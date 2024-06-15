HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin

Spicy food. Some people love it. Some people hate it.

This writer doesn't hate it, but her body definitely does. So the thought of spicy ramen isn't so much delicious as it is painful.

In Denmark, the South Korean-based Samyang Foods saw some of its spicy ramen recalled for being too spicy.

Denmark has recalled South Korean instant ramen produced by a brand popular in the West, warning that they were so hot they might cause "acute poisoning".



The 3 Samyang products involved are Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken, and Hot Chicken Stew.



🧵1 pic.twitter.com/0wUeZBnmn2 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) June 12, 2024

'Acute poisoning'? We didn't know that was possible.

Denmark's food agency said the 3 Samyang noodle products were assessed to have dangerous levels of capsaicin, the active component of chilli peppers.



The level in a single packet of the noodles was "so high that they pose a risk of the consumer developing acute poisoning".



🧵2 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) June 12, 2024

Wild.

Samyang products are hugely popular overseas, with the company's operating profit hitting a record high of over US$110 million last year.



Samyang Foods said it was the first time the company's products had been recalled as they were deemed too hot.



🧵4 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) June 12, 2024

So apparently people enjoy their products, spicy as they are.

The company adds that it would work to better understand local regulations in export markets.



"Currently, the products are being exported around the world, but this is the first time they have been recalled for this reason," a spokesperson for the company told AFP.



🧵5 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) June 12, 2024

Probably a wise business move.

Well we know how to take over the whole county now.



One over-spray with Sriracha should do it. — Alex Smith (@Alexz2020Vision) June 13, 2024

Hahahahaha!

Yeah. White people always talk and brag about scovilles level in their grown chilli and they can't even handle spicy instant noodles. So what do they do with their chilli? For competition sake and bragging rights? Asian people can eat this everyday. Why the 'accute poisoning'? — V3nd377a (@ah_V3nd377a) June 12, 2024

Excellent questions, all.

I've had those.

Mistake were made. — Michael Kove (@michael_kove) June 13, 2024

Oof.

You don't need to add the whole packet of spice. You are in direct control of how hot they are. You can even add more. pic.twitter.com/YnO4ZZX2D6 — GD. (@ZaGareth) June 14, 2024

WHY would you add more?!

Ok I take it back.



White fragility is real. pic.twitter.com/XW1keYNCuP — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 12, 2024

We laughed out loud.

An ex once got these noodles for me as a prank, and it backfired and they're now my favorite spicy instant ramen. I buy the spicy sauce in bottles it's so good! — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 13, 2024

Whoops.

I went to the hotpot up the road and asked for their "medium heat". I regret it to this day. Next time I will ask for "white people level heat".



White fragility is real. — John Stevens (@stuckdownunder) June 12, 2024

The 'white fragility is real' cracks us up.

It’s the demon owl that gave it away for me, no need to try to know I can’t eat that. https://t.co/5dw2TCn19F — Arch-Joshua (@wintersowl1) June 13, 2024

Yeah, that's a good indicator.

If a server asks if you like spicy food, do yourself a favour and clarify by asking, “do you mean Asian spicy?”



Just so you know, this instant noodle is Asian Spicy x 3. https://t.co/hPcVOONtab — Chariot Tan (@TanChariot) June 13, 2024

Hoo boy.

Dear @denmarkdotdk

Please send some of your recalled ramen to me. It is not too spicy. I love them. But they cost a lot here.

Hug and Kisses pic.twitter.com/0v1bnsEIfT — Dawn "Rav" Revontulet🎐 (@Rav_Bunneh) June 12, 2024

A solution.

And we'll leave you with this:

‘My face is leaking’: taste testing the spicy ramen deemed too dangerous for Denmark

I once bought some spicy South Korean for some photography that didn’t happen and decided to eat them. It was the stuff of nightmares. https://t.co/Q0bY1WzflI — pjmeade (@pjmeade) June 14, 2024

LMAO.