HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 15, 2024
Meme

Spicy food. Some people love it. Some people hate it.

This writer doesn't hate it, but her body definitely does. So the thought of spicy ramen isn't so much delicious as it is painful.

Advertisement

In Denmark, the South Korean-based Samyang Foods saw some of its spicy ramen recalled for being too spicy.

'Acute poisoning'? We didn't know that was possible.

Wild.

So apparently people enjoy their products, spicy as they are.

Recommended

Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on Inflation
Doug P.
Advertisement

Probably a wise business move.

Hahahahaha!

Excellent questions, all.

Oof.

WHY would you add more?!

We laughed out loud.

Whoops.

Advertisement

The 'white fragility is real' cracks us up.

Yeah, that's a good indicator.

Hoo boy.

A solution.

And we'll leave you with this:

LMAO.

Tags: EUROPE FOOD SOUTH KOREA WHITE

Advertisement
Advertisement
