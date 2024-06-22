'Free Speech Rules': Elon Musk Reminds Us Why It's Important to Elevate Citizen Journalism

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of citizen journalism, doing his best to turn X into a platform where the average person's voice can have the same weight as the journalist class.

He's right.

Especially the part about the journalist class not liking it.

They have pretty much every major media outlet and can't stand the thought they no longer have a stranglehold on X, and that the average person can now hold them accountable for their misinformation and blatant lies.

Exactly right. We can now easily expose them. Case in point… https://t.co/s0suK7bfw6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 22, 2024

The strange thing is they haven't learned a thing from this or changed their behavior.

The main stream media is enemy of the people! All propaganda — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2024

They are the propaganda arm of the DNC, and nothing more.

Brilliant point — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 22, 2024

He's correct.

Most journalists are nothing more than an arm of the state now. They write the approved narrative. Gone are the days of an H.L. Mencken. It is even rare to have a @ggreenwald... and that's the very reason people love Glenn. He is a voice for the people. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) June 22, 2024

Rare is the journalist who isn't a rabid partisan ideologue.

This is so true. However, when everyone becomes a journalist, journalistic integrity and factual reporting becomes less common. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 22, 2024

No, they don't.

Mainstream journalists have little integrity these days and as for factual reporting -- hahahahahahaha. They lie with alacrity.

The rise of citizen journalism will save humanity by taking the power away from the establishment.



As legacy media continues to fall, more truth continues to be shared.



Free speech rules. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 22, 2024

Free speech does rule.

They can’t control the narrative.

They despise this.



Citizen journalists are now on the front lines, combatting the narrative.



It’s easy combating lies.

It’s difficult accepting truth.



The former becomes unnecessary once the latter is embraced. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 22, 2024

They really do despise this.

There is no such thing as citizen journalism and asking the people to “determine the truth” without equipping them with the skills and tools to do so on this platform is irresponsible and dangerous. Everyone is entitled to a voice and an opinion, but that is not journalism. https://t.co/fMWjlY0Xy4 — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) June 22, 2024

What tools don't we have on X to determine the truth? We have access to the same tools and data 'real' journalists have.

And, often times, citizen journalists do a much better job of reporting on facts than the journalist class.

Hmmmm, a lot of truth in this. https://t.co/WuLvf5o5e6 — Samisoni Pareti (@SamisoniPareti) June 22, 2024

A lot of truth.

Legacy media hates competing with the wisdom of common people. https://t.co/k2qijLpL06 — Tim Heaton 👁 (@timtheaton) June 22, 2024

Legacy media -- like politicians -- live in very exclusive little enclaves. They have no idea what America is like in so-called 'flyover country', and their entire worldview is skewed by this. Which is why they are so out of touch and hold us in such disdain.