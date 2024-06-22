You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just Like Books

The media have a very clear agenda, and since it's June -- and therefore Pride Month -- they're going to hammer the LGBTQ agenda really, really hard.

One of the groups who are really suffering are LGBTQ librarians, who are under 'attack' because of objections to books and the actions of one random bigot.

LGBTQ+ librarians grapple with attacks on books - and on themselves https://t.co/GH32GPuPDd — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2024

They write:

Idaho librarian June Meissner was closing up for the day at the downtown Boise Public Library when a man approached her asking for help. As an information services librarian, answering patrons’ questions is part of Meissner’s day-to-day work, and serving the community is one of her favorite parts of the job. But when the man got close enough, “he took a swing at me and tried to punch me in the head,” said Meissner, a transgender woman. “I blocked it and he started yelling slurs and suggesting that he was going to come back and kill me.” Worldwide Pride Month events are well underway to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and rights. But it is coming at a time when people who identify as LGBTQ+ say they are facing increasing difficulties at work, ranging from being repeatedly misgendered to physically assaulted. Gender nonconforming library workers in particular, like Meissner, are also grappling with growing calls for book bans across the U.S., with books about gender identity, sexual orientation and race topping the list of most criticized titles and making the attacks all the more personal.

The man in question was arrested and convicted, and was sentenced to just over three years in prison back in November, 2023.

But while the Left laugh about a 13-year-old girl being raped by an illegal immigrant -- calling it 'fear-mongering' -- and ignore in general the ongoing crimes (not just rape, but homicide) committed by illegal immigrants, they take this one crime and use it as proof of 'attacks' on the LGBTQ community.

They also argue that not allowing LGBTQ books -- with graphic depictions of underage sex and other inappropriate content -- is an 'attack' on them, too.

It's not.

You don't despise the media enough.

It’s real. It’s really real. I am HOWLING pic.twitter.com/WE4haozSYE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2024

Oh, it's real.

Disney’s new take on Marvel’s Kingpin sucks. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 22, 2024

We laughed.

Heh.

Is this a joke? — Jon Stevenson (@Jon_S_Desoto_MS) June 22, 2024

They are very, very serious.

All the tissues.

Try this: don’t force porn and predatory “drag queens” on small children.



Then we’re good. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) June 22, 2024

Really, that's all we ask.

I've met this dude!



Goes by the name "June" and he's about 6' 6" and 400lbs.



Ain't no way even Ray Charles would believe June is a woman but the dude insists on being treated like one.



It's peak ludicrousity. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) June 22, 2024

Really is.

I miss the old stereotype of librarians as stern older women who opened the gates to all knowledge and really hate this new generation of round, genderless librarians who think To Kill a Mockingbird is a “banned book” and want to give kids child porn https://t.co/LJyYMgTLqD pic.twitter.com/FJv5ox1WUQ — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) June 22, 2024

Same.

Sure reads like one, no?

You know who’s under attack? Kids. All these librarians had to do was stop pushing sex, porn and gender ideology on kids. They couldn’t help themselves. Says a lot about who they are. https://t.co/LOa32afctr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 22, 2024

A lot about who they are.

Confirmation that Elon Musk was right in saying @AP is a propaganda arm of the Left. https://t.co/k92O4ogMSb — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) June 22, 2024

He was absolutely right.

Your reporter’s byline says she covers women in the news



That’s a dude



Why do you exist again? https://t.co/YLbYnah40L — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) June 22, 2024

Our favorite part of reading an AP story is when the pop up begging for donations appears.

They deserve to go broke.

It takes balls to be a librarian these days. pic.twitter.com/4RVDfaxFnh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 22, 2024

Oh, Jesse.



