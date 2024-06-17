Clown World: Amid 300% Spike in Youth Crime, Maryland County Will Give Good Kids Free Slushies

This isn't funny, but if we don't laugh, we'll cry.

It's really a perfect encapsulation of how the Democratic Party views citizens, and its responsibilities in government: as an unserious joke.

MONTGOMERY COUNTRY, MARYLAND:



In an effort to combat the 300% spike in youth crime, police are giving tickets for free slush to well-behaved kids: pic.twitter.com/T3THGToWiJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2024

Instead of, you know, putting criminals behind bars and making lawbreakers face consequences.

They'll give good kids a cheap slushie (that can run from $1.50 to $4.50, depending on size).

Oh wow.

Criminals will behave now, we're sure.

LMAO!! This will stop exactly.... NOTHING. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2024

'I was going to shoot this rival gang member, but I really want a free Coke slushie instead' -- SAID NO ONE EVER.

while the bad kids just walk in and steal them whenever. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) June 17, 2024

Bingo.

Ahh yes, free slushies will really insinuate good behavior from criminal teens. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 17, 2024

They solved crime.

This is your city under democratic rule.



This will do nothing to solve any issue(s). — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) June 17, 2024

No, it won't.

But they feel good about it.

Excuse me, but I was reliably informed that violent crime in America is WAY down and there is no crisis.



Care to comment, Fauxcahontas? @SenWarren? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 17, 2024

Huh. Excellent point. If crime is way down, why do we need free slushies?

Instead of giving out free slushees, how about give out real jail sentences? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 17, 2024

Actually govern and enforce the law?

What a radical concept.

This is what’s called rewarding bad behavior.



It just leads to more of it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 17, 2024

The Democratic Party wants more bad behavior. It's a feature, not a bug.

We laughed.

Your parents didn't discipline you for your entire 10 years of existence? We're here to fix you...



Enjoy this diabetes coupon — kyle (@CryptoLush_) June 17, 2024

We're old enough to remember when places like New York banned stuff like slushies in the name of public health.

Now Maryland is giving them out to fight crime.

What a time to be alive.

Hundreds of mostly juveniles are having dance party on 26th and Charles Street. Baltimore Police Department have deployed dozens of officers to break up the street party. pic.twitter.com/p5WP8cUNrT — Ahmed (@ahmedyehia___) June 17, 2024

Slushies will fix this.

It’s wild watching blue cities becoming war torn like no-go-zone third world countries right in front of our eyes https://t.co/6pgvhz7acY — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 17, 2024

It really is.

And sad.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

If that doesn't stop a 14 year old from jacking someone's car, I don't know what will. 🙄 https://t.co/YeBvU4yeaT — Eric H. (@ericinva) June 17, 2024

Right?

But @ChrisMurphyCT told us there was no increase in crime 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/OLvDEZAe70 — Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) June 17, 2024

Care to comment, Chris?

Maybe try enforcing laws. Crime is increasing because the criminals aren’t held accountable for their actions. It’s pretty simple. https://t.co/33GgRHTOqh — Ryan (@EndGovBribery) June 17, 2024

Didn't the Left spend the last couple of weeks reminding us no one is above the law?

Crime is up.



Send taxpayer monies to 7-Eleven. https://t.co/OMctbtWxEt — Robby Montoya (@RobbyMontoya) June 17, 2024

An idea so stupid, only government could conceive it.