New Yorker Writer WHINES That Trump Movie May Not Be Available in U.S., Calls It 'Chilling'

The Donald Trump movie 'The Apprentice' was well-received at Cannes, because Orange Man Bad. But -- despite the fact distributors in Canada, France, Germany and elsewhere have picked up the movie -- distributors in the U.S. are less keen to jump on the film.

Jane Mayer of The New Yorker is very upset by this.

Please Step up Hollywood - show this film: Chilling reason you may never see the new Trump movie https://t.co/RSte9rY4Ct — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) June 17, 2024

'Chilling' reason.

The reason is not so much chilling as economic. There's no market for this movie in the U.S. The die-hard TDSers will watch it, but most Americans -- including those who aren't MAGA -- really don't care. Why would a distributor pay for a film they're not going to make money on?

But no, it can't be that reason.

It's gotta be because Trump is so big and bad he's scared Hollywood into not criticizing him.

Yeah, that's it.

More from WRAL.com:

Unfortunately, you may not get a chance to anytime soon, at least in the United States. Distributors have bought the rights to “The Apprentice” in Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan and many other countries. But the filmmakers have yet to secure a deal to release it here, either theatrically or on streaming services. Negotiations are ongoing, and domestic distribution could still come together. Yet the possibility that American audiences won’t be able to see “The Apprentice” isn’t just frustrating. It’s frightening, because it suggests that Trump and his supporters have already intimidated some media companies, which seem to be preemptively capitulating to him. Some established distributors might simply be reluctant to take on “The Apprentice” because they think political films are money losers; as The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, Adam McKay’s 2018 Dick Cheney biopic, “Vice," was considered a “major flop.” But “The Apprentice” is a far buzzier film than “Vice,” and it appears from industry reporting that the movie industry is less worried about finding an audience than about poking the MAGA bear.

Media outlets are totally afraid of criticizing Trump.

Sure, Jan.

Trump has turned America into one of those countries where people dare not criticize dear leader. — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) June 17, 2024

'Dear leader'? When was he reelected to any political office?

It was made by an Iranian and funded by Trudeau and includes a scene showing Trump raping his wife. It is sick election interference. — @amuse (@amuse) June 17, 2024

We'll circle back to that whole election interference thing in a minute, cause it's important.

Jane Mayer has become a shill for the DNC. — Roger Arnold (@RogerArnold77) June 17, 2024

The media all shill for the DNC.

My favorite portion of this article: pic.twitter.com/81chxXwymP — Antifa HR Manager 🟧 (@Luthier122) June 17, 2024

Hollywood and the Democrats loved him when he was one of them.

Trump is the same person he was 30 years ago, except that his political party changed.

The Left turned a blind eye to the things they now hate about him back then, because they're hypocrites.

Now, let's get back to that election interference thing, cause it's fun:

Should it be illegal to show this movie before the election?



(Note: a vote for Uphold is a vote for No, it should not be illegal; a vote for Overturn is a vote for Yes, it should be illegal) — Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) June 17, 2024

Hahahahahahaha.

The Left has complained about Citizens United for years, so it'll be fun to watch them squirm on this.

Fun fact: if it weren't for the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, it would be illegal to distribute this film ahead of the 2024 election https://t.co/dfNcj6Qeu2 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 17, 2024

The Left would demand an exemption to the law if this was the case, and we all know it.

Look at Jane. A journalist no more. Pure activism. How the mighty have fallen. https://t.co/p1g6RKv2mS — Sasha Stone at Awards Daily (@AwardsDaily) June 17, 2024

They're all DNC activists.

Jane suddenly supports Citizens United after two decades of decrying it https://t.co/ZV2WbVusrg — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) June 17, 2024

She sure did, and does.

So it's fine to want this movie distributed because of its politics, but it's not fine to not want this movie distributed because of its politics? That's how this works? https://t.co/O7FtbM1tjW — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 17, 2024

Apparently.

These same people cheered as media outlets were silenced for telling a story that was 100% true. https://t.co/dpIpaHjvvz — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) June 17, 2024

Yes, they are.

If Jane Mayer and Michelle Goldberg know anything, it’s that Trump controls Hollywood and has everyone in Hollywood supporting him



lololololololol



These women are such clowns https://t.co/wuCRVjUGdR — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) June 17, 2024

It's that laughable.