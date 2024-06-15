HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin
Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on...
Bullies: Ted Cruz Shares Videos of Pro-Hamas Goons Protesting Outside His House
We Thought No One Is Above the Law: Biden Admin Set to Offer...
'The Internet Doesn't Forget': WH's Attempt to Wrap Biden in 'One Flag' for...
Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist
Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It...
Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to...
Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has...
This Is the Current Status of Biden's $320 Million (at Least) 'Aid for...
Iowahawk Nominates Kim Iverson for the ‘Metaphors Gone Wrong Hall of Fame’ For...
That's YOUR Job. Dem Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Gets Reminded 'Dark Money' Isn't in...
Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on...

Sleight of Hand: Biden Administration Using Green Energy Funds to Pay Groups Opposed to Immigration Laws

Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on June 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There are a lot of layers to this story, but at the end of the day it boils down to this: imagine a Republican administration doing this.

The outrage would be radioactive.

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

The Biden administration quietly funneled $50 million in taxpayer funds earmarked for clean energy to two groups that oppose immigration enforcement.  

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tapped the New York Immigration Coalition and New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice as partners to distribute $50 million of $3 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for environmental and climate block grants, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Both groups’ missions have nothing to do with protecting the environment.

Biden has said anyone who denies climate change is "condemning" America to a dangerous future.

So what are people who take money earmarked for "clean energy" projects to flout immigration laws condemning America to, Mr. President?

Totally legit and not at all shady.

Recommended

Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation
Doug P.
Advertisement

It seems we are.

Rotten and corrupt to the core.

Suuure it was.

So are all of us.

None whatsoever.

Decency is on the ballot. Norms. Or something.

The Wall Street Journal is also covering this.

It's totally fine though.

Advertisement

And nothing will come of this probe, unfortunately.

Would not surprise us.

But remember -- give up your cars, your AC, and meat. Eat the bugs. Live in the pod. Climate change will kill us all.

While Biden gives money earmarked for 'clean energy' to groups seeking to destroy our borders and undermine the rule of law.

So glad the adults are back in charge.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ENVIRONMENTALISM FUNDING IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation
Doug P.
HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin
Amy Curtis
Bullies: Ted Cruz Shares Videos of Pro-Hamas Goons Protesting Outside His House
Amy Curtis
Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist
Amy Curtis
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to Smear Opponent
Amy Curtis
Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It All
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation Doug P.
Advertisement