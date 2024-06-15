Sleight of Hand: Biden Administration Using Green Energy Funds to Pay Groups Opposed to Immigration Laws

There are a lot of layers to this story, but at the end of the day it boils down to this: imagine a Republican administration doing this.

The outrage would be radioactive.

Biden’s EPA using clean-energy cash to fund groups that oppose immigration enforcement https://t.co/ErX81KVvT1 pic.twitter.com/C92CLHhOv1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The Biden administration quietly funneled $50 million in taxpayer funds earmarked for clean energy to two groups that oppose immigration enforcement. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tapped the New York Immigration Coalition and New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice as partners to distribute $50 million of $3 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for environmental and climate block grants, the Wall Street Journal reported. Both groups’ missions have nothing to do with protecting the environment.

Biden has said anyone who denies climate change is "condemning" America to a dangerous future.

So what are people who take money earmarked for "clean energy" projects to flout immigration laws condemning America to, Mr. President?

Seems totally legit — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) June 15, 2024

Totally legit and not at all shady.

It seems we are.

Oh wow, corruption. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) June 15, 2024

Rotten and corrupt to the core.

Because that's what the money was for right? — DaveO (@Daveorocks4ever) June 15, 2024

Suuure it was.

I’m sofa king tired of this! pic.twitter.com/KbCxcCyE61 — Welcome to Costco, I love you! (@BrawndoDrinker) June 15, 2024

So are all of us.

Their lawlessness, knows no bounds — Peter Zabroski (@PZabroski) June 15, 2024

None whatsoever.

Treason seems to be an ongoing value for the Biden regime. — Juliusz Pokora (@videojewels) June 15, 2024

Decency is on the ballot. Norms. Or something.

The Wall Street Journal is also covering this.

Unelected & unaccountable bureaucrats are wielding power and US taxpayer money to push anti-American agendas.



Don’t fear Project 2025 and Schedule F, welcome it.



“Look Who the EPA Is Funding Now



Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act money is paying groups that want to abolish ICE… https://t.co/LaNmSZS0se pic.twitter.com/Lc3xKqnSSC — Prodigal (@ProdigalThe3rd) June 15, 2024

It's totally fine though.

“Turns out EPA is also funding groups that oppose immigration enforcement.



“That’s the latest discovery by West Virginia @SenCapito’s office, which is probing IRA spending.”



Read more in the @WSJopinion 🗞️➡️https://t.co/jdxPiOZ22E pic.twitter.com/BtHl61KOaR — EPW Republicans (@EPWGOP) June 15, 2024

And nothing will come of this probe, unfortunately.

As Mr. Biden talks tough on border security, his EPA is funding groups that are seeking to undermine immigration enforcement. We can’t help wondering whether the Administration is trying to fund the resistance to a future Trump Administration.https://t.co/0ftJps05Un — Dr. History by the ,5 Liter Ehrenbiertrinker (@historybythpint) June 15, 2024

Would not surprise us.

But remember -- give up your cars, your AC, and meat. Eat the bugs. Live in the pod. Climate change will kill us all.

While Biden gives money earmarked for 'clean energy' to groups seeking to destroy our borders and undermine the rule of law.

So glad the adults are back in charge.