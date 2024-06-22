'Free Speech Rules': Elon Musk Reminds Us Why It's Important to Elevate Citizen Journalism

Never Fails! Actress Who Joined 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters in No Rush to...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 22, 2024
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of citizen journalism, doing his best to turn X into a platform where the average person's voice can have the same weight as the journalist class.

WATCH:

He's right.

Especially the part about the journalist class not liking it.

They have pretty much every major media outlet and can't stand the thought they no longer have a stranglehold on X, and that the average person can now hold them accountable for their misinformation and blatant lies.

The strange thing is they haven't learned a thing from this or changed their behavior.

They are the propaganda arm of the DNC, and nothing more.

He's correct.

Rare is the journalist who isn't a rabid partisan ideologue.

No, they don't.

Mainstream journalists have little integrity these days and as for factual reporting -- hahahahahahaha. They lie with alacrity.

Free speech does rule.

They really do despise this.

What tools don't we have on X to determine the truth? We have access to the same tools and data 'real' journalists have.

And, often times, citizen journalists do a much better job of reporting on facts than the journalist class.

A lot of truth.

Legacy media -- like politicians -- live in very exclusive little enclaves. They have no idea what America is like in so-called 'flyover country', and their entire worldview is skewed by this. Which is why they are so out of touch and hold us in such disdain.

