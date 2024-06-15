We Thought No One Is Above the Law: Biden Admin Set to Offer Legal Status to THOUSANDS of Immigrants

We thought no one was above the law. Unless you're a Democrat or one of their preferred constituencies, that is.

Now Biden is set to offer amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. Because nothing matters anymore.

The Biden administration is making plans to announce one of the largest immigration relief programs in recent history, developing a policy that would offer legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the country without proper documents, four people familiar… — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2024

More from CBS News:

The Biden administration is making plans to announce one of the largest immigration relief programs in recent history, developing a policy that would offer legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the country without proper documents, four people familiar with the plans told CBS News. A program being developed by White House officials would offer work permits and deportation protections to unauthorized immigrants married to U.S. citizens, as long as they have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years, the sources said, requesting anonymity to talk about internal government plans. The proposal, known as "Parole in Place," would also open up a pathway to permanent legal status and U.S. citizenship for some beneficiaries by removing an obstacle in U.S. law that prevents those who entered the U.S. illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

Just wow.

Everyone involved with deliberately subverting the law like that in that Biden administration deserves to spend the rest of their lives in jail. Not kidding. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 15, 2024

There won't be one person who faces any consequences for this.

Create the crisis. Fly them in from other countries for mass amnesty. No — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 14, 2024

A big, loud NO.

This is criminal. He sole aim is to destroy the country. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 15, 2024

Yes it is.

If Democrats were allowing in illegals, creating a dependent underclass, and giving them benefits to buy their votes, would it look any different? — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) June 15, 2024

Nope.

Unilaterally pledging U.S. resources to Ukraine for ten years and planning to announce amnesty for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens. The man is a tyrant. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) June 15, 2024

Putting Americans last, too.

Completely unconstitutional — Joslyne (@joslyne_raquel) June 14, 2024

Like the Biden administration cares about the Constitution.

So illegals then... I thought no one is above the law? — Beers and Baseball ⚡🐊 (@BeersandBasebal) June 15, 2024

This is (D)ifferent.

This isn’t a dictatorship. He has no power in legislation or under the constitution to do this. — Peter Mckoogla (@PeterMckoogla) June 15, 2024

He had no power to forgive student loans, either. And yet he did, in defiance of the Supreme Court.

How quickly things change, huh?

I love this excuse (invented by Obama).



Because the *ELECTED LEGISLATORS* disagree with me, I’ll just do what I want. I mean, I gave them a chance to do what I want. They chose not to. That’s on them.



Democracy! https://t.co/IGO64bmgAt pic.twitter.com/mewHlH8iZ3 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 15, 2024

Tell us more about how Trump is the threat to democracy.

62% of Americans favor a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants. https://t.co/q6lfSAQC2x pic.twitter.com/BHV8xJe8al — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 15, 2024

Oh.

Prosecuting your political opponent on the basis of rule of law, then offering amnesty to illegal aliens https://t.co/5U0YYLCJV7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 15, 2024

Realize where we are.

This trend of the Biden admin abusing their authority to push progressive priorities they can’t get through Congress is indefensible.



It’s also the wrong focus given their failure to address the actual problems with the current immigration system and the crisis at the border. https://t.co/JU0iS3RsvL — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 15, 2024

It's indefensible, but he's gonna do it.

Ah, so we’re to be treated to more of that rule-of-law respecting that we hear so much about. https://t.co/Rf5noZMs5r — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 15, 2024

'No one is above the law.'

He’s swung from “close the border” to “everyone here gets amnesty” in a matter of days. There has never been more flailing in the history of a presidential campaign. https://t.co/kuYETxW1NB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 15, 2024

Gonna get whiplash.

This is horrible politics. The White House gets dumber by the day. https://t.co/5uRLd7dcdf — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 14, 2024

And we still have months to the election. Imagine the depths to which they'll sink before then.