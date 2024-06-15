Bullies: Ted Cruz Shares Videos of Pro-Hamas Goons Protesting Outside His House
'The Internet Doesn't Forget': WH's Attempt to Wrap Biden in 'One Flag' for...
Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist
Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It...
Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to...
Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has...
This Is the Current Status of Biden's $320 Million (at Least) 'Aid for...
Iowahawk Nominates Kim Iverson for the ‘Metaphors Gone Wrong Hall of Fame’ For...
That's YOUR Job. Dem Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Gets Reminded 'Dark Money' Isn't in...
Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on...
You CANNOT Make This Up: Los Angeles City Council Removes 'Homophobic ' No...
Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases,...
'There's Something About Terry'- Terry Moran's Hairdo Raises itself and Hilarious Response...

We Thought No One Is Above the Law: Biden Admin Set to Offer Legal Status to THOUSANDS of Immigrants

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on June 15, 2024
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

We thought no one was above the law. Unless you're a Democrat or one of their preferred constituencies, that is.

Now Biden is set to offer amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. Because nothing matters anymore.

Advertisement

More from CBS News:

The Biden administration is making plans to announce one of the largest immigration relief programs in recent history, developing a policy that would offer legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the country without proper documents, four people familiar with the plans told CBS News.

A program being developed by White House officials would offer work permits and deportation protections to unauthorized immigrants married to U.S. citizens, as long as they have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years, the sources said, requesting anonymity to talk about internal government plans.

The proposal, known as "Parole in Place," would also open up a pathway to permanent legal status and U.S. citizenship for some beneficiaries by removing an obstacle in U.S. law that prevents those who entered the U.S. illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

Recommended

Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Just wow.

There won't be one person who faces any consequences for this.

A big, loud NO.

Yes it is.

Nope.

Putting Americans last, too.

Like the Biden administration cares about the Constitution.

This is (D)ifferent.

Advertisement

He had no power to forgive student loans, either. And yet he did, in defiance of the Supreme Court.

How quickly things change, huh?

Tell us more about how Trump is the threat to democracy.

Oh.

Realize where we are.

Advertisement

It's indefensible, but he's gonna do it.

'No one is above the law.'

Gonna get whiplash.

And we still have months to the election. Imagine the depths to which they'll sink before then.

Tags: AMNESTY BIDEN ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist
Amy Curtis
Bullies: Ted Cruz Shares Videos of Pro-Hamas Goons Protesting Outside His House
Amy Curtis
Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It All
Doug P.
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to Smear Opponent
Amy Curtis
Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has Aged Badly
Doug P.
Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist Amy Curtis
Advertisement