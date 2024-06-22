Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques

Senator Rand Paul was the most vocal critic of COVID policies and Anthony Fauci's role in lockdowns, masking, and the gain of function research that likely spawned the pandemic in the first place.

He got criticism and hatred for it but -- not surprisingly -- it turns out Rand Paul was right.

Rand Paul Was Right About Covid - The American Conservative https://t.co/jhnNXirJam — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2024

More from The American Conservative:

Nearly three years ago this month, Anthony Fauci said to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), “Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about.” Paul had said there was evidence that the National Institute of Health had funded gain-of-function research at a research lab in Wuhan, China. “I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, senator,” Fauci would add. “And if anybody’s lying here, senator, it is you.” It was one of their most fiery exchanges. In the following weeks and months, Paul would not relent. Fauci accused Paul of just fundraising. CNN’s Brianna Keilar called Paul an “ass.” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) defended Fauci from Paul’s supposedly mean-spirited questioning, “Thank you for calling out this agenda for what it is: an attempt to score political points, to build a political power base around the denial of science and around personal attacks on you and your family.” Today, the NIH admits U.S. taxpayers funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Even Fauci now admits it’s not a conspiracy theory.

Paul was right.

Senator Paul is right about many things that others are afraid to make a stand against. — Mary McKnight (@MaryMcK52530170) June 22, 2024

And he got a lot of criticism and people hated him (for COVID and other reasons).

This was obvious all along to anyone who was paying attention… https://t.co/iSxjvXeXhI — Kante-Ke (@Sharps_Shooter) June 22, 2024

Yes, it was.

“Now that Paul has been shown to be right about so many of his critiques of Covid policy, his critics don’t want to talk about it. They don’t want to say that Anthony Fauci was ever wrong. That any of his or the CDC’s policies were ever wrong. They certainly don’t want to say… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2024

It's both astonishing and not at all surprising that Fauci will face no consequences for what he did.

If our leaders are fallible, it brings the whole illusion into question. Therefore our leaders cannot be wrong! — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 22, 2024

Which is a big, big problem.

He lied to Congress and you guys did nothing about it. The democrats applauded him and made him a hero.



Our government is a joke. — X (@fau1in) June 22, 2024

Paul is one person, so it's hard to do anything without the rest of the party, but this is correct. And nothing will happen to Fauci, alas.

So, what, they just get away with everything they did? Will there ever be reckoning? https://t.co/mk4R1bNiO4 — AngryMom🇺🇸 (@AngryMomUSA) June 22, 2024

No, there won't be a reckoning.

That's because they plan to do it again if they need to stay in power. https://t.co/JolWpkJp9p — Paul Aaron (@PaulAaron298631) June 22, 2024

Yep. And we have to make sure they don't get away with it ever again.

The damage done in the name of COVID -- from learning loss to lockdowns to economic trouble -- is immeasurable. And the mistrust of government is a self-inflicted wound. Don't forget what they did, and make sure they don't try it in the future.