WOMP WOMP: Columbia Student Whines She's Suspended for Fall Semester for Involvement in Gaza Encampment

To quote Dave Chappelle: 'You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.'

Meet Columbia student Maryam, who has entered the 'find out' phase of FAFO. See, she was part of the Gaza encampment on campus, and she thought she would get away with it without consequences.

Advertisement

Guess not.

I just received notice that I am suspended through the entire fall semester for my participation in the first Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia. Admin silently went back on their own deal with students in which they agreed to reverse our mass suspensions due to the outrage. — maryam مريم🇵🇸🍁 (@bluepashminas) June 15, 2024

Her thread continues:

As part of my appeal, I submitted my Common Application essay to show that I have been transparent from the very start about my commitment to Palestinian liberation and organizing — they knew who they admitted when they accepted me. This was the response I received. pic.twitter.com/mlN1zpjDhn — maryam مريم🇵🇸🍁 (@bluepashminas) June 15, 2024

It's adorable she thinks the rules don't apply to her because she's committed to Palestinian liberation.

Nice try.

The reality of these elite institutions is that they love admitting students based on their supposed commitment to activism and social justice until those students actually follow through in ways that threaten the status quo and the institutional priorities. — maryam مريم🇵🇸🍁 (@bluepashminas) June 15, 2024

Hahahahahahaha.

Columbia loves to flaunt its legacy of student protest. Barnard’s entire purported mission is to uplift women’s voices. These institutions capitalize on the legacies of their former student activists while actively repressing and punishing their current student activists. — maryam مريم🇵🇸🍁 (@bluepashminas) June 15, 2024

There are rules, and they apply to you, too.

Read the entire thread. She's free to leave Columbia and not pay them tens of thousands in tuition, but she won't do that.

She also shut down replies, because she's so committed to her activism she can't stand criticism.

All you can do is laugh.

That's really *chef's kiss*.

Was it really just for your participation or for the fact that you are openly calling for an intifada? https://t.co/dgrURvrrE5 pic.twitter.com/4NgSZoTLpx — Eric Dienstfrey (@SignalsToNoises) June 17, 2024

We're guessing it's the intifada thing.

The Left always thinks they're above consequences.

So, you gleefully support terrorists and the murder of all Jews, but think you should just be able to go back to school? This punishment isn’t enough—you should be put on a watchlist and designated a terrorist. https://t.co/3HEJ54Meuu — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) June 15, 2024

Suspension is the least Columbia could do.

Advertisement

FAFO. People telling her to sue. Good luck with that one. https://t.co/Qvs0IWUFup — Michael Rubin (@MrMichaelRubin) June 15, 2024

Let her waste even more money.

So a self described communist, who supports terrorism and even has a symbol used to target Jews in her bio, wants sympathy for not being allowed to go to school after she broke school rules and city/state laws.



Boo. F**king. Hoo.



You are sub-human filth. https://t.co/x08wS0ElCJ pic.twitter.com/YLiA7BtCDh — C. E. Panoff III 🇺🇸 (@cepanoff3) June 15, 2024

She's getting what she deserves.

Congratulations. You FA'd, and now you FO'd. https://t.co/XmpF26xhD5 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 16, 2024

FO'd good and hard.

Today's college activists talk a big game about being strong in the face of adversity, but they're Charmin soft in reality. BITD, mfkrs used to wear a trip to jail as a badge of honor, but these coddled trust-fund brats lose their ish over a one semester suspension. https://t.co/0r8UCMySLG — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) June 15, 2024

Exactly. All of this.