Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jennifer Rubin for Encouraging Biden to Campaign on Attacking SCOTUS

Supposed conservative WaPo columnist Jennifer Rubin is one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we've ever seen. She's covered herself in glory over the years, most recently lamenting that a Trump win in November would create 'Clarance Thomas' America' (as if that would be a bad thing?).

She's back again with another steaming hot take on what Biden should do concerning the Supreme Court and his campaign:

Opinion by Jennifer Rubin: “The court is broken, unpopular and in dire need of reform. Biden knows it and should make court reform a key campaign issue.” https://t.co/vKXBaGMsWo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 21, 2024

She writes:

President Biden, at a fundraising appearance last weekend with Jimmy Kimmel and former president Barack Obama, observed that “the next president is likely to have two new Supreme Court nominees.” He added that felon and former president Donald Trump’s appointees have been “very negative in terms of the rights of individuals” and warned that if Trump were elected, he would “appoint two more flying flags upside down.” The Supreme Court “has never been as out of kilter as it is today,” Biden stressed. He then listed a number of rights (access to contraception, same-sex marriage) that Justice Clarence Thomas has argued should be reconsidered. Preventing more Trump appointees should be a strong selling point for Biden. But he might not get the chance to appoint justices — or at least, not right away. Moreover, the current court’s ideological excesses as well as its ethical blunders cry out for long-term, serious court reform. Will Biden push for such measures?

She's something else.

As another “recovering lawyer,” I find it fascinating that a truly “objective” person believes the Court is “broken.” If you actually read opinions issued by the Court, the decisions are rarely 5-4. In fact, many of the more recent decisions have been 9-0, 7-2 and 6-3. — iceman89 (@iceman8917) June 21, 2024

They're not 'objective' -- Rubin has been so broken by Trump she can't see objectivity.

It's not broken the left just doesn't control it anymore. — Logo1234 (@Devildogg3100) June 21, 2024

Bingo.

And that makes them so, so mad.

The court is working just fine, actually.



You don't hate American media enough. I'm serious. You don't. — YouDontUnderstandMe (@UDntUndrstndMe) June 21, 2024

We do not.

Rubin is a fascist and #POTUS is a threat to the republic. https://t.co/Pv7wFePAem — Dan Way (@danway_carolina) June 21, 2024

Yep.

Mollie Hemingway absolutely destroyed Rubin:

The Washington Post’s relentless and illegitimate attacks on The Supreme Court’s legitimacy and its justices safety are a threat to the republic. Wise people should condemn them for it. pic.twitter.com/B2hjXAtJPX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 21, 2024

All of this.

They want to destroy the Constitution, plain and simple — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 21, 2024

Yes, and any institution that may protect it.

The Post is desperate. They lost $77M last year and also lost half their readership since 2020. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) June 21, 2024

And this isn't going to turn that ship around.

The irony being that the one branch of government that has MOST become a twisted, deformed, corrupt, and metastasized version of its original intent is the executive branch.



By FAR.



The executive could - and should - be downsized by about 90%. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 21, 2024

Like everything the Left does, it's all projection.

The high court was left of center for 50 years and no one said anything, but as soon as its become right of center the Dems in Congress and Legacy media all of a sudden have a coordinated attack on the court. They’re totalitarians, everything they don’t control they delegitimize. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) June 21, 2024

This is exactly it: the Left lost control of the court, so it's illegitimate.

They don't want a republic, they want a revolution. Stop thinking the left cares about the preservation of our system of government; they despise it. https://t.co/ZYWpdjNzCP — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) June 21, 2024

They really do despise it.

If the US Supreme Court was always popular, we would not need it.



Am I the only one who understand that? So strange... https://t.co/sUhpzBiwAR — Napoleon X - The game is the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) June 21, 2024

You're not; but this is lost on the Left.

For all the Left's whining on 'threats to democracy', they're doing everything to undermine it.

Biden wants to dismantle the Judicial Branch - a severe threat to separation of powers. Shame on WAPO for encouraging it. https://t.co/91ggwF3Zus — Rebecca Weber (@TheRebeccaWeber) June 21, 2024

But Trump is the dictator. Or something.