Son of Spengler Drops TRUTH BOMBS With Epic Thread on Understanding Biden Administration Policies

If the Biden administration's policy decisions leave you scratching your head, you're not alone. So when this thread came across our timeline, it helped to make sense of why the Biden administration does what it does.

Advertisement

I believe the Rosetta Stone for understanding Biden Administration policy is that — having spent their lives in government, academia, and media — comms is their entire world. It’s how they understand reality



1/11 https://t.co/SnitpC5uyP — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

This is a good theory.

And when comms are understood to be the source of everything, they are understood to be both the root of all problems, and the solution to all problems



Consider some examples



2/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

When all you have is a hammer, everything's a nail.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden’s team assured us he had a plan for defeating COVID. After the election, we discovered the plan was… Biden would wear a mask



3/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

Much like Obamacare and having to pass it to find out what's in it.

They expected people would see POTUS wearing a mask, finally understand how important it was, and follow his example. And that that would end COVID



A comms solution to a comms problem



4/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

And it didn't work.

Another: the economy



The problem isn’t managing monetary and fiscal uncertainty in the aftermath an epic supply shock, oh no. It’s “vibes”



If only people feel better about the economy, it will get better



5/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

Explains all the gaslighting.

Again, a comms problem demands a comms solution: Here are our jukey stats that prove the economy is great! All that negativity you hear is just the product of corporate greed. Now stop talking the economy down. Stop talking prices up



6/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

And another failed comms strategy.

You can go on down the line. Ukraine? A comms problem. Release the intel!



The border? A comms problem, driven by that pesky Gov Abbott



7/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

Nailed it.

Which brings us to Iran and its proxies



If they’re merely a comms problem, then the easiest place to apply pressure in order to improve the administration’s media profile is… Israel



8/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

Correct.

Civilian casualties? Ceasefire now!

Starvation!? Build a pier



No ammo for you until the comms improve



Surely Hamas can be brought to the table with embarrassing leaks the the Times



And: if Bibi causes a comms headache… well, that’s obviously unforgivable



9/ pic.twitter.com/psVVc8fpA3 — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

Comms, comms, comms.

Unfortunately for the administration, comms are neither the problem nor the solution— just as comms weren’t the issue with COVID, or the economy



The problem exists in the real world, and demands a real-world solution



10/ — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

This is where things get real.

You can talk about things -- lie about things -- and think comms is the solution, as the Biden administration does. But that doesn't change anything in reality for most Americans.

For better or worse, that solution will need to come from elsewhere



And in the meantime, American allies need to either write off US support, or learn to massage the comms



11/11 — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

Advertisement

And Americans themselves will have to look past the comms and realize what this administration is doing.

Viewing everything as a comms problem is their way of evading accountability. If it's a comms problem, then they don't have to examine whether their policies were correct, or if their implementation was competent. It's always someone else's fault. — ColoradoAlex (@ColoradoAlex3) June 20, 2024

Also a good argument.

No, I think it goes deeper



Their understanding of people is that they act based on inputs. To get the right outputs you change the input



But lacking real-world experience, the only input they know is media. So they try to change the world by managing the information flow — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) June 20, 2024

As is this. They think people are like a computer -- put in the right data and the right data will come out. Except we're not machines.

And the Biden administration has a big, big problem on its hands.