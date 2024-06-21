Marc Elias Whines SCOTUS Is Delaying Trump Immunity Case by Sticking to Its Regular Schedule

For people who are so certain Biden will win reelection, the Left is leaning hard on SCOTUS to stop Trump from getting back into the White House.

It's a win-win for the Left, too: SCOTUS stops Trump OR they get to smear SCOTUS as corrupt and illegitimate (more on that later).

Advertisement

Marc Elias thinks SCOTUS is creating 'immunity' for Trump by putting his immunity case on the docket as they would any other case.

In the last few months the Supreme Court has silently created a new form of immunity for Donald Trump. Immunity by delay. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 20, 2024

Now, you can logically argue that with the election coming up, SCOTUS should fast track this ruling. BUT the fact they aren't is not designed to help Trump in any way, shape, or form.

Mostly because Trump's claims of immunity are weak, at best, and SCOTUS will likely rule against them.

That didn't stop Elias and his cronies from whining about it, though.

Justice delayed is Justice denied😼👎🏾 — ARAOK 💙🇺🇦🌻More Love❤️Less Hate🌈BLM🐶🐱🐾💯☮️ (@EvolvingEmpathy) June 20, 2024

Pardon us while we roll our eyes.

pic.twitter.com/pA0lvaioCB — CONVICT TRUMP AGAIN & LOCK THEM UP! (@Christo12919382) June 20, 2024

That means their ruling on the abortion pill is invalid. You sure you wanna go down that path?

Seems perilously close to election interference, no? — 🇺🇸Apollo con mi Pythia en patines🇺🇦 (@SayltAintSoJoe) June 20, 2024

Sure, Jan.

And this immunity by delay will be available to no future president — just as no past president could’ve assumed he enjoyed any such special shield. Pretty cushy deal in a nation where “equal justice under law” is the motto chiseled onto the architrave of the highest court! https://t.co/4H9GxzCLys — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) June 21, 2024

Wouldn't be a hot take without Tribe chiming in. He said this with a straight face after years of lawfare by the Left -- from DAs like Alvin Bragg up to the DOJ.

Thankfully, most people realized what a galaxy-brain take this is, and dragged Elias for it.

This meme always tickles us.

So their normal schedule. Cool thank you — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) June 21, 2024

Right?

All you do is lie. — Mark Bailey (@baileymarka) June 21, 2024

Yep. It's all they've got.

What nonsense. The gravity and complexity the largely undefined limits of presidential immunity deserves all the time SCOTUS can give this case. You’re looking for a rush to judgment to suit your petty electoral needs. — Richard F Miller. (@NoFollo92476663) June 21, 2024

Marc isn't capable of this reasoned, measured thinking.

All he knows is 'ORANGE MAN BAD' and 'SCOTUS BAD'.

Democrats' dangerous attacks on the rule of law put our democracy at great risk! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 21, 2024

Yes it does.

By “delay,” he means the Supreme Court is keeping to the same schedule it does every single year. https://t.co/B98Xih3lD2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 21, 2024

The horror.

Advertisement

We have tissues.

he misspelled 'due process' https://t.co/iBPrqgmhCJ — White suburban Rage Dennis🏴‍☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) June 21, 2024

'People we don't like don't get due process' -- Marc and the Left, essentially.

By following the exact same schedule they do every year, yes. https://t.co/9VRR3LUPk8 — Grayson Moulton (@graysonmoulton) June 21, 2024

A fact wholly ignored by Elias and crew.

And if SCOTUS acted quickly you’d be saying the opposite. What a Putz! https://t.co/TFESIT6Rqi — Cynthia Petermann🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎚️🙏 (@lphant1114) June 21, 2024

Of course. You can't win with guys like Marc so don't even bother playin their game.

The far left is wild pic.twitter.com/S3PrC2GX1s — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 21, 2024

Yes they are.