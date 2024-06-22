Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're...
NYT: The War in Gaza Is Dividing the LGBTQ Community
BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Figures Out the REAL Money Problem Americans Face, Price Gouging
Politico Going All-Out to Defend Pro-Hamas Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Are Trans Activists in a Hate Movement, or Just Vulnerable Victims of Oppression?...
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Head of LGBTQ of Maryland Busted Over Texts With 14-Year-Old
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally
'Free Speech Rules': Elon Musk Reminds Us Why It's Important to Elevate Citizen...
Never Fails! Actress Who Joined 'Just Stop Oil' Protesters in No Rush to...
Rand Paul Was Right: Senator Takes Much Deserved Victory Lap Over COVID Critiques

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just Like Books

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on June 22, 2024
Journalism meme

The media have a very clear agenda, and since it's June -- and therefore Pride Month -- they're going to hammer the LGBTQ agenda really, really hard.

One of the groups who are really suffering are LGBTQ librarians, who are under 'attack' because of objections to books and the actions of one random bigot.

Advertisement

They write:

Idaho librarian June Meissner was closing up for the day at the downtown Boise Public Library when a man approached her asking for help.

As an information services librarian, answering patrons’ questions is part of Meissner’s day-to-day work, and serving the community is one of her favorite parts of the job.

But when the man got close enough, “he took a swing at me and tried to punch me in the head,” said Meissner, a transgender woman. “I blocked it and he started yelling slurs and suggesting that he was going to come back and kill me.”

Worldwide Pride Month events are well underway to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and rights. But it is coming at a time when people who identify as LGBTQ+ say they are facing increasing difficulties at work, ranging from being repeatedly misgendered to physically assaulted.

Gender nonconforming library workers in particular, like Meissner, are also grappling with growing calls for book bans across the U.S., with books about gender identity, sexual orientation and race topping the list of most criticized titles and making the attacks all the more personal.

The man in question was arrested and convicted, and was sentenced to just over three years in prison back in November, 2023.

But while the Left laugh about a 13-year-old girl being raped by an illegal immigrant -- calling it 'fear-mongering' -- and ignore in general the ongoing crimes (not just rape, but homicide) committed by illegal immigrants, they take this one crime and use it as proof of 'attacks' on the LGBTQ community.

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Advertisement

They also argue that not allowing LGBTQ books -- with graphic depictions of underage sex and other inappropriate content -- is an 'attack' on them, too.

It's not.

You don't despise the media enough.

Oh, it's real.

We laughed.

Heh.

They are very, very serious.

All the tissues.

Really, that's all we ask.

Really is.

Same.

Advertisement

Sure reads like one, no?

A lot about who they are.

He was absolutely right.

Our favorite part of reading an AP story is when the pop up begging for donations appears.

They deserve to go broke.

Oh, Jesse.


Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS BOOKS IDAHO JOURNALISM TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're Not Above the Law
Amy Curtis
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
Brett T.
BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden
Brett T.
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally
Brett T.
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Figures Out the REAL Money Problem Americans Face, Price Gouging
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One Brett T.
Advertisement