This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much of America's $35 Trillion Debt YOU'D Pay

Spend, spend, spend.

Tax the rich.

Spend, spend, spend.

That's the pattern -- for years. Democrat and Republican have a spending problem, and it's going to come back and bite us on the butt. Hard.

America is now almost $35 trillion in debt.



That means every American owes $100,000.



The Biden administration doesn’t care.



They want to spend more.https://t.co/YRJSTZFgxD — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) June 19, 2024

We owe $100,000 as of today.

That'll keep going up.

It means this writer owes almost two years of her salary to the national debt. So far.

Stossel writes:

America is now almost $35 trillion in debt. That means every American owes $100,000. The Biden administration doesn’t care. They want to spend more. Already they are spending so much that they’re increasing our debt by a trillion dollars every 100 days. President Donald Trump was no better. His administration increased our debt by almost $8 trillion. This will not end well. Last year, we hit a new ugly milestone: Americans must pay $1 trillion per year just for interest on our debt. That’s more than we spend on defense — on infrastructure, education, poverty programs … everything, but Social Security and Medicare. If we didn’t waste these trillion dollars on interest, we could give $3,000 tax cuts to every man, woman and child to use as they please. Worse, America’s spending growth is unsustainable. You can stretch a rubber band farther and farther, but eventually, it will break.

And when it breaks, gird your loins.

I would write a check but the government would just piss it away on something stupid. — 30 Helens Agree: IPAs are sooo 2020 (@30_Helens_Redux) June 19, 2024

And that right there is the problem.

They waste a lot of money on stupid stuff, and then claim they have to make drastic cuts to Social Security and Medicare rather than the wasteful projects.

Spend until collapse, rebuild as a globalist command economy. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) June 19, 2024

That's the plan.

It's mostly looting, not "spending" — Michael (Classical Liberal) (@Classic_Lib_M) June 19, 2024

True.

Worse than that John. We are adding $1 Trillion approximately every 90 days. The amount taxpayers pay in interest on the debt is GREATER than our entire military budget. — Ride_Guy (@RideGuy96) June 19, 2024

It's so, so bad.

One trillion every 100 days. The bill is coming due. — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) June 19, 2024

It is.

And it's gonna be painful to pay it.

True that the @JoeBiden admin doesn't care.



But who else doesn't care?



Can you name one Republican in ANY position of leadership who cares?



Cares = actually willing to do something about it (not lip service).



I can't. https://t.co/xZKzOSpaEp — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) June 19, 2024

Exactly all of this.

Breach of fiduciary duty https://t.co/25V3tNyJwC — VictoriaYeager (@VictoriaYeage11) June 19, 2024

But if we just tax the rich more, it'll solve our problems.

Just so we are clear … it’s not just the Biden administration lol many republicans have contributed to this as well even Trump. It’s politicians that don’t care about Americans or what this will cost us and soon https://t.co/okdMFO1R12 — A Feminine Latter Day Saint (@joyinbecomingp1) June 19, 2024

Bingo.

And yet nearly 50% of the country still votes blue. smh https://t.co/fU7g6lp1JZ — MisterMisinformation (@MisterMissinfo) June 19, 2024

Because they don't think this'll impact them.

Also, there comes a point when the amount of spending just becomes so massive our brains can't process it. $35 trillion in debt is unfathomable, so we don't understand how big it is.

Breaking it down to say every American -- man, woman, and child -- owes $100,000 makes it slightly more tangible.

Either way, it's bad. And when the fit hits the shan, as it were, it's going to get very ugly.