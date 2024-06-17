Libs of TikTok: Trans Activist Who Flashed Fake Boobs at White House Accused...
Clown World: Amid 300% Spike in Youth Crime, Maryland County Will Give Good Kids Free Slushies

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on June 17, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This isn't funny, but if we don't laugh, we'll cry.

It's really a perfect encapsulation of how the Democratic Party views citizens, and its responsibilities in government: as an unserious joke.

Instead of, you know, putting criminals behind bars and making lawbreakers face consequences.

They'll give good kids a cheap slushie (that can run from $1.50 to $4.50, depending on size).

Oh wow.

Criminals will behave now, we're sure.

'I was going to shoot this rival gang member, but I really want a free Coke slushie instead' -- SAID NO ONE EVER.

Bingo.

They solved crime.

No, it won't.

But they feel good about it.

Huh. Excellent point. If crime is way down, why do we need free slushies?

Actually govern and enforce the law?

What a radical concept.

The Democratic Party wants more bad behavior. It's a feature, not a bug.

We laughed.

We're old enough to remember when places like New York banned stuff like slushies in the name of public health.

Now Maryland is giving them out to fight crime.

What a time to be alive.

Slushies will fix this.

It really is.

And sad.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Right?

Care to comment, Chris?

Didn't the Left spend the last couple of weeks reminding us no one is above the law?

An idea so stupid, only government could conceive it.

Tags: CRIME CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM KIDS MARYLAND TEENS VIOLENCE

