The Gaslight Is Strong With This One: KJP Says Videos of Biden Struggling Are Republican Deep Fakes

They went there. They really went there.

Don't believe your own eyes, or the copious amount of video evidence that President Biden isn't firing on all cylinders.

No -- believe what the White House says.

Specifically that all those videos we've seen aren't real, but Republican deep fakes.

Yes. THAT'S the White House line now.

Watch:

KJP on viral clips showing Biden struggling in public: “It tells you everything we need to know about how desperate Republicans are. Instead of talking about the president’s performance in office, we’re seeing these deep fakes, these manipulated videos.”pic.twitter.com/c6GBcOkxq3 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 17, 2024

Wow.

Just. Wow.

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” - George Orwell, 1984 — Kenny Howard (@God_winsforever) June 17, 2024

Even Orwell is telling this White House to tap the brakes a little bit.

JUST IN: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says videos of Biden freezing and appearing confused are "cheap fakes video."



Don't believe your own eyes, folks.



Pierre said right-wingers who are sharing these videos have a "credibility problem."



"I think you all have… pic.twitter.com/F4Au9ReAY8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 17, 2024

The entire post reads:

Pierre said right-wingers who are sharing these videos have a "credibility problem." "I think you all have called this the cheap fakes video, and that's exactly what they are. They are cheap fakes video." "They're done in bad faiths. And some of your news organizations have, have been very clear, have stressed that these right wing, the right-wing critics of the president have a credibility problem because of the fact-checkers have repeatedly caught them pushing misinformation, disinformation." "And so we see this, and this is something coming from, from your, your part of the world, calling them cheap fakes and misinformation." Remarkable.

Remarkable is an understatement.

It doesn’t end….. the lies about Biden being “okay”. He’s not okay. He has severe cognitive decline and there are hundreds of videos proving it.



Stop lying. We know the truth. He needs to resign. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 17, 2024

All they do is lie.

And gaslight.

More lies and propaganda out of the White House. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2024

They can't run on Biden's record, it's all they've got.

Here comes the “misinformation” and “disinformation” nonsense 🤦‍♀️ — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) June 17, 2024

There are no bigger peddlers of misinformation than the media and the Democratic Party (but we repeat ourselves).

Karine called them “deep fakes” at the end of her rant also.



There’s nothing manipulative about the videos.



They’ve been shared in their entirety with full context.



Joe Biden has lost his marbles and KJP is a lying POS who doesn’t care about anything but her salary. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 17, 2024

The videos are there for us to see.

Unlike the stuff the White House puts out, they're not edited with dozens of hard cuts.

Biden is unwell.

Can’t stand trial, can’t stand a debate. Can’t stand. This is elderly abuse — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) June 17, 2024

And a major national security risk.

So, according to KJP, both the AP and Reuters are posting fake videos. https://t.co/H9tkah8Zcq — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) June 17, 2024

Yep.

Rx Fifty one former intelligence officers say that the videos of Biden freezing are fakes. Russian misinformation. https://t.co/ps22b3uKUx — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 17, 2024

That's how this'll play out.

Soon anyone who shares videos of Biden looking lost will get suspended from social media, just like with the laptop.

Soon the White House will be calling videos of Biden freezing and appearing confused as foreign disinformation that needs to be censored for posing a threat to democracy. I wish I was kidding. https://t.co/w2AmvuliHJ — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) June 17, 2024

See? Great minds think alike.

There's a simple solution to this:

Release the unedited Hur interview audio. End of issue. https://t.co/aAwa7DJSKJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2024

But that'll never, ever happen.