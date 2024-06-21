'Conservative' David French Predictably Denounces Having the Ten Commandments in Classroom...
Marc Elias Whines SCOTUS Is Delaying Trump Immunity Case by Sticking to Its Regular Schedule

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 21, 2024
Twitchy

For people who are so certain Biden will win reelection, the Left is leaning hard on SCOTUS to stop Trump from getting back into the White House.

It's a win-win for the Left, too: SCOTUS stops Trump OR they get to smear SCOTUS as corrupt and illegitimate (more on that later).

Marc Elias thinks SCOTUS is creating 'immunity' for Trump by putting his immunity case on the docket as they would any other case.

Now, you can logically argue that with the election coming up, SCOTUS should fast track this ruling. BUT the fact they aren't is not designed to help Trump in any way, shape, or form.

Mostly because Trump's claims of immunity are weak, at best, and SCOTUS will likely rule against them.

That didn't stop Elias and his cronies from whining about it, though.

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

That means their ruling on the abortion pill is invalid. You sure you wanna go down that path?

Sure, Jan.

Wouldn't be a hot take without Tribe chiming in. He said this with a straight face after years of lawfare by the Left -- from DAs like Alvin Bragg up to the DOJ.

Thankfully, most people realized what a galaxy-brain take this is, and dragged Elias for it.

This meme always tickles us.

Right?

Yep. It's all they've got.

Marc isn't capable of this reasoned, measured thinking.

All he knows is 'ORANGE MAN BAD' and 'SCOTUS BAD'.

Yes it does.

The horror.

We have tissues.

'People we don't like don't get due process' -- Marc and the Left, essentially.

A fact wholly ignored by Elias and crew.

Of course. You can't win with guys like Marc so don't even bother playin their game.

Yes they are.

