Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 22, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Senator Rand Paul was the most vocal critic of COVID policies and Anthony Fauci's role in lockdowns, masking, and the gain of function research that likely spawned the pandemic in the first place.

Advertisement

He got criticism and hatred for it but -- not surprisingly -- it turns out Rand Paul was right.

More from The American Conservative:

Nearly three years ago this month, Anthony Fauci said to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), “Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about.”

Paul had said there was evidence that the National Institute of Health had funded gain-of-function research at a research lab in Wuhan, China.

“I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, senator,” Fauci would add. “And if anybody’s lying here, senator, it is you.”

It was one of their most fiery exchanges. In the following weeks and months, Paul would not relent.

Fauci accused Paul of just fundraising. CNN’s Brianna Keilar called Paul an “ass.” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) defended Fauci from Paul’s supposedly mean-spirited questioning, “Thank you for calling out this agenda for what it is: an attempt to score political points, to build a political power base around the denial of science and around personal attacks on you and your family.”

Today, the NIH admits U.S. taxpayers funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Even Fauci now admits it’s not a conspiracy theory.

Advertisement

Paul was right.

And he got a lot of criticism and people hated him (for COVID and other reasons).

Yes, it was.

It's both astonishing and not at all surprising that Fauci will face no consequences for what he did.

Which is a big, big problem.

Advertisement

Paul is one person, so it's hard to do anything without the rest of the party, but this is correct. And nothing will happen to Fauci, alas.

No, there won't be a reckoning.

Yep. And we have to make sure they don't get away with it ever again.

The damage done in the name of COVID -- from learning loss to lockdowns to economic trouble -- is immeasurable. And the mistrust of government is a self-inflicted wound. Don't forget what they did, and make sure they don't try it in the future.

