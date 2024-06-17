Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'
The Gaslight Is Strong With This One: KJP Says Videos of Biden Struggling Are Republican Deep Fakes

Amy Curtis  |  8:45 PM on June 17, 2024

They went there. They really went there.

Don't believe your own eyes, or the copious amount of video evidence that President Biden isn't firing on all cylinders.

No -- believe what the White House says.

Specifically that all those videos we've seen aren't real, but Republican deep fakes.

Yes. THAT'S the White House line now.

Watch:

Wow.

Just. Wow.

Even Orwell is telling this White House to tap the brakes a little bit.

The entire post reads:

Pierre said right-wingers who are sharing these videos have a "credibility problem."

"I think you all have called this the cheap fakes video, and that's exactly what they are. They are cheap fakes video."

"They're done in bad faiths. And some of your news organizations have, have been very clear, have stressed that these right wing, the right-wing critics of the president have a credibility problem because of the fact-checkers have repeatedly caught them pushing misinformation, disinformation."

"And so we see this, and this is something coming from, from your, your part of the world, calling them cheap fakes and misinformation."

Remarkable.

Remarkable is an understatement.

All they do is lie.

And gaslight.

They can't run on Biden's record, it's all they've got.

There are no bigger peddlers of misinformation than the media and the Democratic Party (but we repeat ourselves).

The videos are there for us to see.

Unlike the stuff the White House puts out, they're not edited with dozens of hard cuts.

Biden is unwell.

And a major national security risk.

Yep.

That's how this'll play out.

Soon anyone who shares videos of Biden looking lost will get suspended from social media, just like with the laptop.

See? Great minds think alike.

There's a simple solution to this:

But that'll never, ever happen.

