men in their bathrooms. https://t.co/LI2BbBIXtu — HoneyBadgerMom aka CK Bouferrache (@hunnybadgermom) June 22, 2024

Apparently it's very hard for the Left to understand.

“For-hire” cyberstalker?



Cyberstalker is bad enough, but it has to be a “for-hire” one. 🤦



Article: https://t.co/OHVmD88UxL https://t.co/xY3kUEZZ78 pic.twitter.com/YjbCAR3mbi — Walt Wang (@waltywang) June 22, 2024

This should be illegal.

Stay away from this place. They do not care about their female customers. https://t.co/cKxSEEKDlR — Angela (@AngelaM39710892) June 22, 2024

No woman should patronize that brewery.

In this awful Bidenomics economy, you'd think a business wouldn't want to turn away customers. Guess not.