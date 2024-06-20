Sen. John Kennedy Shames Judicial Nominee for Finding 'A Lot of Good' in...
Son of Spengler Drops TRUTH BOMBS With Epic Thread on Understanding Biden Administration Policies

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on June 20, 2024
If the Biden administration's policy decisions leave you scratching your head, you're not alone. So when this thread came across our timeline, it helped to make sense of why the Biden administration does what it does.

This is a good theory.

When all you have is a hammer, everything's a nail.

Much like Obamacare and having to pass it to find out what's in it.

And it didn't work.

Explains all the gaslighting.

And another failed comms strategy.

Nailed it.

Correct.

Comms, comms, comms.

This is where things get real.

You can talk about things -- lie about things -- and think comms is the solution, as the Biden administration does. But that doesn't change anything in reality for most Americans.

And Americans themselves will have to look past the comms and realize what this administration is doing.

Also a good argument.

As is this. They think people are like a computer -- put in the right data and the right data will come out. Except we're not machines.

And the Biden administration has a big, big problem on its hands.

Tags: 2024 MEDIA PRESS SECRETARY 2024 ELECTION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

